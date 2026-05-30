Astro: Arbitrary CSS injection in Astro View Transitions
Summary
Astro’s server-side View Transition CSS generator did not keep string animation properties within their generated CSS declarations. In an application that passes attacker-controlled data into an animation property such as
duration, a value containing CSS delimiters could terminate the declaration and rule, then add attacker-selected CSS to the server-rendered page.
The injected content remains inside the generated
<style> element. It cannot terminate that element or inject HTML or JavaScript beca…
- Affected component
- astro
- Fixed in
- 7.3.3