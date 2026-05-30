Slack
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Slack
Prerequisites
Your organisation needs an active Slack integration. Slack covers connecting Slack and choosing the notification channel.
Manage findings from Slack
When Hacktron’s Slack app posts a finding in your configured channel, you can leave a triage comment that marks the finding as a false positive or an accepted risk, or you can mark the finding as valid. Open the finding card and click Mark Valid or Triage Comment.
A Triage Comment dialog in Slack, with a status and a comment for the finding
Link your Slack identity
Link your Slack and Hacktron accounts so you can update findings from Slack and Hacktron can mention you in notifications.
Open Personal settings
In Hacktron, open Personal settings.
Connect Slack
Under Connected accounts, click Connect next to Slack.
Connected accounts in Personal settings, with a Connect button next to Slack
Authorise Hacktron
Sign in to Slack and approve the requested access, then click Accept and continue.
Tip
If you are signed in to several Slack workspaces, select the right one. It must be the workspace configured in the organisation-wide Slack integration.
Slack asking you to choose a workspace and allow Hacktron AI to use your account details
Return to Hacktron
After authorisation, Hacktron sends you back to Personal settings.
You can now give feedback on findings and update them from Slack. To ask about findings, prepare a pentest, or manage pull request reviews, mention @Hacktron AI. Findings and feedback explains how your feedback improves future reviews.