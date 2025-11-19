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Security Advisories

Vulnerabilities discovered or reported by Hacktron researchers across open-source and commercial software. We practice responsible disclosure and work with vendors to ensure patches are available before publication.

28 vulnerabilities21 projects

Their approach represents the cutting edge of modern security research.

Bil Harmer

Bil Harmer

CISO

Supabase