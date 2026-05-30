Hacktron vs Greptile

Scope Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request. AI agents that review and test pull requests, from style to logic and security.

Analysis Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines. Builds a graph of your files, functions and dependencies, and looks at impact beyond the diff.

Findings An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it. Review comments on the pull request, with a review summary.

Learning A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed. Learns from team discussions, replies, and reactions, and from which comments later commits address.

Fixes Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request. “Fix with your Agent” sends an issue to a coding agent such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, or Devin. Comments resolve after you push the fix.