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Security changelog

Vite Security Changelog

Security-only timeline for Vite. This page excludes general release notes and lists only published vulnerability fixes with security impact, affected components, fixed versions, CVEs, and upstream advisory links where available.

Fixes28High/Critical7

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Enter a Vite version to show only security fixes whose affected-version range includes that version.

Showing all 28 security fixes.

vite-ghsa-9jrq-w75r-8gcw · 2026-10-21

Low

Vite: Cross origin script execution through Vite custom middleware

Summary

When accessing a malicious site while a dev server using Vite is running, that site was able to load scripts in a page served by the dev server.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

  • the dev server passes an unchanged browser request URL to server.transformIndexHtml: this is normally used for server.middlewareMode: true or appType: 'custom'. The internal call for appType: 'spa' and appType: 'mpa' does not match this.
  • the transformed HTML contains an in…
Affected versions
>= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3
Fixed in
6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-80: Improper Neutralization of Script-Related HTML Tags in a Web Page (Basic XSS)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-112945

vite-ghsa-rq7h-c2jc-7f22 · 2026-10-21

Medium

Vite: Files outside server.fs.allow could be served when project paths match system paths on non-Windows machine

Summary

The content of files outside server.fs setting can be returned to the browser if the project imports a file path concatenated with the root. For example, if the project references <path-to-project-root>/etc/hosts, the content of /etc/hosts was possible to be returned.

The content of files outside the server.fs.allow option can be returned to the browser when a project imports a file whose root-relative path matches an absolute path on the host. For example, referencing `/etc/h…

Affected versions
>= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3
Fixed in
6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal'), CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-112946

vite-ghsa-vfpm-58rq-9qcg · 2026-10-21

Medium

Vite: First 4 bytes of files outside of server.fs setting is exposed by ?vite-wasm-instance

Summary

The first 4 bytes of files outside of server.fs setting can be returned to the browser by a request containing ?vite-wasm-instance.

Impact

Only apps that match one of the following conditions are affected:

  • explicitly expose the Vite dev server to the network using --host or the server.host option
  • there’s a file that has a sensitive information in the first 4 bytes
  • uses Node.js or Deno to run Vite (if Bun is used, it is not…
Affected versions
>= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
Fixed in
8.2.4, 8.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal'), CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-209: Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-112947

vite-ghsa-587h-7wmj-h5pm · 2026-10-20

High

launch-editor: fs.existsSync() existence check can be bypassed on Windows

Summary

launch-editor checked fs.existsSync(fileName) before passing a supplied path to an editor command. On Windows, an attacker can bypass this check with a crafted path ending in \\..:line:column. This removes the requirement that the attacker be able to place a file with a malicious filename.

Combined with the % escaping issue described in GHSA-698v-4r3x-3vcv, this bypass can lead to OS command injection when an a…

Affected versions
>= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3
Fixed in
6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-77: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ('Command Injection')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-112942

vite-ghsa-r825-w8mm-5pxw · 2026-10-20

Medium

launch-editor: Editor CLI flag misinterpretation causing arbitrary command execution for some editors

Summary

launch-editor forwarded file paths directly to editors without sanitization. If a path resembles a CLI flag, editors like Vim may interpret it as a command, potentially causing unintended file overwrites or command execution.

Impact

Direct launch-editor users

Only apps that match all of the following conditions are affected:

  • The attacker is able to create a file system entry (e.g. a file or directory) starting with + or - in the working directory
  • The user uses or the app speci…
Affected versions
>= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3
Fixed in
6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-88: Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ('Argument Injection')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-112944

vite-ghsa-698v-4r3x-3vcv · 2026-10-20

Medium

launch-editor: escapeCmdArgs() omits % escaping on Windows

Summary

launch-editor did not escape % on Windows when passing an argument to cmd. When an environment variable contained a malicious value, it was possible that that content to be executed.

