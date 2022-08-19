Vite Security Changelog

2026-10-21 Vite: Cross origin script execution through Vite custom middleware Summary When accessing a malicious site while a dev server using Vite is running, that site was able to load scripts in a page served by the dev server. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: the dev server passes an unchanged browser request URL to server.transformIndexHtml : this is normally used for server.middlewareMode: true or appType: 'custom' . The internal call for appType: 'spa' and appType: 'mpa' does not match this.

: this is normally used for or . The internal call for and does not match this. the transformed HTML contains an in… Component: vite Low >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3 CVE-2026-112945

2026-10-21 Vite: Files outside server.fs.allow could be served when project paths match system paths on non-Windows machine Summary The content of files outside server.fs setting can be returned to the browser if the project imports a file path concatenated with the root . For example, if the project references <path-to-project-root>/etc/hosts , the content of /etc/hosts was possible to be returned. The content of files outside the server.fs.allow option can be returned to the browser when a project imports a file whose root-relative path matches an absolute path on the host. For example, referencing ` /etc/h… Component: vite Medium >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3 CVE-2026-112946

2026-10-21 Vite: First 4 bytes of files outside of server.fs setting is exposed by ?vite-wasm-instance Summary The first 4 bytes of files outside of server.fs setting can be returned to the browser by a request containing ?vite-wasm-instance . Impact Only apps that match one of the following conditions are affected: explicitly expose the Vite dev server to the network using --host or the server.host option

or the option there’s a file that has a sensitive information in the first 4 bytes

uses Node.js or Deno to run Vite (if Bun is used, it is not… Component: vite Medium >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3 8.2.4, 8.3.3 CVE-2026-112947

2026-10-20 launch-editor: fs.existsSync() existence check can be bypassed on Windows Summary launch-editor checked fs.existsSync(fileName) before passing a supplied path to an editor command. On Windows, an attacker can bypass this check with a crafted path ending in \\..:line:column . This removes the requirement that the attacker be able to place a file with a malicious filename. Combined with the % escaping issue described in GHSA-698v-4r3x-3vcv, this bypass can lead to OS command injection when an a… Component: vite High >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3 CVE-2026-112942

2026-10-20 launch-editor: Editor CLI flag misinterpretation causing arbitrary command execution for some editors Summary launch-editor forwarded file paths directly to editors without sanitization. If a path resembles a CLI flag, editors like Vim may interpret it as a command, potentially causing unintended file overwrites or command execution. Impact Direct launch-editor users Only apps that match all of the following conditions are affected: The attacker is able to create a file system entry (e.g. a file or directory) starting with + or - in the working directory

or in the working directory The user uses or the app speci… Component: vite Medium >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3 CVE-2026-112944

2026-10-20 launch-editor: escapeCmdArgs() omits % escaping on Windows Summary launch-editor did not escape % on Windows when passing an argument to cmd . When an environment variable contained a malicious value, it was possible that that content to be executed. Impact Only apps that match all of the following conditions are affected: The user uses Windows

An attacker can place a file with the malicious filename containing & or %

or Either of An attacker can inject an environment variable with a malicious value An attacker can add a NTFS alternate data…

Component: vite Medium >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3 CVE-2026-112943

2026-06-15 launch-editor: NTLMv2 hash disclosure via UNC path handling on Windows Summary The launch-editor NPM package accesses arbitrary paths including Windows UNC paths. When a UNC path is opened, Windows automatically attempts NTLM authentication to the remote host, causing the user’s NTLMv2 password hash to be leaked to an attacker-controlled SMB server. This can result in credential compromise through offline hash cracking. Impact If the following conditions are met, an attacker can get the NTLMv2 password hash on the computer that is using the launch-editor : using Windo… Component: vite Medium >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.15; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.4; <= 6.4.2 6.4.3, 7.3.5, 8.0.16 CVE-2026-53632

2026-06-15 vite: server.fs.deny bypass on Windows alternate paths Summary The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser on Windows. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)

or config option) the sensitive file exists in the allowed directories specified by [ server.fs.allow ](https://vite.dev/c… Component: vite Medium >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.15; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.4; <= 6.4.2 6.4.3, 7.3.5, 8.0.16 CVE-2026-53571

2026-06-03 launch-editor vulnerable to command injection via the crafted request on Windows Summary Due to the insufficient sanitization of the file argument in the launchEditor , an attacker can execute arbitrary commands on Windows by supplying a filename that contains special characters. Impact If the following conditions are met, an attacker can execute arbitrary commands on the computer that is using the launch-editor : An attacker can place a file with the malicious filename

An attacker can call the launchEditor method with the file argument controlled

method with the argument controlled The launch-editor pa… Component: vite High <= 5.4.8 5.4.9 CVE-2024-52011

2026-04-06 Vite Vulnerable to Arbitrary File Read via Vite Dev Server WebSocket Summary server.fs check was not enforced to the fetchModule method that is exposed in Vite dev server’s WebSocket. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)

or config option) WebSocket is not disabled by server.ws: false Arbitrary files on the server (development ma… Component: vite High >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.1; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.4.1 6.4.2, 7.3.2, 8.0.5 CVE-2026-39363

