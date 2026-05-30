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WHITEBOX AUDITS

White-box penetration tests in hours, not weeks.

Give Hacktron the source code and, optionally, a deployed application to test. Get researcher-reviewed findings, technical and executive reports, and a retest to check your fixes.

Start Whitebox AuditSee Sample Report

Choose code, context and optional live targets.

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Full-scope assessment

Launch a white-box security assessment across the application, not just a narrow checklist.

Validated findings

Every reported issue is reviewed for exploitability before it reaches your team.

Audit-ready reports

Get report-ready evidence for SOC 2, ISO 27001, customer reviews, and security questionnaires.

HOW IT WORKS

Start from source code. Deliver validated risk.

Connect the codebase

Give Hacktron source access and define the repos, services, and user flows in scope.

Run the assessment

Agents map architecture, trace data flows, model threats, and search for exploitable paths.

Receive the report

Security researchers validate findings and deliver reproducible issues with remediation guidance.

Application context

Follow the code across your application.

Bring your repositories, scope and application context into one assessment. Add a deployed target when you want Hacktron to test the running app too.

Exploit evidence

Give engineers the evidence to fix it.

Inspect the affected code, attack path and reproduction steps. Add deployed targets for dynamic testing, with access verified before the run.

We were genuinely impressed by Hacktron's speed and the results.

This is how the future of security testing looks like.

Filip Denker

Filip Denker

Co-Founder & CTO

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FIX VERIFICATION

Close the loop on your fixes.

Each eligible hosted pentest includes one free retest. Submit your fixes, get verification notes for each finding, and download updated technical and executive reports. The original reports stay available.

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FITS YOUR WORKFLOW

Run the assessment on your terms.

See the cost before you start

Calculate the credit estimate for your selected code and scope. Review it before starting the pentest.

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Use repositories or source archives

Assess connected code or upload a source archive. Include related repositories when an application spans several services.

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Start in Slack, MCP or the API

Prepare the scope in Slack or an AI assistant, or build the flow into your own tooling with the REST API. An organization admin approves the start.

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Move from findings to fixes

For findings in connected repositories, request an agent-written fix as a PR or MR. Send approved findings to Jira or Linear for tracking.

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Export the evidence

Download full and executive PDF reports. Export selected findings or the filtered results as CSV, SARIF or JSON.

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Run in your own infrastructure

Deploy the on-premises appliance with access to internal Git hosts and trusted certificates. Use GHES repositories or source archives for Whitebox scans.

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COVERAGE

Assessment depth for modern applications.

Hacktron is built for web, mobile, backend, API, CLI, and native codebases. The assessment follows exploitable behavior across code and architecture instead of stopping at generic vulnerability classes.

Business logic vulnerabilities
Authentication and authorization flaws
SQLi, XSS, SSRF, XXE
Payment and billing abuse paths
API and backend service risks
Supply-chain and dependency exposure
Infrastructure and configuration issues
Secrets and sensitive data leaks
From finding to fix

Evidence for the fix. Proof for the audit.

Give engineers the code, reproduction steps and fix guidance. Give leadership a clear view of risk. Explore the example technical report and executive summary.

Executive Summary

Clear severity, business impact, and remediation status for buyers, auditors, and leadership.

Technical evidence

Affected files, attack paths, proof details, and reproduction guidance for the engineering team.

Fix guidance

Prioritized remediation steps that help teams close real risk without debating scanner output.

Sample attestation letter

Attestation letter available on request after your pentest

FAQ

Frequently asked questions.

A quick rundown of how Hacktron Whitebox fits into security, compliance, and product-release workflows.

Is this a black-box pentest?

No. Hacktron Whitebox is a code-aware assessment. Source access lets Hacktron reason through implementation details, data flows, and business logic instead of only probing the running app from the outside.

How fast can we get a report?

While the exact delivery window depends on codebase size, number of repositories, and scope complexity, most teams get a report within 5 days.

Are findings human-validated?

Yes. Hacktron uses AI agents to scale the analysis, then security researchers review findings, confirm exploitability, deduplicate issues, and prepare the final report.

Can this support SOC 2 or ISO 27001?

Yes. The final deliverable is designed to work as compliance-grade pentest evidence while still giving engineers the technical detail needed to fix the issues.

START WHITEBOX PENTEST

Hire your first AI penetration tester.

Start a white-box audit today, get a report by next week. Find real vulnerabilities missed by scanners and pentests.

Start Whitebox AuditBook a demo