Impact

Only apps that match all of the following conditions are affected:

  • The user uses Windows
  • An attacker can place a file with the malicious filename containing & or %
  • Either of
    • An attacker can inject an environment variable with a malicious value
    • An attacker can add a NTFS alternate data…
Affected versions
>= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2; >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3; >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6; <= 6.4.3
Fixed in
6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-78: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ('OS Command Injection')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-112943

vite-ghsa-v6wh-96g9-6wx3 · 2026-06-15

Medium

launch-editor: NTLMv2 hash disclosure via UNC path handling on Windows

Summary

The launch-editor NPM package accesses arbitrary paths including Windows UNC paths. When a UNC path is opened, Windows automatically attempts NTLM authentication to the remote host, causing the user’s NTLMv2 password hash to be leaked to an attacker-controlled SMB server. This can result in credential compromise through offline hash cracking.

Impact

If the following conditions are met, an attacker can get the NTLMv2 password hash on the computer that is using the launch-editor:

  • using Windo…
Affected versions
>= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.15; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.4; <= 6.4.2
Fixed in
6.4.3, 7.3.5, 8.0.16
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-73: External Control of File Name or Path, CWE-522: Insufficiently Protected Credentials
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-53632

vite-ghsa-fx2h-pf6j-xcff · 2026-06-15

Medium

vite: server.fs.deny bypass on Windows alternate paths

Summary

The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser on Windows.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

Affected versions
>= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.15; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.4; <= 6.4.2
Fixed in
6.4.3, 7.3.5, 8.0.16
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal'), CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-53571

vite-ghsa-c27g-q93r-2cwf · 2026-06-03

High

launch-editor vulnerable to command injection via the crafted request on Windows

Summary

Due to the insufficient sanitization of the file argument in the launchEditor, an attacker can execute arbitrary commands on Windows by supplying a filename that contains special characters.

Impact

If the following conditions are met, an attacker can execute arbitrary commands on the computer that is using the launch-editor:

  • An attacker can place a file with the malicious filename
  • An attacker can call the launchEditor method with the file argument controlled
  • The launch-editor pa…
Affected versions
<= 5.4.8
Fixed in
5.4.9
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-77: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ('Command Injection')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-52011

vite-ghsa-p9ff-h696-f583 · 2026-04-06

High

Vite Vulnerable to Arbitrary File Read via Vite Dev Server WebSocket

Summary

server.fs check was not enforced to the fetchModule method that is exposed in Vite dev server’s WebSocket.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

  • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
  • WebSocket is not disabled by server.ws: false

Arbitrary files on the server (development ma…

Affected versions
>= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.1; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.4.1
Fixed in
6.4.2, 7.3.2, 8.0.5
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-39363

vite-ghsa-4w7w-66w2-5vf9 · 2026-04-06

Medium

Vite Vulnerable to Path Traversal in Optimized Deps .map Handling

Summary

Any files ending with .map even out side the project can be returned to the browser.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

  • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
  • have a sensitive content in files ending with .map and the path is predictable

Details

In Vite v7.3.1, the dev server’s handling of .map requests for optimized dependen…

Affected versions
>= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.1; <= 6.4.1
Fixed in
6.4.2, 7.3.2, 8.0.5
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal'), CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-39365

vite-ghsa-v2wj-q39q-566r · 2026-04-06

High

Vite: server.fs.deny bypassed with queries

Summary

The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

Affected versions
>= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4; >= 7.1.0, <= 7.3.1
Fixed in
7.3.2, 8.0.5
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-180: Incorrect Behavior Order: Validate Before Canonicalize, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-39364

vite-ghsa-93m4-6634-74q7 · 2025-10-20

Medium

vite allows server.fs.deny bypass via backslash on Windows

Summary

Files denied by server.fs.deny were sent if the URL ended with \ when the dev server is running on Windows.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

  • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)
  • running the dev server on Windows

