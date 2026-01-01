Hacktron vs Pentera
Pentera automates attacks across network, identity and cloud, sold as separate modules. Hacktron Red pairs AI agents with researchers who monitor them and recommends the change that closes each proven path. Hacktron Whitebox pentests one application from its source code, from $50.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|Pentera
|Scope
|Your whole organisation: external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components.
|Separate modules: Core for the internal network, Surface for the external network and Cloud for cloud identity and hybrid, plus web application and API testing.
|Discovery
|Starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear.
|Surface looks for shadow IT and forgotten domains.
|Testing
|Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches.
|Automated attack chains that run safely in production, black-box or with assumed credentials.
|Findings
|Critical attack paths, reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step.
|Attack paths mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, with every attack action and proof of access and impact.
|Fixes
|Design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the class of attack, then a rerun of the attack to confirm the path is closed.
|Root-cause analysis and remediation workflows in Pentera Resolve, and a rerun of the attack path to check the fix.
|Oversight
|Researchers monitor the agents and destructive actions are off limits. If a test could affect availability, we stop and contact you.
|Runs automatically.
Price
|Hacktron
|Pentera
|Plan
|Custom, scoped to your organisation.
|Custom, through a demo.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|SECTOR11, an optional service where Pentera’s experts test for you.
Questions
What do you get with Hacktron?
Red tests your organisation all the time. Researchers prove attack techniques, AI agents run them around the clock and the researchers monitor the agents. Each proven path comes with evidence for every step and a recommended design change that closes it, confirmed by a rerun.
What does a Whitebox pentest include?
A pentest of one application from its source code, with optional dynamic testing against your deployed app. You get technical and executive reports, remediation guidance, an attestation letter and a free retest, which serve as pentest evidence for SOC 2, ISO 27001 and customer security reviews. It costs $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
Is the testing safe?
Yes. Destructive actions are off limits, our researchers monitor the agents, and we stop and contact you if a test could affect availability.
How is it different from a pentest?
A pentest tests a fixed scope once. Red teaming runs all the time, so new assets and newly disclosed vulnerabilities are tested as they appear.