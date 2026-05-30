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Security fixes only

Security fixes, not release notes

When a framework publishes a security advisory, this page tracks the details teams need for patch triage: affected ranges, fixed versions, CVEs, workarounds, severity, and the original advisory. Feature releases and routine changelog noise stay out.

Published fixes154Projects4High/Critical55

Most recent vulnerability

Astro: Arbitrary CSS injection in Astro View Transitions

CVE-2026-114127Low

Summary

Astro’s server-side View Transition CSS generator did not keep string animation properties within their generated CSS declarations. In an application that passes attacker-controlled data into an animation property such as duration, a value containing CSS delimiters could terminate the declaration and rule, then add attacker-selected CSS to the server-rendered page.

The injected content remains inside the generated <style> element. It cannot terminate that element or inject HTML or JavaScript beca…

Affected component
astro
Fixed in
7.3.3
View Astro fixes

Tracked projects

Next.js

74 fixes

33 high or critical fixes tracked.

Astro

28 fixes

7 high or critical fixes tracked.

Nuxt

24 fixes

8 high or critical fixes tracked.

Vite

28 fixes

7 high or critical fixes tracked.