Details

server.fs.deny can contain patterns matching…

Affected versions
>= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.10; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.7; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.4.0; >= 2.9.18, < 3.0.0; >= 3.2.9, < 4.0.0; >= 4.5.3, < 5.0.0; >= 5.2.6, <= 5.4.20
Fixed in
5.4.21, 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 6.4.1, 7.0.8, 7.1.11
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-62522

vite-ghsa-g4jq-h2w9-997c · 2025-09-09

Low

Vite middleware may serve files starting with the same name with the public directory

Summary

Files starting with the same name with the public directory were served bypassing the server.fs settings.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

###…

Affected versions
>= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.6; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.3.5; <= 5.4.19
Fixed in
5.4.20, 6.3.6, 7.0.7, 7.1.5
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal'), CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-58751

vite-ghsa-jqfw-vq24-v9c3 · 2025-09-09

Low

Vite’s server.fs settings were not applied to HTML files

Summary

Any HTML files on the machine were served regardless of the server.fs settings.

Impact

Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

  • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)
  • appType: 'spa' (default) or appType: 'mpa' is used

This vulnerability also affects the preview server. The preview server allowed HTML files not under the output directory to be serve…

Affected versions
>= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.4; >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.6; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.3.5; <= 5.4.19
Fixed in
5.4.20, 6.3.6, 7.0.7, 7.1.5
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-23: Relative Path Traversal, CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-58752

vite-ghsa-859w-5945-r5v3 · 2025-04-30

Medium

Vite’s server.fs.deny bypassed with /. for files under project root

Summary

The contents of files in the project root that are denied by a file matching pattern can be returned to the browser.

Impact

Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option) are affected. Only files that are under project root and are denied by a file matching pattern can…

Affected versions
>= 6.3.0, <= 6.3.3; >= 6.2.0, <= 6.2.6; >= 6.0.0, <= 6.1.5; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.4.18; <= 4.5.13
Fixed in
4.5.14, 5.4.19, 6.1.6, 6.2.7, 6.3.4
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-46565

vite-ghsa-356w-63v5-8wf4 · 2025-04-11

Medium

Vite has an server.fs.deny bypass with an invalid request-target

Summary

The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser if the dev server is running on Node or Bun.

Impact

Only apps with the following conditions are affected.

  • explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option)
  • running the Vite dev server on runtimes that are not Deno (e.g. Node, Bun)

Details

[HTTP 1.1 spec (RFC 9112) does not allow # in request-target](https://datat…

Affected versions
>= 6.2.0, < 6.2.6; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.5; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.15; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.18; < 4.5.13
Fixed in
4.5.13, 5.4.18, 6.0.15, 6.1.5, 6.2.6
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-32395

vite-ghsa-xcj6-pq6g-qj4x · 2025-04-04

Medium

Vite allows server.fs.deny to be bypassed with .svg or relative paths

Summary

The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

Impact

Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using —host or server.host config option) are affected.

Details

.svg

Requests ending with .svg are loaded at this line. https://github.com/vitejs/vite/blob/037f801075ec35bb6e52145d659f71a23813c48f/packages/vite/src/node/plugins/asset.ts#L285-L290 By adding ?.svg with ?.wasm?init o…

Affected versions
>= 6.2.0, < 6.2.5; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.4; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.14; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.17; < 4.5.12
Fixed in
4.5.12, 5.4.17, 6.0.14, 6.1.4, 6.2.5
CVSS
5.3 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-31486

vite-ghsa-4r4m-qw57-chr8 · 2025-03-31

Medium

Vite has a server.fs.deny bypassed for inline and raw with ?import query

Summary

The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

Impact

Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.

Details

  • base64 encoded content of non-allowed files is exposed using ?inline&import (originally reported as ?import&?inline=1.wasm?init)
  • content of non-allowed files is exposed using ?raw?import

/@fs/ isn’t needed to reprod…

Affected versions
>= 6.2.0, < 6.2.4; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.3; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.13; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.16; < 4.5.11
Fixed in
4.5.11, 5.4.16, 6.0.13, 6.1.3, 6.2.4
CVSS
5.3 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-31125

vite-ghsa-x574-m823-4x7w · 2025-03-25

Medium

Vite bypasses server.fs.deny when using ?raw??