2026-04-06 Vite Vulnerable to Path Traversal in Optimized Deps .map Handling Summary Any files ending with .map even out side the project can be returned to the browser. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)

or config option) have a sensitive content in files ending with .map and the path is predictable Details In Vite v7.3.1, the dev server’s handling of .map requests for optimized dependen… Component: vite Medium >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.1; <= 6.4.1 6.4.2, 7.3.2, 8.0.5 CVE-2026-39365

2026-04-06 Vite: server.fs.deny bypassed with queries Summary The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)

or config option) the sensitive file exists in the allowed directories specified by [ server.fs.allow ](https://vite.dev/config/serve… Component: vite High >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4; >= 7.1.0, <= 7.3.1 7.3.2, 8.0.5 CVE-2026-39364

2025-10-20 vite allows server.fs.deny bypass via backslash on Windows Summary Files denied by server.fs.deny were sent if the URL ended with \ when the dev server is running on Windows. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)

config option) running the dev server on Windows Details server.fs.deny can contain patterns matching… Component: vite Medium >= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.10; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.7; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.4.0; >= 2.9.18, < 3.0.0; >= 3.2.9, < 4.0.0; >= 4.5.3, < 5.0.0; >= 5.2.6, <= 5.4.20 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 6.4.1, 7.0.8, 7.1.11 CVE-2025-62522

2025-09-09 Vite middleware may serve files starting with the same name with the public directory Summary Files starting with the same name with the public directory were served bypassing the server.fs settings. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)

config option) uses the public directory feature (enabled by default)

a symlink exists in the public directory ###… Component: vite Low >= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.6; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.3.5; <= 5.4.19 5.4.20, 6.3.6, 7.0.7, 7.1.5 CVE-2025-58751

2025-09-09 Vite’s server.fs settings were not applied to HTML files Summary Any HTML files on the machine were served regardless of the server.fs settings. Impact Only apps that match the following conditions are affected: explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)

appType: 'spa' (default) or appType: 'mpa' is used This vulnerability also affects the preview server. The preview server allowed HTML files not under the output directory to be serve… Component: vite Low >= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.6; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.3.5; <= 5.4.19 5.4.20, 6.3.6, 7.0.7, 7.1.5 CVE-2025-58752

2025-04-30 Vite’s server.fs.deny bypassed with /. for files under project root Summary The contents of files in the project root that are denied by a file matching pattern can be returned to the browser. Impact Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option) are affected. Only files that are under project root and are denied by a file matching pattern can… Component: vite Medium >= 6.3.0, <= 6.3.3; >= 6.2.0, <= 6.2.6; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.1.5; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.4.18; <= 4.5.13 4.5.14, 5.4.19, 6.1.6, 6.2.7, 6.3.4 CVE-2025-46565

2025-04-11 Vite has an server.fs.deny bypass with an invalid request-target Summary The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser if the dev server is running on Node or Bun. Impact Only apps with the following conditions are affected. explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)

running the Vite dev server on runtimes that are not Deno (e.g. Node, Bun) Details [HTTP 1.1 spec (RFC 9112) does not allow # in request-target ](https://datat… Component: vite Medium >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.6; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.5; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.15; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.18; < 4.5.13 4.5.13, 5.4.18, 6.0.15, 6.1.5, 6.2.6 CVE-2025-32395

2025-04-04 Vite allows server.fs.deny to be bypassed with .svg or relative paths Summary The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser. Impact Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option) are affected. Details .svg Requests ending with .svg are loaded at this line. https://github.com/vitejs/vite/blob/037f801075ec35bb6e52145d659f71a23813c48f/packages/vite/src/node/plugins/asset.ts#L285-L290 By adding ?.svg with ?.wasm?init o… Component: vite Medium >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.5; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.4; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.14; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.17; < 4.5.12 4.5.12, 5.4.17, 6.0.14, 6.1.4, 6.2.5 CVE-2025-31486

2025-03-31 Vite has a server.fs.deny bypassed for inline and raw with ?import query Summary The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser. Impact Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected. Details base64 encoded content of non-allowed files is exposed using ?inline&import (originally reported as ?import&?inline=1.wasm?init )

(originally reported as ) content of non-allowed files is exposed using ?raw?import /@fs/ isn’t needed to reprod… Component: vite Medium >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.4; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.3; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.13; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.16; < 4.5.11 4.5.11, 5.4.16, 6.0.13, 6.1.3, 6.2.4 CVE-2025-31125

2025-03-25 Vite bypasses server.fs.deny when using ?raw?? Summary The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser. Impact Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected. Details @fs denies access to files outside of Vite serving allow list. Adding ?raw?? or ?import&raw?? to the URL bypasses this limitation and returns the file content if it exists. This bypass exists because trailing separators such… Component: vite Medium >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.3; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.2; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.12; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.15; < 4.5.10 4.5.10, 5.4.15, 6.0.12, 6.1.2, 6.2.3 CVE-2025-30208

