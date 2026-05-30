Project rules

Hacktron can use repository-specific context when it reviews pull requests. Add a .hacktron/rules.md file that describes the conventions that matter in your application. Rules help Hacktron adapt its reviews to your codebase and report fewer false positives, without ignoring real vulnerabilities.
What to include
Use rules to explain:
internal authentication and authorisation patterns
trusted services, domains, and data sources
context outside the code that affects exploitability, such as firewalls or network configuration that isn’t in infrastructure as code
files or types of vulnerabilities Hacktron should ignore
File location
Place the file in the .hacktron directory at the root of the repository:
Commit .hacktron/rules.md to the branch Hacktron reviews, such as your default branch.
Example
Related
.hacktron/config.yaml is a separate file: it excludes pull requests from scanning and fails the check on findings. Repository configuration covers it.