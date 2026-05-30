Hacktron vs Snyk
Snyk fails a check at a severity you choose. Hacktron Review shows how an attacker would exploit the finding, with a proof of concept on the vulnerable line. Snyk’s AI pentests take 4,000 credits on Enterprise and run black-box by default. Hacktron Whitebox reads your source code and starts at $50.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|Snyk
|Scope
|Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request.
|Snyk Code, Open Source, Container, IaC, Secrets, and API and Web, from one platform.
|Analysis
|Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines.
|Static analysis that combines AI models with Snyk’s security data, on every pull request and repository.
|Findings
|An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it.
|Pull request checks that can fail at a severity you choose.
|Learning
|A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed.
|Your team sets ignores and security policies.
|Fixes
|Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request.
|Snyk Agent Fix writes code fixes you apply in one click.
|Pentests
|Whitebox checks each candidate finding against your code, and against a running copy when there is one, with one free retest and an attestation letter.
|Evo Continuous Offensive Security, on Enterprise. Black-box by default, grey-box with source context from Snyk Code, with reproducible exploit evidence.
Price
|Hacktron
|Snyk
|Plan
|Review Pro, from $40 per developer a month, with a 14-day trial.
|Team, starting at $25 a month.
|Includes
|50 pull requests per developer, pooled across your organisation, with unlimited scans per pull request.
|Up to 10 developers and 1,000 Snyk Code tests a month.
|Over the limit
|$1 per additional pull request, off by default.
|Not listed.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|Enterprise only, 4,000 credits per assessment at $1 a credit.
Questions
Should Hacktron replace Snyk?
Not necessarily. Hacktron has no container scanning or dependency inventory like Snyk’s, so teams can keep Snyk for those and add Review for exploitable flaws in each pull request.
What does Review look for?
Business logic flaws, broken access control, injection, prompt injection, memory safety bugs, infrastructure-as-code exposures, supply-chain risk, and leaked secrets.
Which git providers does Review work with?
GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. Findings also go to Slack, Jira, and Linear.