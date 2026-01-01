Hacktron vs Horizon3.ai
NodeZero runs the pentests your team configures and schedules, at $15 an asset for each test on Flex. Hacktron Red tests all the time and picks up new assets as they appear, with researchers monitoring the agents.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|Horizon3.ai
|Scope
|Your whole organisation: external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components.
|Internal and external networks, AWS and Azure, Kubernetes, Active Directory passwords and phishing impact. Web applications are a separate product, NodeZero WebApp.
|Discovery
|Starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear.
|Finds hosts as it moves through the network you scope, with optional OSINT.
|Testing
|Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches.
|Your team configures and schedules tests, with or without credentials. Internal tests need a Docker host or an OVA appliance inside your network.
|Findings
|Critical attack paths, reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step.
|Proof of exploitation and impact, with visual attack paths and their root causes.
|Fixes
|Design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the class of attack, then a rerun of the attack to confirm the path is closed.
|Mitigation advice, Fix Actions and a 1-click Verify retest.
|Oversight
|Researchers monitor the agents and destructive actions are off limits. If a test could affect availability, we stop and contact you.
|Runs automatically.
Price
|Hacktron
|Horizon3.ai
|Plan
|Custom, scoped to your organisation.
|Per asset: Flex at $15 an asset for each test, or Core $50, Pro $65 and Elite $85 an asset a year with unlimited testing. An asset is a server, workstation, device, cloud resource or internet-facing service.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|NodeZero WebApp, $10,000 an application for each test.
Questions
What do you get with Hacktron?
Testing that runs all the time without your team scheduling it. Red tests new assets as they appear while researchers monitor the agents. Each proven path comes with evidence for every step and a recommended change that closes it, confirmed by a rerun.
What does a Whitebox pentest include?
A pentest of one application from its source code, with optional dynamic testing against your deployed app. You get technical and executive reports, remediation guidance, an attestation letter and a free retest, which serve as pentest evidence for SOC 2, ISO 27001 and customer security reviews. It costs $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
Is the testing safe?
Yes. Destructive actions are off limits, our researchers monitor the agents, and we stop and contact you if a test could affect availability.
How is it different from a pentest?
A pentest tests a fixed scope once. Red teaming runs all the time, so new assets and newly disclosed vulnerabilities are tested as they appear.