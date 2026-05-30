Once you have fixed the findings of a pentest, ask the Hacktron team to verify the fixes.

Warning Each scan includes one free retest. You can request it once per scan, so wait until your fixes are ready.

Before you request a retest

Retests are available on the hosted platform for completed Whitebox pentests that have finished triage and reported at least one finding. Requesting a retest needs the Member role or higher. Viewers can read the results.

Request a retest

Open the completed scan In Whitebox Scans, open the scan and click Request retest. Add the details Note Commit SHAs, deployment URLs, and a summary of fixes are optional. For each repository, choose the branch that contains your fixes. To add commit SHAs under Commits, press Enter after each one. Add Deployment URLs and a Summary of fixes to help the team check your changes. For uploaded code, describe the changes in the summary, because replacement archives aren’t supported. Review the findings Findings marked False positive or Accepted risk are left out of the retest. Check the list and update any statuses before you submit. Confirm the request Click Request retest. The scan shows Retest pending while the team checks your fixes.

Request limits

Field Limit Commit SHAs 50 per repository Deployment URLs 20 Summary of fixes 10,000 characters

Read the results

When the scan shows Retested, open Retest result for the verification notes and the outcome of each finding:

Outcome Meaning Verified fixed Open findings are marked Resolved. Not fixed The issue remains. The notes give the details.

If notifications are enabled, you also get an email.

Retest result with a finding marked Verified fixed and the team’s verification note

On the scan page, open Download report. Under After retest, choose Full Whitebox Report or Executive Report to download the updated PDF.

In the full report, each finding verified as fixed has a Fix Note alongside its original technical details. The retest summary shows which findings were fixed, which remain unfixed, and which were not retested. The retest covers the fixes you submitted.

For the report from before the retest, choose a report under Original scan instead. Reports after a retest covers the report options and when each is available.