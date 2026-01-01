Hacktron vs Horizon3.ai

Scope Your whole organisation: external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components. Internal and external networks, AWS and Azure, Kubernetes, Active Directory passwords and phishing impact. Web applications are a separate product, NodeZero WebApp.

Discovery Starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear. Finds hosts as it moves through the network you scope, with optional OSINT.

Testing Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches. Your team configures and schedules tests, with or without credentials. Internal tests need a Docker host or an OVA appliance inside your network.

Findings Critical attack paths, reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step. Proof of exploitation and impact, with visual attack paths and their root causes.

Fixes Design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the class of attack, then a rerun of the attack to confirm the path is closed. Mitigation advice, Fix Actions and a 1-click Verify retest.