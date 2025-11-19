Avis de sécurité

A time-of-check/time-of-use flaw in upload handling allows code execution when an authenticated user with repository write access wins a race between concurrent requests. Exploitation depends on precise timing.

Fixed in: GitHub Enterprise Server 3.17.20, 3.18.14, 3.19.11, 3.20.7, and 3.21.5. Version 3.22 and later are unaffected.

Credit: ahacker1 and Harsh Jaiswal, as recorded by GitHub.