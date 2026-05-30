Prerequisites

Your organisation needs an active Slack integration. Slack covers connecting Slack and choosing the notification channel.

Manage findings from Slack

When Hacktron’s Slack app posts a finding in your configured channel, you can leave a triage comment that marks the finding as a false positive or an accepted risk, or you can mark the finding as valid. Open the finding card and click Mark Valid or Triage Comment.

A Triage Comment dialog in Slack, with a status and a comment for the finding

Link your Slack identity

Link your Slack and Hacktron accounts so you can update findings from Slack and Hacktron can mention you in notifications.

Open Personal settings In Hacktron, open Personal settings. Connect Slack Under Connected accounts, click Connect next to Slack. Connected accounts in Personal settings, with a Connect button next to Slack Authorise Hacktron Sign in to Slack and approve the requested access, then click Accept and continue. Tip If you are signed in to several Slack workspaces, select the right one. It must be the workspace configured in the organisation-wide Slack integration. Slack asking you to choose a workspace and allow Hacktron AI to use your account details Return to Hacktron After authorisation, Hacktron sends you back to Personal settings.

You can now give feedback on findings and update them from Slack. To ask about findings, prepare a pentest, or manage pull request reviews, mention @Hacktron AI. Findings and feedback explains how your feedback improves future reviews.