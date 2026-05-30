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We break it before they do.

Hacktron Red. The whole attack surface, continuously.

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Why now

Under $3,000 in model tokens, one broken image parser opened paths into OpenAI, Slack, Meta, GitHub Enterprise, Shopify and more.

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HOW IT WORKS

Hacktron proves the attack path, then helps you close it.

The living surface: the organisation-wide attack surface modelled, its connections questioned, attacked continuously, and one exploit path proven from entry to impact.

  1. Map: The Organisation-Wide Attack Surface. Hacktron maps the software environment an attacker can reach, creating a connected view of your organisation’s exposure.
  2. Test: Pathfinding. Hacktron traces the exposures, relationships and trust boundaries an attacker could use. Every connection becomes a question: is this the path to a breach?
  3. Test: Continuous Pressure. Every change to your environment and every newly disclosed technique triggers the relevant attacks again, keeping your validated exposure current over time.
  4. Prove: Impact & Fix. Hacktron validates one complete path from initial access to business impact.
WHAT YOU GET

Every path proven. Every fix verified.

We don’t stop at proving the path to compromise. We help you close it, and the whole class of attack behind it.

Live reporting

As we find it

New assets, CVEs and techniques are tested as they appear. Critical paths are reported the moment they’re proven.

Validated kill chains

Every path

Every step of the chain, with the request, response and evidence that proves it.

Remediation and retests

Fix the cause

Once your team ships the change, we rerun the attack to confirm the path is closed.

Production-safe testing

Safe by design

Aligned, monitored agents work only inside the rules of engagement you agree.

WHY HACKTRON

Elite researchers direct. AI agents scale.

Our researchers find the complex, high-end bugs current models can’t, the kind only top human researchers catch.

Zayne

Co-Founder, CEO

Cambridge CS. DEF CON CTF runner-up, credited with 15 CVEs. Security experience across government, military and TikTok.

Harsh

Co-Founder, Chief Research Officer

Former ProjectDiscovery researcher. Bug bounty hunter featured for hacking OpenAI, Apple, Atlassian, BeyondTrust, Meta, Slack and GitHub.

Mohan

Co-Founder, CTO

Former Cure53 senior researcher. Black Hat and DEF CON speaker. Built Electrovolt, a penetration testing firm, to €1.5M in revenue.

The agents

Hacktron AI agents

Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow. Aligned and monitored by those researchers, the agents run it against your whole environment, around the clock.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions.

What is continuous red teaming?

We don’t stop when a test window ends. Our researchers and AI agents keep testing as your environment changes, work out how weaknesses could lead to a breach, and check your fixes.

How is this different from a penetration test?

A pentest usually covers a defined scope over a set period. We keep testing across your attack surface as it changes, including how several weaknesses could be used together to break in.

How is it different from a scanner or attack-surface tool?

A scanner can flag an exposed service or a possible vulnerability. We try the attack to see if it works, then check whether it opens a way into other systems.

What’s in scope?

External services, authentication, SaaS, dependencies and new features can all be in scope. Before we start, we agree with you on what to test, what you want to protect, and the rules of engagement.

Will testing disrupt production?

We agree on boundaries and prohibited techniques with you before testing. Destructive actions are off limits, and our researchers monitor the agents. If a test could affect availability, we stop and contact you through the agreed channel.

Does this replace our bug bounty program?

No. It works alongside your bug bounty program. We keep testing for critical attack paths so you can fix them before they become bounty reports.

Do you retest after we fix things?

Yes. Once your fix is live, we try the attack again to check that it no longer works.

Start a Red Team engagement

Get hacked on your terms.

Talk to the researchers behind Hacktron about continuous red teaming across your whole attack surface.

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