Full-scope assessment
Launch a white-box security assessment across the application, not just a narrow checklist.
Give Hacktron the source code and, optionally, a deployed application to test. Get researcher-reviewed findings, technical and executive reports, and a retest to check your fixes.
Launch a white-box security assessment across the application, not just a narrow checklist.
Every reported issue is reviewed for exploitability before it reaches your team.
Get report-ready evidence for SOC 2, ISO 27001, customer reviews, and security questionnaires.
Give Hacktron source access and define the repos, services, and user flows in scope.
Agents map architecture, trace data flows, model threats, and search for exploitable paths.
Security researchers validate findings and deliver reproducible issues with remediation guidance.
Bring your repositories, scope and application context into one assessment. Add a deployed target when you want Hacktron to test the running app too.
Inspect the affected code, attack path and reproduction steps. Add deployed targets for dynamic testing, with access verified before the run.
We were genuinely impressed by Hacktron's speed and the results.
This is how the future of security testing looks like.
Each eligible hosted pentest includes one free retest. Submit your fixes, get verification notes for each finding, and download updated technical and executive reports. The original reports stay available.Read the guide
Calculate the credit estimate for your selected code and scope. Review it before starting the pentest.Read the guide
Assess connected code or upload a source archive. Include related repositories when an application spans several services.Read the guide
Prepare the scope in Slack or an AI assistant, or build the flow into your own tooling with the REST API. An organization admin approves the start.Read the guide
For findings in connected repositories, request an agent-written fix as a PR or MR. Send approved findings to Jira or Linear for tracking.Read the guide
Download full and executive PDF reports. Export selected findings or the filtered results as CSV, SARIF or JSON.Read the guide
Deploy the on-premises appliance with access to internal Git hosts and trusted certificates. Use GHES repositories or source archives for Whitebox scans.Read the guide
Hacktron is built for web, mobile, backend, API, CLI, and native codebases. The assessment follows exploitable behavior across code and architecture instead of stopping at generic vulnerability classes.
Give engineers the code, reproduction steps and fix guidance. Give leadership a clear view of risk. Explore the example technical report and executive summary.
Clear severity, business impact, and remediation status for buyers, auditors, and leadership.
Affected files, attack paths, proof details, and reproduction guidance for the engineering team.
Prioritized remediation steps that help teams close real risk without debating scanner output.
Attestation letter available on request after your pentest
A quick rundown of how Hacktron Whitebox fits into security, compliance, and product-release workflows.
No. Hacktron Whitebox is a code-aware assessment. Source access lets Hacktron reason through implementation details, data flows, and business logic instead of only probing the running app from the outside.
While the exact delivery window depends on codebase size, number of repositories, and scope complexity, most teams get a report within 5 days.
Yes. Hacktron uses AI agents to scale the analysis, then security researchers review findings, confirm exploitability, deduplicate issues, and prepare the final report.
Yes. The final deliverable is designed to work as compliance-grade pentest evidence while still giving engineers the technical detail needed to fix the issues.
Start a white-box audit today, get a report by next week. Find real vulnerabilities missed by scanners and pentests.