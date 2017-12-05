Next.js Security Changelog

2026-10-22 next.js cache leak across root param values in nested ‘use cache’ functions Impact With Cache Components enabled ( cacheComponents: true ), a 'use cache' function that calls another 'use cache' function that reads a root param can be keyed incorrectly when the inner call is served from an existing entry: the enclosing function’s cache key then omits that root param. The enclosing entry is written once and reused for all root param values, so a response for one root param value can serve content produced for a different value — whether the page is prerendered at build time or at r… Component: next Medium >= 16.3.0, < 16.3.8 16.3.8 CVE-2026-103004

2026-10-22 Next.js: Denial of Service in App Router using Server Actions Impact Crafted requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router with at least one Server Action can lead to excessive CPU usage blocking processing of further requests in the same process. Workarounds No workaround exists besides upgrading. Applications using Pages Router or not using Server Actions are not vulnerable. Component: next High >= 13.0.0, <= 15.5.27; >= 16.0.0, <= 16.4.0 15.5.28, 16.4.1 CVE-2026-94482

2026-10-22 Next.js: Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution in use cache functions returning typed arrays Impact A vulnerability in applications using App router with Cache Component can lead to remote code execution. The application needs to have a use cache function that returns multiple typed arrays. Workaround There is no known workaround for affected applications with such use cache functions. You should upgrade immediately even if your application does not have similar functions. Component: next Critical >= 16.0.0, <= 16.4.0 16.4.1 Advisory

2026-10-22 Next.js: Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution in Image Optimization API when SVG files are used Impact A memory-related vulnerability has been discovered in an upstream library used for Image Optimization can lead to possible remote code execution (RCE) when Next.js runs on glibc-based Linux. Workaround Ensure the version of sharp used by Next.js is greater than or equal to 0.35.5 . Fresh installs automatically get a fixed version of sharp . Upgrading Next.js to the patched versions will ensure package managers automatically provide a fixed version of sharp to Next.js. Component: next Critical >= 10.0.0, <= 15.5.27; >= 16.0.0, <= 16.4.0 15.5.28, 16.4.1 Advisory

2026-10-07 Next.js has cache poisoning in SSG/ISR rendering that leads to cross-user content substitution and persistent denial of service Next.js applications that use a root-level catch-all page together with statically generated or Incremental Static Regeneration routes can have their shared response cache poisoned by a single unauthenticated crafted request. Component: next Medium >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8; >= 15.0.0, < 15.5.27 15.5.27, 16.3.8 CVE-2026-94484

2026-10-07 Next.js has cache poisoning of SSG and ISR pages in self-hosted applications Self-hosted Next.js applications that use the Pages Router with statically generated (SSG) or incrementally regenerated (ISR) pages can have a page’s cache entry replaced with content from a different route, causing the affected page to serve wrong content to every visitor until the entry is revalidated. Applications deployed on Vercel are not affected. Component: next Medium >= 15.0.0, < 15.5.27; >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8 15.5.27, 16.3.8 CVE-2026-94543

2026-10-07 Next.js has information disclosure in App Router metadata image routes via dynamicParams bypass In Next.js App Router applications built with webpack, metadata image routes such as opengraph-image and twitter-image ignore the dynamicParams route segment option. An attacker can request metadata image URLs for dynamic segments that were deliberately excluded from generateStaticParams() . Component: next Medium >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8 16.3.8 CVE-2026-94485

2026-10-07 Next.js has information disclosure in development server’s Model Context Protocol endpoint The Next.js development server ( next dev ) exposes a Model Context Protocol endpoint that does not verify which website a request originates from, allowing a malicious website visited by the developer to read sensitive development data — including the project’s location on disk, source code snippets from error reports, the route inventory, and development logs. Only applications run with next dev are affected. Production deployments do not serve this endpoint. Component: next Low >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8 16.3.8 CVE-2026-94486

