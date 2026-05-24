Top Greptile alternatives for AI security review in 2026

Top Greptile alternatives for AI security review in 2026

Top Greptile alternatives for AI security review in 2026

A list of Greptile alternatives for teams comparing repository-aware AI code review, PR security review, AI SAST, and exploitability-focused findings.

On this page

On this page

Greptile is built around repository-aware AI code review. That is useful for teams that want review comments with more context than a shallow diff scan can provide.

Teams look for Greptile alternatives when they need a different emphasis: security-first findings, stricter PR blocking decisions, open source workflows, native GitHub review, or broader AppSec coverage.

This guide compares Greptile alternatives through the lens of AI security review.

Repository awareness is useful, but AppSec teams need one more step: a clear argument for exploitability that developers can act on before merge.

Why teams evaluate Greptile alternatives

Common reasons include:

The team wants security findings separated from general code review feedback.

AppSec needs exploitability reasoning, not just codebase-aware review.

Developers want fewer comments and clearer fixes.

The organization wants native GitHub or existing platform integration.

The team needs broader SAST, SCA, secrets, IaC, or compliance coverage.

Repository context is important. But for security review, context is only useful if it helps answer whether a change creates an attack path.

Top Greptile alternatives for 2026

Hacktron : Best for security-first PR review with exploitability context.

: Best for security-first PR review with exploitability context. CodeRabbit : Best for broad AI code review and PR summaries.

: Best for broad AI code review and PR summaries. GitHub Copilot Code Review : Best for GitHub-native adoption.

: Best for GitHub-native adoption. Graphite AI Reviewer : Best for stacked PR workflow teams.

: Best for stacked PR workflow teams. Qodo : Best for structured AI review tied to testing workflows.

: Best for structured AI review tied to testing workflows. Semgrep : Best for customizable static analysis rules.

: Best for customizable static analysis rules. GitHub Advanced Security / CodeQL : Best for semantic analysis in GitHub.

: Best for semantic analysis in GitHub. Snyk Code : Best for SAST inside a broader developer security platform.

: Best for SAST inside a broader developer security platform. Aikido Security: Best for broad AppSec coverage with simpler setup.

1. Hacktron: security-first Greptile alternative

Hacktron Review is the Greptile alternative to evaluate when the goal is not “more AI review,” but better PR security decisions.

Hacktron reviews pull requests for exploitable vulnerabilities using repository context, project-specific rules, and triage learning. Findings are posted inline with enough detail for developers to understand and fix the issue before merge.

Best fit: teams that want AI review focused on AppSec outcomes.

Trade-off: Hacktron does not try to replace every general review assistant. Use it where security signal needs to stay visible.

Why it stands out: Hacktron is optimized for security findings that should change the merge decision. It avoids becoming a general review feed and instead focuses on issues an attacker could use.

2. CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit is a good fit for teams that want a broad AI reviewer with summaries, walkthroughs, and general PR comments.

Best fit: engineering teams trying to reduce review overhead.

Trade-off: security findings can sit beside non-security feedback, which can dilute the signal.

3. GitHub Copilot Code Review

Copilot Code Review is attractive because it fits naturally into GitHub workflows for teams already using Copilot.

Best fit: teams that value low setup and native workflow over specialized security depth.

Trade-off: validate security findings on real risky PRs before relying on it for AppSec.

4. Graphite AI Reviewer

Graphite makes sense when the review process itself is the workflow: stacked PRs, sequencing, and reviewer velocity.

Best fit: teams already committed to Graphite.

Trade-off: process improvement is not the same as security exploitability review.

5. Qodo

Qodo is useful for teams that want AI review connected to tests, code generation, and development flow.

Best fit: teams looking for a broader AI development assistant.

Trade-off: evaluate whether security comments are precise enough to block merges.

6. Semgrep

Semgrep is a very different kind of alternative: rule-driven, fast, and customizable.

Best fit: security teams that want to encode known patterns and internal conventions.

Trade-off: rules require maintenance and may miss context-heavy business logic flaws.

7. GitHub Advanced Security and CodeQL

CodeQL is powerful for semantic analysis inside GitHub.

Best fit: GitHub-native teams with security engineering expertise.

Trade-off: query tuning and triage still require process and ownership.

8. Snyk Code

Snyk Code fits teams that want SAST alongside dependency, container, and IaC scanning.

Best fit: teams standardizing on a broader developer security platform.

Trade-off: PR-time exploitability review may still need a dedicated layer.

9. Aikido Security

Aikido can be useful for lean teams that want multiple AppSec checks without complex setup.

Best fit: smaller teams looking for simple broad coverage.

Trade-off: breadth is not a substitute for deep review on sensitive PRs.

Evaluation checklist

Use your own codebase. Pick pull requests that changed auth, roles, billing, webhooks, parsers, AI agent behavior, or infrastructure permissions.

Then ask:

Which tool found a real attack path?

Which comments would developers act on?

Which findings were specific enough to fix?

Which tool created less triage work?

Which one improved after feedback?

For security review, the winner is not the tool with the most comments. It is the one that tells you when not to merge.

Related pages