Hacktron vs Greptile
Greptile comments on style, logic, and security. Hacktron Review only does security, with a proof of concept on the vulnerable line. Hacktron Whitebox also pentests your application. Greptile doesn’t.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|Greptile
|Scope
|Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request.
|AI agents that review and test pull requests, from style to logic and security.
|Analysis
|Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines.
|Builds a graph of your files, functions and dependencies, and looks at impact beyond the diff.
|Findings
|An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it.
|Review comments on the pull request, with a review summary.
|Learning
|A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed.
|Learns from team discussions, replies, and reactions, and from which comments later commits address.
|Fixes
|Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request.
|“Fix with your Agent” sends an issue to a coding agent such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, or Devin. Comments resolve after you push the fix.
|Pentests
|Whitebox checks each candidate finding against your code, and against a running copy when there is one, with one free retest and an attestation letter.
|None listed.
Price
|Hacktron
|Greptile
|Plan
|Review Pro, from $40 per developer a month, with a 14-day trial.
|Pro, $1 per credit with no seat fees, with a 14-day trial.
|Includes
|50 pull requests per developer, pooled across your organisation, with unlimited scans per pull request.
|Prepaid credits shared across your organisation. A Base review is 1 credit, Plus 3, and Apex 10.
|Over the limit
|$1 per additional pull request, off by default.
|Buy more credits as you need them.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|None listed.
Questions
Should Hacktron replace Greptile?
Not necessarily. Greptile comments on style and logic, which Review doesn’t, so teams can keep it for general review and add Review for security.
What does Review look for?
Business logic flaws, broken access control, injection, prompt injection, memory safety bugs, infrastructure-as-code exposures, supply-chain risk, and leaked secrets.
Which git providers does Review work with?
GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. Findings also go to Slack, Jira, and Linear.