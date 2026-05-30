Findings pile up faster than they get fixed
Close the gap between signal and action. Agents that trigger automatically, so nothing waits on manual triage.
Set the rules once. Hacktron runs every match.
Stay in control of every run. Set up agents that act automatically based on your triggers and rules.
Automation's first action: verified remediation
Trust what gets shipped. Every fix is tested, and every dismissal is explained.Read the remediation guide
Remediation is the first action. More are coming.
Hacktron is building more triggers, more actions, more ways to automate your security workflow.
Frequently asked questions.
What can Hacktron Automations do?
Automations connect security triggers to actions and team notifications. Remediate is the first available action and can automatically verify and remediate matching findings.
Does Remediate always change code?
No. Remediate first checks whether the finding is real. When code should remain unchanged, it records a false-positive or no-change outcome instead.
Can our team review remediations before they merge?
Yes. When a code change is needed, Remediate prepares a branch and pull request for your team to review.
Build your first automation.
Stop chasing alerts. Start running security on autopilot.
5000 free credits · One-time per organization