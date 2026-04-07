Pre-Auth RCE in OpenAM via jato.clientSession (CVE-2026-33439)

As part of our security research efforts, we’ve been using Hacktron AI to go after high-impact open source projects. The idea is simple, along with generic whitebox pentesting, we feed it a knowledge base of previous security research, point it at a target, and let it hunt. With threat actors already using AI, we figured we should be doing the same to stay ahead. We’re going to start publishing the results of these efforts, this is the first one.
Remember CVE-2021-35464? Pre-auth RCE in OpenAM via unsafe Java deserialization of
jato.pageSession. Textbook deserialization, custom gadget chain, full server compromise. Great research by Michael Stepankin.
The agent looked at the original research, noticed JATO had one parameter that deserializes user input, and asked the obvious question: could there be another? There was.
The missed sibling
After CVE-2021-35464, OpenAM patched
jato.pageSession by wrapping deserialization with a
WhitelistObjectInputStream that restricts class loading to about 40 safe types. Gadget classes like
PriorityQueue or
TemplatesImpl get rejected. But JATO has a second parameter,
jato.clientSession, and its deserialization lives in a completely separate code path:
This value gets passed into
Encoder.deserialize(), which calls
ApplicationObjectInputStream.readObject() with no filtering. No whitelist. No class restrictions. Raw deserialization of attacker-controlled input. The fix for
pageSession already existed in the same codebase but was never applied to
clientSession.
The patched path:
The unpatched path:
IOUtils.deserialise() uses a whitelist.
Encoder.deserialize() does not. Same framework, same pattern, different treatment.
Trigger chain
jato.clientSession deserialization does not trigger on every request. It only fires when the rendered JSP contains
<jato:form> tags. Full call path from HTTP request to
readObject():
The Password Reset pages (
/ui/PWResetUserValidation,
/ui/PWResetQuestion) are ideal targets. They are unauthenticated and their JSPs include
<jato:form> tags. One caveat:
jato.pageSession must not be in the same request. If it is,
dispatchRequest() throws a
ServletException before JSP rendering begins and the
clientSession deserialization never fires.
Gadget chain
OpenAM 16.0.5 ships with everything needed for a Click-style gadget chain. The Click classes are repackaged under
org.openidentityplatform.openam.click.control (not
org.apache.click.control), and
TemplatesImpl comes from
xalan-2.7.3.jar:
The standard ysoserial
Click1 gadget won’t work out of the box because of the repackaged class names. We’re not releasing our custom gadget chain, but adapting
Click1 to use the correct package paths and the external Xalan
TemplatesImpl is trivial if you know your way around Java deserialization.
Proof of concept
No auth. No cookies. No tokens. One GET request, code execution.
Tested on OpenIdentityPlatform OpenAM 16.0.5 with Tomcat 10.1.52 and Java 21.0.7. Also verified on the official
openidentityplatform/openam:latest Docker image with Java 25.
Fix
OpenAM 16.0.6 routes
Encoder.deserialize() through
IOUtils.deserialise(), the same
WhitelistObjectInputStream that already protects
jato.pageSession. Both parameters now go through identical class filtering. The maintainers also added
StackWalker-based call tracing to log deserialization callers.
If you’re running OpenAM 16.0.5 or earlier, update now.
Conclusion
This isn’t some crazy novel bug. It’s a small variant that got missed, a sibling parameter in the same framework that nobody applied the same fix to. The agent figured it out from the original research sitting in its latent space. Subtle, but real.
We believe there are bugs like this all over the internet. Incomplete patches, missed siblings, slight variations of known vulns that just never got the human attention. The industry never had enough people to clear up that debt. LLMs are relentless at exactly this kind of work, but the key is how you use them. One-shot prompts won’t be enough, with the right context, the right scaffolding, and proper feedback loops, agents perform way better than naive single-pass scans.
If you maintain an open source project and want help finding these before someone else does, reach out. We’re happy to do free AI audits and help you secure your stuff. hello@hacktron.ai
Disclosure timeline
|Date
|Event
|2026-03-19
|Vulnerability reported to OpenIdentityPlatform via GHSA
|2026-03-20
|Report accepted by maintainer (maximthomas)
|2026-03-20
|CVE-2026-33439 reserved
|2026-03-23
|Fix merged into master (commit
014007c)
|2026-04-07
|CVE-2026-33439 and GHSA-2cqq-rpvq-g5qj published
|2026-04-07
|Public disclosure
CVE-2026-33439 | Critical | CVSS 9.8 | CWE-502 | GHSA-2cqq-rpvq-g5qj
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