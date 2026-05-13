Description
Copilot agent mode is vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. If a repository maintainer clicks “code with agent mode” on an issue, it will open a new codespace and copilot will automatically run the issue’s description.
Previously, this was addressed by adding user confirmation on sensitive actions. For example, copilot cannot write sensitive configuration files such as .vscode/settings.json without user confirmation.
This can be bypassed with #applyPatchTool
TOCTOU in applyPatchTool Leading to Arbitrary File Write
A Time-of-check to time-of-use (TOCTOU) vulnerability exists in the
applyPatchTool component. The tool’s user confirmation mechanism fails to validate the destination path of a file rename operation specified within a patch. This allows a carefully crafted prompt to trick the tool into modifying sensitive files outside the workspace without user consent, leading to arbitrary file write. This can be leveraged for Remote Code Execution (RCE) by overwriting shell configuration files or
.git/config.
Technical Details
I found the first vscode prompt injection -> RCE that used “code with agent mode”. After vscode released their patches, I asked Hacktron to find a bypass. Here’s what hacktron found:
The vulnerability lies in the separation of logic between when a file edit is checked for user confirmation and when the edit is actually performed.
1. The “Check”: Flawed User Confirmation Scope
The user confirmation process is initiated in the
prepareInvocation method of the
ApplyPatchTool class, located in
src/extension/tools/node/applyPatchTool.tsx.
As shown, this method gathers the URIs for confirmation by calling
identify_files_needed and
identify_files_added. These helper functions, located in
src/extension/tools/node/applyPatch/parser.ts, parse the patch text to find file paths.
Crucially, they only identify paths from
*** Update File: and
*** Add File: directives. They do not parse or account for the
*** Move to: directive, which can follow an
*** Update File: header. Therefore, the security check is only performed on the source path of a file move, not the destination.
2. The “Use”: Unchecked File Rename and Write
The patch is actually applied within the
invoke method. This method uses the
Parser class from
src/extension/tools/node/applyPatch/parser.ts to process the patch.
The parser correctly identifies the
*** Move to: directive and stores the destination path in the
movePath property of the
PatchAction.
Later, in the
applyPatchTool’s
invoke method, the
workspaceEdit is constructed. If a
movePath exists, a
renameFile operation is added to the edit, followed by the content modification.
This creates a classic TOCTOU vulnerability: the tool checks a safe source path (e.g.,
README.md) but ultimately writes to a sensitive, unchecked destination path (e.g.,
.git/config).
Proof of Concept (PoC)
This PoC demonstrates RCE by modifying
.git/config to execute a command and exfiltrate the
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable.
Attacker’s Goal: Execute a
curl command to send the
GITHUB_TOKEN to a webhook.
Note on models: Trying with GPT-4.1 model is preferred. Gpt-5-mini also works but takes longer. Raptor-mini model also works, but takes longer. Additionally user needs to enable the raptor-mini model. (Other models like Claude Haiku don’t have access to this tool).
Victim pre-requisites. In the
code with agent mode attack variant, the AI model is automatically chosen based on the prompt.
Regular users, i.e. without a copilot subscription by default only have access to gpt models (although other models could be enabled). For premium users, claude models might be chosen (which won’t work). Hence it is preferred to test on a regular user without any copilot licenses (see /settings/copilot for your plan).
Basically, the victim needs to have all the Anthropic claude models disabled here: https://github.com/settings/copilot/features or via their enterprise AI controls.
Steps to Reproduce:
Here is the malicious prompt to provide to AI model:
This prompt instructs the model to apply a patch that seemingly edits
README.md but actually targets
.git/config. A second patch is used to trigger the payload.
Before running this, replace
WEBHOOK_ID with your own ID from webhook.site.
There are two ways to trigger this attack:
Option A: Direct prompt injection. An attacker pastes the prompt directly into Copilot’s chat using the GPT-4.1 model in VS Code.
Option B: Via a GitHub Issue (the more realistic scenario). The attacker creates an issue in the victim’s repository containing the malicious prompt. When the victim clicks “Code with Agent Mode” to triage or fix the issue, a Codespace opens and Copilot automatically processes the issue description — executing the payload without any further interaction.
For Option B to work, the victim needs to be a regular GitHub user without additional Copilot licenses. This matters because premium users may have Claude models enabled, which don’t have access to the
applyPatch tool. You can check which models are active under GitHub Copilot settings.
What happens next
Once the prompt is processed, Copilot applies both patches without any meaningful confirmation, because the security check only looks at the harmless
f1 and
f2 files, not the actual destinations.
- The first patch overwrites
.git/configwith a malicious
sshCommandthat exfiltrates the
GITHUB_TOKENvia
curl.
- The second patch writes
.vscode/settings.jsonwith
git.autofetchenabled, a seemingly benign change the user is likely to approve.
- Once autofetch kicks in, VS Code runs
git fetch, which triggers the poisoned
sshCommand. The token is sent to the attacker’s webhook.
At this point, the attacker has the victim’s
GITHUB_TOKEN, silently exfiltrated through a routine git operation.