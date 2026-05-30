Retests
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Retests
Once you have fixed the findings of a pentest, ask the Hacktron team to verify the fixes.
Warning
Each scan includes one free retest. You can request it once per scan, so wait until your fixes are ready.
Before you request a retest
Retests are available on the hosted platform for completed Whitebox pentests that have finished triage and reported at least one finding. Requesting a retest needs the Member role or higher. Viewers can read the results.
Request a retest
Open the completed scan
In Whitebox Scans, open the scan and click Request retest.
Add the details
Note
Commit SHAs, deployment URLs, and a summary of fixes are optional.
For each repository, choose the branch that contains your fixes. To add commit SHAs under Commits, press Enter after each one.
Add Deployment URLs and a Summary of fixes to help the team check your changes. For uploaded code, describe the changes in the summary, because replacement archives aren’t supported.
Review the findings
Findings marked False positive or Accepted risk are left out of the retest. Check the list and update any statuses before you submit.
Confirm the request
Click Request retest. The scan shows Retest pending while the team checks your fixes.
Request limits
|Field
|Limit
|Commit SHAs
|50 per repository
|Deployment URLs
|20
|Summary of fixes
|10,000 characters
Read the results
When the scan shows Retested, open Retest result for the verification notes and the outcome of each finding:
|Outcome
|Meaning
|Verified fixed
|Open findings are marked Resolved.
|Not fixed
|The issue remains. The notes give the details.
If notifications are enabled, you also get an email.
Retest result with a finding marked Verified fixed and the team’s verification note
Download the updated report
On the scan page, open Download report. Under After retest, choose Full Whitebox Report or Executive Report to download the updated PDF.
In the full report, each finding verified as fixed has a Fix Note alongside its original technical details. The retest summary shows which findings were fixed, which remain unfixed, and which were not retested. The retest covers the fixes you submitted.
For the report from before the retest, choose a report under Original scan instead. Reports after a retest covers the report options and when each is available.