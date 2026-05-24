Best PR security review tools for engineering teams in 2026

Best PR security review tools for engineering teams in 2026

Best PR security review tools for engineering teams in 2026

Compare PR security review tools for inline findings, AI code review, SAST checks, exploitability reasoning, and developer-ready fixes.

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Pull requests are where developers already make the merge decision. That makes PR security review one of the highest-leverage places to catch vulnerabilities.

The right tool depends on what you want from review. Some tools add SAST checks. Some summarize PRs. Some enforce policy. A smaller set actually reviews the change for exploitable risk and explains the fix inline.

What a PR security review tool should do

Look for more than a checkbox that says “PR comments.”

A useful PR security reviewer should:

Understand the surrounding repository, not just the diff.

Separate security findings from style and maintainability comments.

Explain exploitability and reachability.

Give fix guidance that matches the codebase.

Learn from triage decisions.

Close findings when the remediation commit lands.

Cover application code, dependencies, CI/CD, and infrastructure changes where possible.

The goal is not more comments. It is a better merge decision.

Hacktron : Best for AI security review focused on exploitable pull request findings.

: Best for AI security review focused on exploitable pull request findings. GitHub Advanced Security : Best for GitHub-native CodeQL, secret scanning, and dependency review.

: Best for GitHub-native CodeQL, secret scanning, and dependency review. Semgrep : Best for custom rule checks in PR workflows.

: Best for custom rule checks in PR workflows. Snyk : Best for dependency and SAST findings inside developer workflows.

: Best for dependency and SAST findings inside developer workflows. CodeRabbit : Best for broad AI code review with some security comments.

: Best for broad AI code review with some security comments. Greptile : Best for repository-aware AI review across larger codebases.

: Best for repository-aware AI review across larger codebases. SonarQube : Best for quality gates that include security checks.

: Best for quality gates that include security checks. Aikido Security: Best for broad developer security coverage with PR integrations.

1. Hacktron

Hacktron Review is built specifically for PR security review. It reviews code changes with repository context and posts inline findings for exploitable vulnerabilities.

Best fit: teams that want a security reviewer in GitHub, not another scanner backlog.

Strongest areas: access control, business logic, injection, SSRF, prompt injection, secrets, supply-chain risk, GitHub Actions, and IaC changes.

2. GitHub Advanced Security

GitHub Advanced Security is a strong fit for teams standardized on GitHub Enterprise. CodeQL, secret scanning, and dependency review can all participate in PR workflows.

Best fit: GitHub-native teams with security engineering support.

3. Semgrep

Semgrep works well when teams want fast, custom rule checks in CI and PRs.

Best fit: security teams that can write and maintain rules.

4. Snyk

Snyk is useful for teams that want dependency, code, container, and IaC checks in developer workflows.

Best fit: broad developer security programs.

5. CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit is a broad AI review assistant. It can help with summaries and general review feedback.

Best fit: engineering productivity teams.

Trade-off: security findings can get mixed with non-security comments.

6. Greptile

Greptile focuses on repository-aware AI code review.

Best fit: teams that want AI review with codebase context.

Trade-off: compare security-specific findings carefully if AppSec is the main driver.

7. SonarQube

SonarQube is useful for quality gates and recurring code quality checks with security coverage.

Best fit: teams already using Sonar for engineering standards.

8. Aikido Security

Aikido gives teams broad developer security coverage with integrations across code and cloud workflows.

Best fit: teams that want a broad platform with PR feedback.

Evaluation checklist

Run each tool on real PRs that touched sensitive code:

Auth and permissions.

Billing and subscriptions.

File upload and parsing.

Webhooks and integrations.

AI agent actions.

Dependencies and GitHub Actions.

Terraform and cloud permissions.

Then ask which tool found something useful, explained why it mattered, and gave the author a clear fix.

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