Summary

The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

Impact

Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.

Details

@fs denies access to files outside of Vite serving allow list. Adding ?raw?? or ?import&raw?? to the URL bypasses this limitation and returns the file content if it exists. This bypass exists because trailing separators such…

Affected versions
>= 6.2.0, < 6.2.3; >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.2; >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.12; >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.15; < 4.5.10
Fixed in
4.5.10, 5.4.15, 6.0.12, 6.1.2, 6.2.3
CVSS
5.3 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-30208

vite-ghsa-vg6x-rcgg-rjx6 · 2025-01-21

Medium

Websites were able to send any requests to the development server and read the response in vite

Summary

Vite allowed any websites to send any requests to the development server and read the response due to default CORS settings and lack of validation on the Origin header for WebSocket connections.

[!WARNING] This vulnerability even applies to users that only run the Vite dev server on the local machine and does not expose the dev server to the network.

Upgrade Path

Users that does not match either of the following conditions should be able to upgrade to a newer version of Vite that fixes the vu…

Affected versions
>= 6.0.0, <= 6.0.8; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.4.11; <= 4.5.5
Fixed in
4.5.6, 5.4.12, 6.0.9
CVSS
6.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-346: Origin Validation Error, CWE-350: Reliance on Reverse DNS Resolution for a Security-Critical Action, CWE-1385: Missing Origin Validation in WebSockets
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-24010

vite-ghsa-64vr-g452-qvp3 · 2024-09-17

Medium

Vite DOM Clobbering gadget found in vite bundled scripts that leads to XSS

Summary

We discovered a DOM Clobbering vulnerability in Vite when building scripts to cjs/iife/umd output format. The DOM Clobbering gadget in the module can lead to cross-site scripting (XSS) in web pages where scriptless attacker-controlled HTML elements (e.g., an img tag with an unsanitized name attribute) are present.

Note that, we have identified similar security issues in Webpack: https://github.com/webpack/webpack/security/advisories/GHSA-4vvj-4cpr-p986

Details

Backgrounds

DOM Clobber…

Affected versions
>= 4.0.0, < 4.5.4; >= 5.4.0, < 5.4.6; >= 5.3.0, < 5.3.6; >= 5.2.0, < 5.2.14; < 3.2.11; >= 5.0.0, < 5.1.8
Fixed in
3.2.11, 4.5.4, 5.1.8, 5.2.14, 5.3.6, 5.4.6
CVSS
6.4 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-45812

vite-ghsa-9cwx-2883-4wfx · 2024-09-17

Medium

Vite’s server.fs.deny is bypassed when using ?import&raw

Summary

The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

Details

@fs denies access to files outside of Vite serving allow list. Adding ?import&raw to the URL bypasses this limitation and returns the file content if it exists.

PoC

$ npm create vite@latest
$ cd vite-project/
$ npm install
$ npm run dev

$ echo "top secret content" > /tmp/secret.txt

# expected behaviour
$ curl "http://localhost:5173/@fs/tmp/secret.txt"

    <body>
      <h1>403 Restricted</h1>
      <p>The requ…
Affected versions
>= 5.4.0, <= 5.4.5; >= 5.3.0, <= 5.3.5; >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.3; <= 3.2.10; >= 5.2.0, < 5.2.14; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.1.7
Fixed in
3.2.11, 4.5.4, 5.1.8, 5.2.14, 5.3.6, 5.4.6
CVSS
5.3 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-45811

vite-ghsa-8jhw-289h-jh2g · 2024-04-03

Medium

Vite’s server.fs.deny did not deny requests for patterns with directories.

Summary

Vite dev server option server.fs.deny did not deny requests for patterns with directories. An example of such a pattern is /foo/**/*.

