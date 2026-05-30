Logo
CUSTOMER STORIES

Trusted by the world's most innovative teams

Learn how Hacktron is partnering with leading security and engineering teams to build secure software at scale.

Hacktron focuses on real, exploitable security issues with clear impact and remediation guidance.

It consistently uncovers high-value findings in PRs before they are published, helping us spend less time triaging and more time fixing the real risk.

Davit Karapetyan

Davit Karapetyan

Staff Product Security Engineer @ Krisp

Krisp logo
TRY HACKTRON

See what Hacktron finds in your codebase

Start for free. No credit card required.

Get startedBook a demo