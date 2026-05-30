Hacktron vs Snyk

Scope Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request. Snyk Code, Open Source, Container, IaC, Secrets, and API and Web, from one platform.

Analysis Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines. Static analysis that combines AI models with Snyk’s security data, on every pull request and repository.

Findings An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it. Pull request checks that can fail at a severity you choose.

Learning A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed. Your team sets ignores and security policies.

Fixes Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request. Snyk Agent Fix writes code fixes you apply in one click.