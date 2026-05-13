RCE in VS Code Copilot Chat
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RCE in VS Code Copilot Chat
Description
Copilot agent mode is vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. If a repository maintainer clicks “code with agent mode” on an issue, it will open a new codespace and Copilot will automatically run the issue’s description.
Previously, this was addressed by adding user confirmation on sensitive actions. For example, Copilot cannot write sensitive configuration files such as
.vscode/settings.json without user confirmation. That confirmation can be bypassed with
#applyPatchTool.
A time-of-check to time-of-use (TOCTOU) vulnerability exists in the
applyPatchTool component. The tool’s user confirmation mechanism fails to validate the destination path of a file rename operation specified within a patch. This allows a carefully crafted prompt to trick the tool into modifying sensitive files outside the workspace without user consent, leading to arbitrary file write. This can be used for remote code execution (RCE) by overwriting shell configuration files or
.git/config.
Technical details
I found the first VS Code prompt injection that led to RCE through “code with agent mode”. After VS Code released its patches, I asked Hacktron to find a bypass. Hacktron found that the vulnerability is in the gap between when a file edit is checked for user confirmation and when the edit is performed.
1. The “check”: flawed user confirmation scope
The user confirmation process starts in the
prepareInvocation method of the
ApplyPatchTool class, in
src/extension/tools/node/applyPatchTool.tsx:
As shown, this method gathers the URIs for confirmation by calling
identify_files_needed and
identify_files_added. These helper functions, in
src/extension/tools/node/applyPatch/parser.ts, parse the patch text to find file paths.
They only identify paths from
*** Update File: and
*** Add File: directives. They do not parse the
*** Move to: directive, which can follow an
*** Update File: header, so the security check covers the source path of a file move and not the destination.
2. The “use”: unchecked file rename and write
The patch is actually applied within the
invoke method. This method uses the
Parser class from
src/extension/tools/node/applyPatch/parser.ts to process the patch.
The parser correctly identifies the
*** Move to: directive and stores the destination path in the
movePath property of the
PatchAction:
Later, in the
invoke method of
applyPatchTool, the
workspaceEdit is constructed. If a
movePath exists, a
renameFile operation is added to the edit, followed by the content modification:
This creates a classic TOCTOU vulnerability: the tool checks a safe source path (e.g.,
README.md) but ultimately writes to a sensitive, unchecked destination path (e.g.,
.git/config).
Proof of concept (PoC)
This PoC demonstrates RCE by modifying
.git/config to run a
curl command that sends the
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable to a webhook.
GPT-4.1 is the preferred model. GPT-5-mini and Raptor-mini also work but take longer, and the user has to enable Raptor-mini first. Other models, like Claude Haiku, don’t have access to this tool.
In the “code with agent mode” attack variant, the AI model is chosen automatically from the prompt. Regular users (those without a Copilot subscription) only have access to GPT models by default, although other models can be enabled. For premium users, Claude models may be chosen, which won’t work. Test on a regular user without any Copilot licenses (your plan is listed at
/settings/copilot). The victim needs all Anthropic Claude models disabled in GitHub Copilot settings or through their enterprise AI controls.
Steps to reproduce
The malicious prompt below instructs the model to apply a patch that seemingly edits
README.md but actually targets
.git/config. A second patch triggers the payload. Provide it to the AI model:
Before running this, replace
WEBHOOK_ID with your own ID from webhook.site.
There are two ways to trigger this attack.
In the direct variant, an attacker pastes the prompt directly into Copilot’s chat using the GPT-4.1 model in VS Code.
The more realistic variant goes through a GitHub issue. The attacker creates an issue in the victim’s repository containing the malicious prompt. When the victim clicks “code with agent mode” to triage or fix the issue, a codespace opens and Copilot automatically processes the issue description and executes the payload without any further interaction.
The issue variant works only if the victim is a regular GitHub user without additional Copilot licenses, for the model reasons above.
What happens next
Once the prompt is processed, Copilot applies both patches without any meaningful confirmation, because the security check only looks at the harmless
f1 and
f2 files, not the actual destinations.
The first patch overwrites
.git/configwith a malicious
sshCommandthat exfiltrates the
GITHUB_TOKENvia
curl.
The second patch writes
.vscode/settings.jsonwith
git.autofetchenabled, a seemingly benign change the user is likely to approve.
Once autofetch kicks in, VS Code runs
git fetch, which triggers the poisoned
sshCommand. The token is sent to the attacker’s webhook.