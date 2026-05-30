Attestation letters
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Attestation letters
An attestation letter confirms which application Hacktron assessed and the period of the engagement. Share it with auditors or customers who need evidence of the pentest.
Request a letter
After the pentest, email hello@hacktron.ai to request an attestation letter. Include your organisation, the application, and the scan, so the team can issue it.
View, download, or share a letter
Once the letter is issued, open Attestation letters in the dashboard sidebar. Each letter lists the customer, application, test type, engagement period, and issue date.
Open the letter’s actions menu and choose:
Open to view the letter
Copy link to share it
Download PDF to save a copy
Warning
Anyone with the shared link can view and download the letter without signing in. Share it only with the people who need it.
Example letter
The shared link opens a public page with the letter and a Download PDF button. This example uses sample data.
A sample attestation letter for Acme’s Identity application, with the engagement dates, scope, methodology, retest confirmation, signature, and a verification QR code
For detailed findings and evidence of remediation, download a report.