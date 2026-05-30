Logo
Hacktron Review

Security review for human and AI-written code.

Your team and coding agents ship more code. Hacktron checks it for exploitable vulnerabilities, shows the evidence, and helps you land a tested fix.

Start 14-Day Free TrialBook a demo

No credit card required

trusted by
Unified security

Hacktron supports the Git platform your team already uses.

Catch risks before merge

Review changes with the context of the whole codebase.

Know what needs fixing

See the attack path and evidence behind each finding.

Get a fix you can review

Ask an agent to write, test and open a patch.

HOW IT WORKS

Security feedback where developers already work.

Findings are posted on the vulnerable lines in your Git provider, so the review stays attached to the code that introduced the risk.

Connect your Git provider

Connect your provider, select repositories and choose which changes to review.

Review PRs and MRs

Hacktron posts inline findings with the context needed to reproduce and fix the issue.

Tune the signal

Triage comments and .hacktron/rules.md teach Hacktron what matters in your app.

Hacktron focuses on real, exploitable security issues with clear impact and remediation guidance.

It consistently uncovers high-value findings in PRs before they are published, helping us spend less time triaging and more time fixing the real risk.

Davit Karapetyan

Davit Karapetyan

Staff Product Security Engineer

Krisp
Feedback loop

Your threat model stays with the codebase.

Group related repositories into an application and add architecture notes or security documents. Hacktron builds threat models from the code and your context, then learns from triage feedback. Your manual edits stay yours.

Threat model
  • Project rules
  • Your documents
  • Triage feedback
Auto-resolution

Fixed issues do not linger in the backlog.

When the next commit patches a vulnerability, Hacktron recognizes the fix and closes the finding without waiting for manual cleanup.

Authorization bypass

src/projects/share.ts:10
Fix committed
Project context

Rules for the parts only your team knows.

Use .hacktron/rules.md to describe auth patterns, trusted sources, ignored paths, and conventions unique to your application.

Connected workflows

Put security findings straight into your workflow.

Triage in Slack, track fixes in Jira or Linear, and work through your AI assistant with MCP. Connect your own tools through the API.

Validated finding

Authorization bypass

src/projects/share.ts:10
SlackTriage with your team

Authorization bypass

Evidence and fix guidance
REMEDIATION

Get a patch your team can review.

Ask Hacktron for a fix, or automate it for findings that match your rules. The agent verifies the issue and tests its patch before opening a PR or MR.

Read the guide

Remediation runs use automation credits.

Targeted patch
Verify the finding

Authorization bypass

Evidence and fix guidance

YOUR REVIEW WORKFLOW

Configure reviews around the way you ship.

Choose what gets reviewed

Filter by branch, label, path, author or title. Set team defaults and adjust them per repository.

Read the guide

Set your merge policy

Choose which severity should fail the review check. Update the result as your team triages findings.

Read the guide

Keep the noise down

Reduce repeat alerts and keep sensitive outside-diff findings private on public repositories.

Read the guide

Use Slack, Jira and Linear

Triage with your team and send approved findings straight to your issue tracker.

Read the guide

Bring your assistant

Ask about findings and manage reviews through Slack, MCP or the REST API.

Read the guide

Control seats and usage

Assign seats automatically, set a cap and track your team's shared review usage.

Read the guide
COVERAGE

One reviewer for all of application security

Hacktron Review is built for web, mobile, backend, API, CLI, and native codebases. It focuses on exploitable behavior, not long lists of low value alerts.

Business logic flaws
SQLi, XSS, SSRF, XXE
Prompt injection
Memory safety bugs
Auth and access control
Infrastructure-as-code exposures
Supply-chain risk
Secrets and credentials

For teams currently relying on traditional automated security tools, trying Hacktron is an easy decision.

In our experience, it surfaces issues that other providers simply miss and does so with a level of speed and precision that is hard to match.

Nils Nygren Liljenstrand

Nils Nygren Liljenstrand

Co-founder

Zellify
Security and code quality

Code can work and still be exploitable.

An endpoint can pass its tests and still let one customer read another customer’s data. Hacktron adds a dedicated review of the attack paths your changes introduce.

Security review

How could an attacker abuse this? Follow permissions, data flows and business rules to find exploitable paths.

  • Cross-codebase attack paths
  • Authorization and business logic
  • Evidence and reproduction steps
  • Tested fixes for review

General code review

Does the change work and fit the codebase? Review behavior, readability and maintainability.

  • Correctness and edge cases
  • Readability and maintainability
  • Tests and coverage
  • Team conventions

General reviewers can catch security issues too. Hacktron makes exploitability the focus of every review.

See the full comparison:Hacktron vs CodeRabbitHacktron vs Greptile
FAQ

Frequently asked questions.

A quick rundown of how Hacktron Review fits into pull request and merge request security workflows.

Is this just a SAST scanner?

No. Hacktron Review uses repository context and call graphs to reason about exploitability, not only syntax patterns. With advanced AI reasoning, it can find business logic flaws and other types of vulnerabilities that traditional SAST scanners miss.

Where do findings appear?

Findings appear as inline pull request or merge request comments, with enough context for engineers to reproduce and fix the issue. Every finding comes with a proof-of-concept exploit, and an AI prompt that can be used to fix the issue.

How does the reviewer improve over time?

Triage comments and project rules become feedback. When developers and security engineers leave comments on findings, Hacktron learns what is urgent, irrelevant, trusted, or intentionally ignored for each codebase.

Which changes are reviewed?

Hacktron reviews enabled repositories and covered branches, subject to your filters and developer seats. Each PR or MR review supports up to 500 changed files; larger changes are skipped.

Product walkthrough

Watch a full review with Fabian.

See findings, triage and project rules in a real pull request.

START REVIEWING PRS AND MRS

Put Hacktron on the next pull request or merge request.

Start with a free trial or book time to walk through your repositories and review workflow.

Start 14-Day Free TrialBook a demo

No credit card required