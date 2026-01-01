Hacktron vs Pentera

Scope Your whole organisation: external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components. Separate modules: Core for the internal network, Surface for the external network and Cloud for cloud identity and hybrid, plus web application and API testing.

Discovery Starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear. Surface looks for shadow IT and forgotten domains.

Testing Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches. Automated attack chains that run safely in production, black-box or with assumed credentials.

Findings Critical attack paths, reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step. Attack paths mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, with every attack action and proof of access and impact.

Fixes Design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the class of attack, then a rerun of the attack to confirm the path is closed. Root-cause analysis and remediation workflows in Pentera Resolve, and a rerun of the attack path to check the fix.