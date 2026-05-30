An attestation letter confirms which application Hacktron assessed and the period of the engagement. Share it with auditors or customers who need evidence of the pentest.

Request a letter

After the pentest, email hello@hacktron.ai to request an attestation letter. Include your organisation, the application, and the scan, so the team can issue it.

View, download, or share a letter

Once the letter is issued, open Attestation letters in the dashboard sidebar. Each letter lists the customer, application, test type, engagement period, and issue date.

Open the letter’s actions menu and choose:

Open to view the letter

Copy link to share it

Download PDF to save a copy

Warning Anyone with the shared link can view and download the letter without signing in. Share it only with the people who need it.

Example letter

The shared link opens a public page with the letter and a Download PDF button. This example uses sample data.

A sample attestation letter for Acme’s Identity application, with the engagement dates, scope, methodology, retest confirmation, signature, and a verification QR code

For detailed findings and evidence of remediation, download a report.