Pentest logs

Open a scan in Whitebox Scans to follow a pentest while it runs, or to read its logs afterwards.

Timeline

Expand Timeline to see the phases of the pentest, their timing, and its progress. Click a phase for more detail. On a completed scan, the timeline starts collapsed.

Agent activity

Expand Agents to see the findings the agents are checking. Click a finding to read its description and any reason it was dismissed.

To open an agent’s log, click View validation activity beside it. In the log, you can follow the agent’s progress and click Show findings to see what it checked.

Timeline and Agents expanded on a scan, with View validation activity beside an agent

Dynamic testing actions

When a pentest includes dynamic testing, the log also records the actions taken against your deployed application:

Open View validation activity for the agent you want to inspect. Expand the steps beneath an activity message to see the actions taken. Expand an action to inspect what was recorded, such as a command and its output, or a browser interaction.

Validation activity with a dynamic testing action expanded to show its details

The log updates while the agent runs, and retry attempts appear in the same window.

Note Validation activity is available for scans that recorded activity logs.

When the pentest finishes, review and export its findings or download a report.