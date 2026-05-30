Troubleshooting

Use this page when Hacktron didn’t review a pull request or merge request, or when Review coverage doesn’t behave as you expect.

If a review doesn’t run

Check these first:

The Git provider is connected in Integrations .

The repository appears in Repositories .

The repository is enabled for Review.

The pull request or merge request targets a covered branch.

The pull request or merge request changes no more than 500 files.

The organisation has trial or paid review capacity available.

The organisation hasn’t reached its pooled review limit, or overage billing is on for a paid plan.

For GitHub, the GitHub App installation includes the repository.

For GitLab, the service account still has access and its token hasn’t expired.

For GitLab with Developer access, the deploy token and manual webhook setup are complete.

Repository is missing

If a repository doesn’t appear in Hacktron:

Confirm that the Git provider installation includes the repository.

If you added the repository recently, go to Repositories and sync again.

For a private repository, confirm that the installation or service account has access to it.

Branch is not covered

If Hacktron reviews only some pull requests or merge requests:

Confirm that the target branch is covered in the repository settings.

If coverage is limited to specific branches, Hacktron skips pull requests that target other branches.

Developer is not covered

If a developer has no Review seat, Hacktron marks the check as skipped. If code review comments are on, Hacktron also leaves a comment on the pull request explaining that no seat is assigned.

Check Billing to confirm that the organisation has trial or paid review capacity available.

If auto-assigned seats are on and a new developer didn’t get a seat, you may need to raise the auto-assignment seat limit.

Pull request or merge request is too large

Hacktron skips pull requests and merge requests with more than 500 changed files.

Enable reviews on every pull and merge request so smaller changes are reviewed before they reach a large deployment pull request.

Review limit is reached

Review uses a pooled organisation review limit for each billing period. When the organisation reaches it:

On a trial, new reviews stop until the period changes or an owner starts the paid plan.

On a paid plan with overage billing off, new reviews stop until the next billing period or until an owner turns on overage billing.

On a paid plan with overage billing on, reviews continue and are billed as overage.

Usage explains how the pooled limit and overage billing work.

Still stuck?