2026-10-07 Next.js has Server-Side Request Forgery in Image Optimization Impact An attacker-controlled, allow-listed remote URL can lead to server-side request forgery (e.g. to private IPs) during Image Optimization. Workaround Audit allow-listed remote URLs in images.remotePatterns (see https://nextjs.org/docs/app/getting-started/images#remote-images) for hosts that may not be trusted with their DNS entries. If no images.remotePatterns are configured, your app is not affected. Component: next High >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8 16.3.8 CVE-2026-94483

2026-10-07 Next.js: Pending use cache fill can leak Draft Mode content into regular responses and persisted pages Pending use cache fills are shared across requests for the same key without distinguishing Draft Mode requests from regular requests. When two such requests overlap, the second request receives the first request’s fill: A regular request that overlaps an editor’s Draft Mode request receives unpublished content, without any authentication.

A Draft Mode request that overlaps a regular request receives published content instead of the draft. If the overlapping regular request prerenders a page — for example a… Component: next Medium >= 16.3.0, < 16.3.8 16.3.8 CVE-2026-94544

2026-09-30 Next.js: Remote Code Execution in next/og ImageResponse Impact The Node.js ImageResponse implementation from next/og is affected by an upstream vulnerability. This can lead to remote code execution. Affected applications pass attacker-controlled values into SVG content, attributes, or styles during image generation: import { ImageResponse } from 'next/og' export async function GET(request: Request) { const value = new URL(request.url).searchParams.get('value') ?? '' return new ImageResponse( <svg width="1200" height="630"> <title>{value… Component: next Critical >= 16.2.0, < 16.3.6 16.3.6 Advisory

2026-09-08 Next.js: Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution in Image Optimization API when AVIF files are used A vulnerability in the underlying libheif library used by sharp which Next.js uses for image optimization can lead to remote code execution when AVIF files are optimized. Until a fix has propagated, optimization of AVIF files is disabled. Component: next Critical >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.24; >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.3 15.5.24, 16.3.3 Advisory

2026-09-08 Next.js: Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on windows-hosted servers Impact A vulnerability in applications using Pages and App router without Cache Component can lead to remote code execution when the server is hosted on machines using a Windows filesystem. Workaround There is no known workaround for affected windows-hosted applications. You should upgrade immediately if your server is hosted on Windows. Component: next Critical >= 13.4.0, < 15.5.24; >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.3 15.5.24, 16.3.3 CVE-2026-75604

2026-07-22 Next.js: Cache confusion of response bodies for requests with bodies Impact A server-side fetch with a request body may return a cached response body from a different request to the same URL but different body. Confidential data in the POST ’s response body would then leak to unauthorized requests. Though the request itself will not be deduped. This only applies to fetch calls with a request that has a different init than the one passed to fetch . Safe: fetch(new Request(init), init) Unsafe: fetch(new Request(init), aDifferentInit) Workarounds No workaro… Component: next Medium >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64648

2026-07-22 Next.js: Cache confusion of response bodies for requests with bodies containing invalid UTF-8 byte sequences Impact A server-side fetch with a request body may return a cached response body from a different request to the same URL but different body. Confidential data in the POST ’s response body would then leak to unauthorized requests. Though the request itself will not be deduped. This is only an issue when receiving request bodies with a content type charset other than UTF-8. For example, the UTF-16 byte sequences for 삃삃 and 섄섄 in the request body would share the same cache. Workarounds If yo… Component: next Medium >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64647

2026-07-22 Next.js: Denial of Service in App Router using Server Actions Impact Crafted requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router with at least one Server Action can lead to excessive CPU usage blocking processing of further requests in the same process. Workarounds No workaround exists besides upgrading. Applications using Pages Router or not using Server Actions are not vulnerable. Component: next High >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64641

2026-07-22 Next.js: Denial of Service in the Image Optimization API using SVGs Impact When self-hosting Next.js with the default image loader, the Image Optimization API can optimize remotely hosted images if configured (not enabled by default). If those images contain malicious content, they can cause CPU exhaustion in /_next/image endpoints. If you are using config.images.remotePatterns , only the patterns in that array are impacted.