2025-01-21 Websites were able to send any requests to the development server and read the response in vite Summary Vite allowed any websites to send any requests to the development server and read the response due to default CORS settings and lack of validation on the Origin header for WebSocket connections. [!WARNING] This vulnerability even applies to users that only run the Vite dev server on the local machine and does not expose the dev server to the network. Upgrade Path Users that does not match either of the following conditions should be able to upgrade to a newer version of Vite that fixes the vu… Component: vite Medium >= 6.0.0, <= 6.0.8; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.4.11; <= 4.5.5 4.5.6, 5.4.12, 6.0.9 CVE-2025-24010

2024-09-17 Vite DOM Clobbering gadget found in vite bundled scripts that leads to XSS Summary We discovered a DOM Clobbering vulnerability in Vite when building scripts to cjs / iife / umd output format. The DOM Clobbering gadget in the module can lead to cross-site scripting (XSS) in web pages where scriptless attacker-controlled HTML elements (e.g., an img tag with an unsanitized name attribute) are present. Note that, we have identified similar security issues in Webpack: https://github.com/webpack/webpack/security/advisories/GHSA-4vvj-4cpr-p986 Details Backgrounds DOM Clobber… Component: vite Medium >= 4.0.0, < 4.5.4; >= 5.4.0, < 5.4.6; >= 5.3.0, < 5.3.6; >= 5.2.0, < 5.2.14; < 3.2.11; >= 5.0.0, < 5.1.8 3.2.11, 4.5.4, 5.1.8, 5.2.14, 5.3.6, 5.4.6 CVE-2024-45812

2024-09-17 Vite’s server.fs.deny is bypassed when using ?import&raw Summary The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser. Details @fs denies access to files outside of Vite serving allow list. Adding ?import&raw to the URL bypasses this limitation and returns the file content if it exists. PoC $ npm create vite@latest $ cd vite-project/ $ npm install $ npm run dev $ echo "top secret content" > /tmp/secret.txt # expected behaviour $ curl "http://localhost:5173/@fs/tmp/secret.txt" <body> <h1>403 Restricted</h1> <p>The requ… Component: vite Medium >= 5.4.0, <= 5.4.5; >= 5.3.0, <= 5.3.5; >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.3; <= 3.2.10; >= 5.2.0, < 5.2.14; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.1.7 3.2.11, 4.5.4, 5.1.8, 5.2.14, 5.3.6, 5.4.6 CVE-2024-45811

2024-04-03 Vite’s server.fs.deny did not deny requests for patterns with directories. Summary Vite dev server option server.fs.deny did not deny requests for patterns with directories. An example of such a pattern is /foo/**/* . Impact Only apps setting a custom server.fs.deny that includes a pattern with directories, and explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected. Patches Fixed in vit… Component: vite Medium >= 2.7.0, <= 2.9.17; >= 3.0.0, <= 3.2.8; >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.2; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.0.12; >= 5.1.0, <= 5.1.6; >= 5.2.0, <= 5.2.5 2.9.18, 3.2.10, 4.5.3, 5.0.13, 5.1.7, 5.2.6 CVE-2024-31207

2024-01-19 Vite dev server option server.fs.deny can be bypassed when hosted on case-insensitive filesystem Summary Vite dev server option server.fs.deny can be bypassed on case-insensitive file systems using case-augmented versions of filenames. Notably this affects servers hosted on Windows. This bypass is similar to https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-34092 — with surface area reduced to hosts having case-insensitive filesystems. Patches Fixed in vite@5.0.12, vite@4.5.2, vite@3.2.8, vite@2.9.17 Details Since picomatch defaults t… Component: vite High >= 2.7.0, <= 2.9.16; >= 3.0.0, <= 3.2.7; >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.1; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.0.11 2.9.17, 3.2.8, 4.5.2, 5.0.12 CVE-2024-23331

2023-12-05 Vite XSS vulnerability in server.transformIndexHtml via URL payload Summary When Vite’s HTML transformation is invoked manually via server.transformIndexHtml , the original request URL is passed in unmodified, and the html being transformed contains inline module scripts ( <script type="module">...</script> ), it is possible to inject arbitrary HTML into the transformed output by supplying a malicious URL query string to server.transformIndexHtml . Impact Only apps using appType: 'custom' and using the default Vite HTML middleware are affected. The HTML entry must a… Component: vite Medium >= 4.4.0, < 4.4.12; = 4.5.0; >= 5.0.0, < 5.0.5 4.4.12, 4.5.1, 5.0.5 CVE-2023-49293

2023-06-06 Vite Server Options (server.fs.deny) can be bypassed using double forward-slash (//) Component: vite High < 2.9.16; >= 3.0.2, < 3.2.7; >= 4.0.0, < 4.0.5; >= 4.1.0, < 4.1.5; >= 4.2.0, < 4.2.3; >= 4.3.0, < 4.3.9 2.9.16, 3.2.7, 4.0.5, 4.1.5, 4.2.3, 4.3.9 CVE-2023-34092