nginx2root: RCE in nginx
Hacktron Team
nginx2root is Xint’s name for five nginx vulnerabilities and a separate Linux kernel flaw. Each nginx vulnerability can lead to code execution as the nginx worker, under a specific configuration. CVE-
Who is affected
Each nginx vulnerability is a separate attack path. The table lists the first affected upstream release, from F5’s advisories. Fixed releases are 1.30.7 on stable and 1.31.9 on mainline; distribution backports may also contain the fixes.
|CVE
|Affected configuration
|First affected
|CVE-
|HTTP/2 enabled
|1.9.5
|CVE-
|HTTP/2 proxied to a backend, worker low on
worker_connections
|1.19.7
|CVE-
|HTTP/3 (Xint’s path: requests forwarded to a backend)
|1.25.0
|CVE-
|Variable server name in
proxy_pass, plus an SSI or
mirror subrequest resolving it
|0.6.18
|CVE-
|Mail proxy (Xint’s path:
proxy on and
auth_http)
|0.5.33
In Xint’s demonstrated chain, the kernel flaw is exploited after the attacker gains code execution as an nginx worker. It is a use-after-free in SCTP, present since Linux 4.15, with no CVE or kernel patch as of Xint’s disclosure. Whether it is reachable depends on the kernel, its modules and any container restrictions, and many distributions load the SCTP module the first time a program opens an SCTP socket.
How to check
These checks cover CVE-
-
Check the version with
nginx -v. Versions 1.9.5–1.30.6 and 1.31.0–1.31.8 are vulnerable, but distributions often backport fixes without changing this version, so compare the full package version with your distribution’s advisory.
-
Check whether the binary includes HTTP/2:
-
Check whether the configuration enables HTTP/2. The command joins each directive onto one line first, since a directive can span several lines.
nginx -Treads the configuration on disk, so it doesn’t prove the running workers have loaded it:
-
From outside your network, check whether HTTP/2 is negotiated:
ALPN protocol: h2confirms HTTP/2 at the endpoint you reached. If a CDN or proxy sits in front, test the nginx server directly too. No output or a failed handshake is inconclusive. This check also doesn’t cover HTTP/2 over cleartext.
What to do
The demonstrated chain has two stages. Patch nginx to block initial access, and mitigate exposure to the kernel flaw:
Update nginx
- Update to nginx 1.31.9 (mainline) or 1.30.7 (stable), or a distribution package that lists these CVEs as fixed. For F5 products, use the fixed versions below.
- Restart nginx or do a live binary upgrade. A configuration reload does not replace the running binary.
If you can’t update yet
These are Xint’s mitigations. They block the known attack paths but don’t fix the bugs.
-
For CVE-
2026-and CVE- 123007 2026-, disable HTTP/2 on affected ports: 123633
- On 1.25.1 and later, set
http2 off;and remove any
http2parameter from
listendirectives.
- On older versions, remove
http2from
listen.
- Check every server block that shares the same address and port.
- Then run
nginx -t, reload, repeat the ALPN check above and confirm the site still loads over HTTPS.
- Services that need HTTP/2, such as gRPC, will break.
- On 1.25.1 and later, set
-
For CVE-
2026-, remove the 121810
listendirectives that contain
quic, set
http3 off;and replace any header advertising HTTP/3 with
Alt-Svc: clear(
add_header Alt-Svc 'clear' always;). Then check that nginx no longer listens on UDP on each port your QUIC listeners used, for example with
sudo ss -lunp 'sport = :443'. If the output still shows nginx, a QUIC listener is active.
-
For CVE-
2026-, point 123634
proxy_passat a fixed
upstreamgroup instead of a variable. Setting
mirror_request_body on;stopped Xint’s exploit, but doesn’t fix the bug.
-
For CVE-
2026-, keep untrusted clients away from the mail proxy by binding it to loopback or restricting it with a firewall. 113425
-
A reload only applies a change to new connections. If workers still show
worker process is shutting down, restart nginx.
