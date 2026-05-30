Usage tracks Review activity for the active billing period. It shows how many pull requests or merge requests your organisation has had reviewed, and whether any of them were overage.

Pooled review limit

Your organisation has a pooled review limit of 50 pull requests or merge requests per Review seat.

The limit is shared across the organisation, so one developer can use more than 50 reviews as long as the organisation stays within its pooled allowance. An organisation with 10 active billable Review seats, for example, has a pooled limit of 500 pull requests or merge requests for the billing period.

Overage billing

Overage billing lets Review continue after the organisation reaches its pooled review limit:

With overage billing off, reviews stop when the organisation reaches the pooled limit.

With overage billing on, reviews past the pooled limit continue and are billed as overage.

Each overage pull request or merge request costs $1.

Overage billing is off by default. Organisation owners turn it on from Usage.

Note Overage billing is only available on a paid subscription. If you are still on a trial, you can end the trial early to start the paid plan immediately and turn on overage billing.