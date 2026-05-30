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acme-ai/platform #91 · Add project sharing endpointOpen
hacktronreviewed src/projects/share.ts
Authorization bypass: orgId from the request reaches getProject() without a membership check.
Exploit path
dana-k applied the suggested patch7be04d1
−const { orgId } = req.body
+const orgId = await requireMembership(req.user, req.body.orgId)
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