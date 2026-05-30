GitHub and GitLab

Prerequisites

Your organisation needs an active GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket integration. Each provider’s page covers connecting it and choosing the repositories to review.

Link your GitHub or GitLab identity

Hacktron recognises you on GitHub or GitLab once you link that identity to your Hacktron account. Link it to enable Review for an existing Hacktron account, or to link an existing auto-assigned Review seat to a Hacktron account.

Open the Account page Click your organisation name in the top left corner and go to Account. Connect GitHub or GitLab Scroll down to Connected accounts and click Connect next to GitHub or GitLab. Connected accounts, with a Connect button next to GitHub, Slack, and GitLab Authorise Hacktron Sign in to GitHub or GitLab and approve the requested access. Return to Hacktron After authorisation, Hacktron sends you back to Account.

Next, read Findings and feedback to see how the feedback you give Hacktron improves future reviews.