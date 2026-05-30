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Always-on security agents

The sun never sets on Hacktron. Self-securing software, around the clock.

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5000 free credits · One-time per organization

WHY AUTOMATIONS

Findings pile up faster than they get fixed

Close the gap between signal and action. Agents that trigger automatically, so nothing waits on manual triage.

Without automation
With automation
HOW IT WORKS

Set the rules once. Hacktron runs every match.

Stay in control of every run. Set up agents that act automatically based on your triggers and rules.

01/Trigger
Critical findingCustomer-facing apps / main
02/Rules
Matches your policySeverity, repository, and branch
03/Action
RemediateVerify, fix, and test
04/Notifier
Slack + emailSend the outcome to your team
REMEDIATION

Automation's first action: verified remediation

Trust what gets shipped. Every fix is tested, and every dismissal is explained.

Read the remediation guide
Change readyCritical

Authorization bypass

payments-api / main

  1. VerifyExploit reproduced
  2. ChangeOwnership check added
  3. Test24 / 24 passing

A focused code change and pull request are ready for your team.

No change neededHigh

Unsafe deserialization

worker-service / release

  1. VerifyCall path inspected
  2. ReachabilitySink is unreachable
  3. DecisionPreserve sound code

Hacktron completed its analysis and left the code unchanged.

False positiveHigh

Server-side request forgery

integrations-api / main

  1. VerifyInput traced to sink
  2. ContextEgress policy loaded
  3. DecisionNot exploitable

Repository and environment context disproved exploitability.

WHAT'S NEXT

Remediation is the first action. More are coming.

Hacktron is building more triggers, more actions, more ways to automate your security workflow.

Scheduled scan completes
  1. Summarize new findings
  2. Post to Slack
New advisory published
  1. Check exposure across repos
Dependency bumped
  1. Review the changelog diff
CI fails on main
  1. Fix the root cause
RemediationLive
Critical finding detected
  1. Verify and fix
  2. Open a pull request
New issue
  1. Implement change
Slack message in #bug-reports
  1. Check Datadog logs
  2. Fix the bug
  3. Post in Slack thread
Linear issue created in #project
  1. Implement the change
PagerDuty incident
  1. Investigate with Datadog
More combinations shipping soon
FAQ

Frequently asked questions.

What can Hacktron Automations do?

Automations connect security triggers to actions and team notifications. Remediate is the first available action and can automatically verify and remediate matching findings.

Does Remediate always change code?

No. Remediate first checks whether the finding is real. When code should remain unchanged, it records a false-positive or no-change outcome instead.

Can our team review remediations before they merge?

Yes. When a code change is needed, Remediate prepares a branch and pull request for your team to review.

AUTOMATIONS

Build your first automation.

Stop chasing alerts. Start running security on autopilot.

Start NowBook a demo

5000 free credits · One-time per organization