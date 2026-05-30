Live reporting
As we find it
New assets, CVEs and techniques are tested as they appear. Critical paths are reported the moment they’re proven.
Why now
Under $3,000 in model tokens, one broken image parser opened paths into OpenAI, Slack, Meta, GitHub Enterprise, Shopify and more.
HOW IT WORKS
The living surface: the organisation-wide attack surface modelled, its connections questioned, attacked continuously, and one exploit path proven from entry to impact.
We don’t stop at proving the path to compromise. We help you close it, and the whole class of attack behind it.
As we find it
New assets, CVEs and techniques are tested as they appear. Critical paths are reported the moment they’re proven.
Every path
Every step of the chain, with the request, response and evidence that proves it.
Fix the cause
Once your team ships the change, we rerun the attack to confirm the path is closed.
Safe by design
Aligned, monitored agents work only inside the rules of engagement you agree.
Our researchers find the complex, high-end bugs current models can’t, the kind only top human researchers catch.
Co-Founder, CEO
Cambridge CS. DEF CON CTF runner-up, credited with 15 CVEs. Security experience across government, military and TikTok.
Co-Founder, Chief Research Officer
Former ProjectDiscovery researcher. Bug bounty hunter featured for hacking OpenAI, Apple, Atlassian, BeyondTrust, Meta, Slack and GitHub.
Co-Founder, CTO
Former Cure53 senior researcher. Black Hat and DEF CON speaker. Built Electrovolt, a penetration testing firm, to €1.5M in revenue.
Hacktron AI agents
Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow. Aligned and monitored by those researchers, the agents run it against your whole environment, around the clock.
We don’t stop when a test window ends. Our researchers and AI agents keep testing as your environment changes, work out how weaknesses could lead to a breach, and check your fixes.
A pentest usually covers a defined scope over a set period. We keep testing across your attack surface as it changes, including how several weaknesses could be used together to break in.
A scanner can flag an exposed service or a possible vulnerability. We try the attack to see if it works, then check whether it opens a way into other systems.
External services, authentication, SaaS, dependencies and new features can all be in scope. Before we start, we agree with you on what to test, what you want to protect, and the rules of engagement.
We agree on boundaries and prohibited techniques with you before testing. Destructive actions are off limits, and our researchers monitor the agents. If a test could affect availability, we stop and contact you through the agreed channel.
No. It works alongside your bug bounty program. We keep testing for critical attack paths so you can fix them before they become bounty reports.
Yes. Once your fix is live, we try the attack again to check that it no longer works.
Start a Red Team engagement
Talk to the researchers behind Hacktron about continuous red teaming across your whole attack surface.
Talk to our researchers · No commitment