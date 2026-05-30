Findings and reports

Open a completed scan in Whitebox Scans. View findings lists the pentest’s findings, and Download report at the top of the scan page downloads a PDF report.

Export findings

Choose the findings On the scan, click View findings to open the Findings page filtered to that scan. Narrow the list with search or with filters such as severity, status, or repository. To export individual findings, select their checkboxes. With nothing selected, the export includes every matching finding across all pages. Choose a format Click Export, or Export N selected if you selected rows, then choose one of: Download CSV for spreadsheets

Download SARIF for tools that accept SARIF security results

Download JSON for structured finding data The Export menu on Findings, with Download CSV, Download SARIF, and Download JSON

Download a report

On the scan page, open Download report and choose one of:

Full Whitebox Report , the detailed assessment and findings, with technical evidence and recommendations

Executive Report, a shorter report with the risk assessment, key findings, and next steps

Both are PDFs. The Executive Report is available for completed scans with findings. If Hacktron still has to prepare its summary, the PDF downloads once it is ready.

Example report

The contents page of the Full Whitebox Report links to each section and finding. This example uses sample data.

Contents of a sample Full Whitebox Report: executive summary, scope, findings summary, methodology, severity rubric, individual findings, and limitations

Reports after a retest

After Hacktron completes a retest, Download report has two groups:

Original scan , the report as delivered before the retest

After retest, the updated report with the verification results

Choose a report under the group you need. Both updated reports include a retest summary and an updated risk rating. In the updated full report, each fixed finding also has a Fix Note alongside its original technical details.

Download report with the Original scan and After retest groups, each offering Full Whitebox Report and Executive Report

Note Some older scans have no saved original report or executive summary. If the original is unavailable, download the After retest edition instead.

For a letter that confirms the engagement, ask us for an attestation letter.