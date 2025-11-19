Security Advisories

Vendor ID Description CVE Type Date

GitHub HTAI-028 An authenticated user with repository write access can exploit a race between concurrent upload requests to execute code on GitHub Enterprise Server. ↗ CVE-2026-19118 RCE Sep 1, 2026 libheif HTAI-027 A crafted HEIF image with nested derived images and duplicate alpha planes can overflow a heap buffer during scaling, allowing remote code execution in applications processing the image. ↗ CVE-2026-84383 RCE Aug 25, 2026 Discourse HTAI-026 Discourse disclosed remote code execution through image uploads involving an upstream libheif vulnerability. Hacktron reported the downstream exposure to Discourse. ↗ CVE-2026-32882 RCE Jul 28, 2026 Nuxt HTAI-025 Attacker-controlled server-island props can reach Vue dynamic component resolution and inject a template that executes in the Nitro server process. ↗ CVE-2026-71320 RCE Jul 27, 2026 GNU Savane HTAI-024 GNU Savane uses untrusted data in an authorization decision. The issue affects the software behind GNU Savannah and was addressed through coordinated work with the Free Software Foundation. ↗ CVE-2026-56355 Authorization Bypass Jun 20, 2026 Rocket.Chat HTAI-023 When an Apple identity token lacks an email claim, Rocket.Chat accepts an email supplied in the request, allowing an attacker to associate authentication with another user's account. ↗ CVE-2026-55666 Account Takeover Jun 16, 2026 OpenAI HTAI-022 An XSS vulnerability on forum.openai.com could reach privileged Atlas browser APIs, exposing browsing history and allowing tabs to be opened or closed. ↗ CVE-2026-11326 Information Disclosure Jun 5, 2026 Metabase HTAI-021 A user allowed to configure database connections can point Metabase at a malicious Snowflake server and overwrite a database driver, causing code execution when that driver is loaded. ↗ CVE-2026-50148 RCE May 28, 2026 GitHub HTAI-020 A crafted authorization link can bypass OAuth redirect URI validation and send a victim's authorization code to an attacker-controlled domain, exposing the account within the application's granted scopes. ↗ CVE-2026-4296 Auth Bypass Apr 21, 2026 NestJS HTAI-019 NestJS applications using the Fastify adapter can skip route-specific authentication, authorization, or validation middleware through encoded request paths. ↗ CVE-2025-69211 Auth Bypass Dec 29, 2025 Astro HTAI-018 A mismatch between Astro routing and middleware path normalization lets encoded URLs reach protected routes while bypassing authentication checks based on url.pathname. ↗ CVE-2025-64765 Auth Bypass Nov 19, 2025 Palo Alto Networks HTAI-017 PAN-OS GlobalProtect deployments using the Cloud Authentication Service (CAS) accept inbound JWTs signed with HS256 using the public CAS token-signing certificate as the HMAC key — classic algorithm confusion. An attacker who can retrieve the public token-signer certificate (reachable via the CAS metadata endpoint using any valid device mTLS cert) can forge tokens for arbitrary users, achieving full VPN authentication bypass with only the target's username. ↗ CVE-2026-0265 Auth Bypass May 14, 2026 Sonatype HTAI-016 An authenticated user with licensing privileges can upload a crafted license file to execute operating system commands as the Sonatype Nexus Repository process user. ↗ CVE-2026-10748 RCE Jun 16, 2026 WSO2 HTAI-015 WSO2 JWT authentication accepts unsupported signing algorithms, allowing crafted tokens to bypass authentication and compromise accounts, including administrative accounts. ↗ CVE-2026-5430 Auth Bypass Aug 6, 2026 Next.js HTAI-014 App Router applications using CSP nonces deployed behind shared caches are vulnerable to stored XSS. Malformed nonce values derived from request headers can be reflected into rendered HTML, allowing an attacker to poison cached responses and execute script for later visitors. ↗ CVE-2026-44581 XSS May 8, 2026 Next.js HTAI-013 Self-hosted Next.js apps using the built-in Node.js server are vulnerable to SSRF via crafted WebSocket upgrade requests. An unauthenticated attacker can cause the server to issue an internal HTTP request to any reachable host/port — including cloud metadata endpoints (AWS IMDSv1, GCP, Azure, OCI) — and read the response. Vercel-hosted deployments are unaffected. ↗ CVE-2026-44578 SSRF May 8, 2026 Retool HTAI-012 Pending disclosure ↗ Reserved RCE TBD Ghostscript HTAI-011 Pending disclosure ↗ Reserved RCE TBD Grafana HTAI-010 Pending disclosure ↗ Reserved File Read/Write TBD Next.js HTAI-009 Specially crafted query parameters can alter the dynamic route value seen by the page while leaving the visible path unchanged, allowing protected content to be rendered without passing the expected middleware check. Applications relying on middleware to authorize dynamic routes can be bypassed. ↗ CVE-2026-44574 Auth Bypass May 8, 2026 OAuth2 Proxy HTAI-008 When oauth2-proxy is used in auth_request integrations with --ping-user-agent or --gcp-healthchecks enabled, any request bearing the configured health check User-Agent bypasses authentication regardless of the requested path. ↗ CVE-2026-34457 Auth Bypass Apr 14, 2026 OAuth2 Proxy HTAI-007 When oauth2-proxy is configured with --reverse-proxy and skip_auth_routes, it may trust a client-supplied X-Forwarded-Uri header, allowing an unauthenticated attacker to spoof the header and bypass authentication on protected routes. ↗ CVE-2026-40575 Auth Bypass Apr 14, 2026 OAuth2 Proxy HTAI-006 A configuration-dependent authentication bypass in oauth2-proxy where an attacker can use a # fragment in the request path to widen skip_auth_routes or skip_auth_regex patterns, causing oauth2-proxy to match a public allowlist rule while the backend routes to a protected resource. ↗ CVE-2026-41059 Auth Bypass Apr 14, 2026 JetBrains HTAI-005 A sandbox bypass vulnerability in YouTrack allows an attacker with administrator-level permissions to execute arbitrary code. On YouTrack Cloud, this could bypass cross-tenant isolation boundaries for tenants sharing the same hardware. ↗ CVE-2026-33392 RCE Apr 9, 2026 JetBrains HTAI-004 Pending disclosure ↗ Reserved RCE Mar 14, 2026 OpenAM HTAI-003 Pre-Authentication Remote Code Execution via jato.clientSession Deserialization in OpenAM. ↗ CVE-2026-33439 RCE Mar 20, 2026 Metabase HTAI-002 Authenticated users on Metabase Enterprise Edition can achieve Remote Code Execution (RCE) and Arbitrary File Read through the EE Serialization Import endpoint. ↗ CVE-2026-33725 RCE Mar 20, 2026 BeyondTrust HTAI-001 Pre-Authentication Remote Code Execution via deserialization vulnerability in BeyondTrust Remote Support and Privileged Remote Access (PRA) products. ↗ CVE-2026-1731 RCE Feb 6, 2026