See the cost before you start Calculate the credit estimate for your selected code and scope. Review it before starting the pentest. Read the guide

Use repositories or source archives Assess connected code or upload a source archive. Include related repositories when an application spans several services. Read the guide

Start in Slack, MCP or the API Prepare the scope in Slack or an AI assistant, or build the flow into your own tooling with the REST API. An organization admin approves the start. Read the guide

Move from findings to fixes For findings in connected repositories, request an agent-written fix as a PR or MR. Send approved findings to Jira or Linear for tracking. Read the guide

Export the evidence Download full and executive PDF reports. Export selected findings or the filtered results as CSV, SARIF or JSON. Read the guide