, only the patterns in that array are impacted. If you are using config.images.unoptimized: true , you are NOT impacted.

, you are NOT impacted. If you are using config.images.loader: 'custom' , you are NOT impac… Component: next Medium >= 15.5.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64644

2026-07-22 Next.js: Middleware / Proxy bypass in App Router applications using Turbopack and single locale Impact Crafted requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router built with Turbopack and a single entry in config.i18n.locales can bypass middleware/proxy based authentication. Workarounds If you cannot upgrade immediately, enforce authorization in the page’s server-side data path instead of relying solely on middleware. Component: next High >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64642

2026-07-22 Next.js: Server-Side Request Forgery in rewrites via attacker-controlled destination hostname Impact A rewrites() or redirects() rule that builds its external destination hostname from request-controlled input can be pointed at an arbitrary hostname, regardless of the rule’s hostname suffix. For a rewrite, Next.js proxies the request to that arbitrary host and serves the response from the application’s origin, leading to Server-Side Request forgery. A redirects() rule configured this way is vulnerable to an Open Redirect. This affects any destination that puts a dynamic segment in the hostname,… Component: next High >= 12.0.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64645

2026-07-22 Next.js: Server-Side Request Forgery in Server Actions on custom servers Impact When a Server Action forwards or redirects a request, an attacker can cause the server to send that outbound request to a malicious host (Server-Side Request Forgery). This requires the attacker’s request to control Host-associated headers. In some configurations, it’s also possible to obtain internal values that weaken middleware/proxy authorization. Applications that use Server Actions are affected when the incoming host header is not fixed to a trusted value. This typically occurs on custom servers,… Component: next High >= 14.1.1, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64649

2026-07-22 Next.js: Unauthenticated disclosure of internal Server Function endpoints Impact In Next.js applications using App Router, Server Actions ( use server ) or use cache endpoints can be disclosed bypassing any authentication on the pages where these endpoints are usually used. Server Action IDs can be disclosed to unauthenticated users via publicly served client artifacts (for example, static chunks containing action references). Affected users are applications using App Router + Server Actions. By itself, this disclosure is typically a recon/enumeration primitive; however, it c… Component: next Medium >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64643

2026-07-22 Next.js: Unbounded Server Action payload in Edge runtime Impact Requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router with at least one Server Action can lead to excessive memory consumption if that Server Actions uses the Edge runtime Workarounds If you cannot upgrade, ensure your hosting provider limits the request’s body size. 5 MiB should be allowed at max by your hosting provider. Component: next Medium >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11 15.5.21, 16.2.11 CVE-2026-64646

2026-05-11 Next.js has a Denial of Service in the Image Optimization API Impact When self-hosting Next.js with the default image loader, the Image Optimization API fetches local images entirely into memory without enforcing a maximum size limit. An attacker could cause out-of-memory conditions by requesting large local assets from the /_next/image endpoint that match the images.localPatterns configuration (by default, all patterns are allowed). If you are using images.localPatterns , only the patterns in that array are impacted.

, only the patterns in that array are impacted. If you are using `images.unoptimized: true… Component: next Medium >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44577

2026-05-11 Next.js has a Middleware / Proxy bypass in App Router applications via segment-prefetch routes Impact App Router applications that rely on middleware or proxy-based checks for authorization can allow unauthorized access through transport-specific route variants used for segment prefetching. In affected configurations, specially crafted .rsc and segment-prefetch URLs can resolve to the same page without being matched by the intended middleware rule, which can allow protected content to be reached without the expected authorization check. Fix We now include App Router transport variants when gene… Component: next High >= 15.2.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44575

