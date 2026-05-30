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GitHub and GitLab

Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , ,

Prerequisites

Your organisation needs an active GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket integration. Each provider’s page covers connecting it and choosing the repositories to review.

GitHub GitLab Azure DevOps Bitbucket

Hacktron recognises you on GitHub or GitLab once you link that identity to your Hacktron account. Link it to enable Review for an existing Hacktron account, or to link an existing auto-assigned Review seat to a Hacktron account.

Open the Account page

Click your organisation name in the top left corner and go to Account.

Connect GitHub or GitLab

Scroll down to Connected accounts and click Connect next to GitHub or GitLab.

Connected accounts, with a Connect button next to GitHub, Slack, and GitLabConnected accounts, with a Connect button next to GitHub, Slack, and GitLab

Connected accounts, with a Connect button next to GitHub, Slack, and GitLab

Authorise Hacktron

Sign in to GitHub or GitLab and approve the requested access.

Return to Hacktron

After authorisation, Hacktron sends you back to Account.

Next, read Findings and feedback to see how the feedback you give Hacktron improves future reviews.
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