Mitigate the kernel flaw
On hosts that don’t use SCTP, stop the module loading until a kernel fix ships: add
install sctp /bin/false to a
.conf file in
/etc/modprobe.d/. This stops modprobe from loading the module. It doesn’t unload a module that is already loaded, and doesn’t disable SCTP built into the kernel.
Fixed versions
These are from F5’s five advisories, linked under References. NGINX Plus fixes vary slightly by CVE, and 37.3.0.1 and 37.0.8.1 cover all five. BIG-IP, BIG-IQ and F5OS are not affected.
|Product
|Fixed in
|Not fixed
|nginx Open Source
|1.31.9, 1.30.7
|NGINX Plus
|37.3.0.1, 37.0.8.1
|R34–R36
|F5 NGINX Ingress Controller
|5.8.0, 2026-lts-r11
|4.x, 3.x
|NGINX Gateway Fabric
|2.9.0
|1.x
|NGINX Instance Manager
|2.25.0
|F5 WAF for NGINX
|5.16.2, 5.14.4
|F5 DoS for NGINX
|4.13.0
|NGINX App Protect WAF, App Protect DoS
|No fix listed
We checked the Linux distributions’ trackers for CVE-
- Ubuntu has fixed nginx on 16.04 to 26.10, through Ubuntu Pro on 16.04, 18.04 and 20.04. See Ubuntu’s CVE-
2026-page. 123007
- Red Hat has fixed nginx on RHEL 10 (RHSA-2026:100744), and still marks RHEL 8 and 9 “Affected”. See Red Hat’s CVE-
2026-page. 123007
These statuses change quickly. Check each tracker directly before acting.
What to monitor
- Look for commands started by the nginx worker, the strongest sign of a successful attack. Xint gives an
auditdrule for
execve()by the worker’s user; other processes run as that user too, so check each event’s parent process.
- Weaker signs, each with normal causes, are long-lived connections where inbound bytes keep climbing while nginx sends little back, many short TLS connections from one IP and worker crashes (
signal 11in
error.log). Investigate when several appear together.
- Access logs don’t record the HTTP/2 frames this attack uses, and patching doesn’t tell you whether a system was compromised before the update.
Timeline
-
Xint reports the vulnerabilities to F5 through HackerOne
-
Xint validates the nginx team's patches
-
nginx releases 1.31.9 and 1.30.7; F5, Xint and Rapid7 publish, with Rapid7's proof of concept
watchTowr reported no exploitation in the wild in its FAQ, last updated 18 November. As of 20 November, none of the CVEs is in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.
Rapid7’s public proof of concept gets code execution on a fresh nginx 1.31.8 container by sending about 128 GB of HTTP/2 data, which takes 2 minutes on a 10 Gbit/s link. Rapid7 expects that approach to fail below about 300 Mbit/s, since nginx closes connections after an hour, and against a busy server or through a proxy. Those are limits of its exploit, not of the bug. Xint has withheld its own exploits.
Technical summary
CVE-
The other four are use-after-free bugs, in HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 connection handling under connection pressure, DNS resolution during subrequests and the mail proxy’s authentication.
In the kernel flaw, an SCTP association can be moved to another socket while a send is waiting, then freed, which Xint used to leak kernel addresses and call a kernel function of its choice.
References
- nginx security advisories
- F5: K000163926 (CVE-
2026-), K000163928 (CVE- 123007 2026-), K000163925 (CVE- 123633 2026-), K000163927 (CVE- 123634 2026-), K000163931 (CVE- 121810 2026-) 113425
- Xint: nginx2root
- Rapid7: CVE-
2026-analysis 123007
- watchTowr: nginx2root FAQ
F5 credits Xint for all five nginx vulnerabilities. It also credits Rapid7’s Stephen Fewer, Wiz Research and Ikotas Labs for CVE-