Impact

Only apps setting a custom server.fs.deny that includes a pattern with directories, and explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.

Patches

Fixed in vit…

Affected versions
>= 2.7.0, <= 2.9.17; >= 3.0.0, <= 3.2.8; >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.2; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.0.12; >= 5.1.0, <= 5.1.6; >= 5.2.0, <= 5.2.5
Fixed in
2.9.18, 3.2.10, 4.5.3, 5.0.13, 5.1.7, 5.2.6
CVSS
5.9 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-31207

vite-ghsa-c24v-8rfc-w8vw · 2024-01-19

High

Vite dev server option server.fs.deny can be bypassed when hosted on case-insensitive filesystem

Summary

Vite dev server option server.fs.deny can be bypassed on case-insensitive file systems using case-augmented versions of filenames. Notably this affects servers hosted on Windows.

This bypass is similar to https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-34092 — with surface area reduced to hosts having case-insensitive filesystems.

Patches

Fixed in vite@5.0.12, vite@4.5.2, vite@3.2.8, vite@2.9.17

Details

Since picomatch defaults t…

Affected versions
>= 2.7.0, <= 2.9.16; >= 3.0.0, <= 3.2.7; >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.1; >= 5.0.0, <= 5.0.11
Fixed in
2.9.17, 3.2.8, 4.5.2, 5.0.12
CVSS
7.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-178: Improper Handling of Case Sensitivity, CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-284: Improper Access Control
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-23331

vite-ghsa-92r3-m2mg-pj97 · 2023-12-05

Medium

Vite XSS vulnerability in server.transformIndexHtml via URL payload

Summary

When Vite’s HTML transformation is invoked manually via server.transformIndexHtml, the original request URL is passed in unmodified, and the html being transformed contains inline module scripts (<script type="module">...</script>), it is possible to inject arbitrary HTML into the transformed output by supplying a malicious URL query string to server.transformIndexHtml.

Impact

Only apps using appType: 'custom' and using the default Vite HTML middleware are affected. The HTML entry must a…

Affected versions
>= 4.4.0, < 4.4.12; = 4.5.0; >= 5.0.0, < 5.0.5
Fixed in
4.4.12, 4.5.1, 5.0.5
CVSS
6.1 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:C/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2023-49293

vite-ghsa-353f-5xf4-qw67 · 2023-06-06

High

Vite Server Options (server.fs.deny) can be bypassed using double forward-slash (//)

Steps to Fix. Update Vite: Ensure that you are using the latest version of Vite. Security issues like this are often fixed in newer releases.\n2. Secure the server configuration: In your vite.config.js file, review and update the server configuration…

Affected versions
< 2.9.16; >= 3.0.2, < 3.2.7; >= 4.0.0, < 4.0.5; >= 4.1.0, < 4.1.5; >= 4.2.0, < 4.2.3; >= 4.3.0, < 4.3.9
Fixed in
2.9.16, 3.2.7, 4.0.5, 4.1.5, 4.2.3, 4.3.9
CVSS
7.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-50: Path Equivalence: '//multiple/leading/slash', CWE-200: Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, CWE-706: Use of Incorrectly-Resolved Name or Reference
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2023-34092

vite-ghsa-mv48-hcvh-8jj8 · 2022-08-19

High

Vite before v2.9.13 vulnerable to directory traversal via crafted URL to victim’s service

Vite before v2.9.13 was discovered to allow attackers to perform a directory traversal via a crafted URL to the victim’s service.

Affected versions
< 2.9.13; >= 3.0.0-alpha.0, < 3.0.0-beta.4
Fixed in
2.9.13, 3.0.0-beta.4
CVSS
8.6 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2022-35204

Is this a full Vite release changelog?

No. This is a security changelog, not a general release changelog. It is intentionally limited to vulnerability fixes and security-impacting patches so developers, security teams, and AI search systems can answer upgrade-risk questions without sorting through unrelated framework changes.