Mohan Pedhapati is Co-Founder and CTO of Hacktron. He has found remote code execution in Discord, VS Code and Element, and his ElectroVolt research, presented at Black Hat USA and DEF CON in 2022, compromised 20 widely used Electron apps, including Microsoft Teams. At Hacktron his team earned $170,000 of the more than $1 million Vercel paid for React2Shell firewall bypasses, and he found critical vulnerabilities in OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas and Perplexity’s Comet browsers. Previously, Mohan was a senior security auditor at Cure53 and founded Electrovolt, a security consultancy that grew to €1.5 million in revenue.