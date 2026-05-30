CUSTOMER STORIES

How Hacktron brings context-aware security review to every change in Nopan’s payments infrastructure
As code volume and AI-assisted development grow, Nopan uses Hacktron to deepen its security review without slowing continuous delivery.
Learn how Hacktron is partnering with leading security and engineering teams to build secure software at scale.
Hacktron focuses on real, exploitable security issues with clear impact and remediation guidance.
It consistently uncovers high-value findings in PRs before they are published, helping us spend less time triaging and more time fixing the real risk.
As code volume and AI-assisted development grow, Nopan uses Hacktron to deepen its security review without slowing continuous delivery.
hackajob runs every pull request through Hacktron Review for codebase-wide security context, catching a cross-customer authorization gap before merge.
Mobbin uses Hacktron Review to bring full-codebase security review into every pull request, with a 32-minute median time to triage.
How Novu catches cross-file vulnerabilities like NoSQL injection in a codebase 400+ contributors touch, with 83% of triaged findings actionable.
How Rocket.Chat found and fixed a critical Apple OAuth account takeover (CVE-2026-55666) within days of adding Hacktron to every pull request.
How Krisp's security team gets high-signal vulnerability detection on every pull request with Hacktron, without slowing down engineering.
Start for free. No credit card required.