2026-05-11 Next.js has a Middleware / Proxy bypass in App Router applications via segment-prefetch routes - Incomplete Fix Follow-Up Impact It was found that the fix addressing CVE-2026-44575 did not apply to middleware.ts with Turbopack. Refer to CVE-2026-44575 for further details. References CVE CVE-2026-44575 Component: next High >= 15.2.0, < 15.5.18; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.6 15.5.18, 16.2.6 CVE-2026-45109

2026-05-11 Next.js has a Middleware / Proxy bypass in Pages Router applications using i18n Impact Applications using the Pages Router with i18n configured and middleware/proxy-based authorization can allow unauthorized access to protected page data through locale-less /_next/data/<buildId>/<page>.json requests. In affected configurations, middleware does not run for the unprefixed data route, allowing an attacker to retrieve SSR JSON for protected pages without passing the intended authorization checks. Fix The matcher logic was updated to perform the same match as it would on a non-i18n d… Component: next High >= 12.2.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44573

2026-05-11 Next.js has cross-site scripting in beforeInteractive scripts with untrusted input Impact Applications that use beforeInteractive scripts together with untrusted content can be vulnerable to cross-site scripting. In affected versions, serialized script content was not escaped safely before being embedded into the document, which could allow attacker-controlled input to break out of the intended script context and execute arbitrary JavaScript in a visitor’s browser. Fix We now HTML-escape serialized beforeInteractive script content before embedding it into the page, preventing atta… Component: next Medium >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44580

2026-05-11 Next.js vulnerable to cache poisoning in React Server Component responses Impact Applications using React Server Components can be vulnerable to cache poisoning when shared caches do not correctly partition response variants. Under affected conditions, an attacker can cause an RSC response to be served from the original URL and poison shared cache entries so later visitors receive component payloads instead of the expected HTML. Fix We now validate and interpret RSC request headers consistently across request classification and rendering, and we enforce the intended cache-b… Component: next Medium >= 14.2.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44576

2026-05-11 Next.js vulnerable to cache poisoning via collisions in React Server Component cache-busting Impact React Server Component responses can be vulnerable to cache poisoning in deployments that rely on shared caches with insufficient response partitioning. In affected conditions, collisions in the _rsc cache-busting value can allow an attacker to poison cache entries so users receive the wrong response variant for a given URL. Fix We strengthened the _rsc cache-busting mechanism to make practical collisions significantly harder and to better separate response variants that should not share cach… Component: next Low >= 13.4.6, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44582

2026-05-11 Next.js vulnerable to Denial of Service via connection exhaustion in applications using Cache Components Impact Applications using Partial Prerendering through the Cache Components feature can be vulnerable to connection exhaustion through crafted POST requests to a server action. In affected configurations, a malicious request can trigger a request-body handling deadlock that leaves connections open for an extended period, consuming file descriptors and server capacity until legitimate users are denied service. Fix We now treat the header used for resuming Partial Prerendered requests as an internal-only… Component: next High >= 15.0.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44579

2026-05-11 Next.js Vulnerable to Denial of Service with Server Components A vulnerability affects certain React Server Components packages for versions 19.x and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2026-23870. A specially crafted HTTP request can be sent to any App Router Server Function endpoint that, when deserialized, may trigger excessive CPU usage. This can result in denial of service in unpatche… Component: next High >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 Advisory

2026-05-11 Next.js’s Middleware / Proxy redirects can be cache-poisoned Impact Next.js uses the x-nextjs-data request header for internal data requests. On affected versions, an external client could send this header on a normal request to a path handled by middleware that returns a redirect. When that happened, the middleware/proxy could treat the request as a data request and replace the standard Location redirect header with the internal x-nextjs-redirect header. Browsers do not follow x-nextjs-redirect , so the response became an unusable redirect for normal clients.… Component: next Low >= 12.2.0, < 15.5.16; >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5 15.5.16, 16.2.5 CVE-2026-44572

2026-04-10 Next.js has a Denial of Service with Server Components A vulnerability affects certain React Server Components packages for versions 19.x and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2026-23869. You can read more about this advisory our this changelog. A specially crafted HTTP request can be sent to any App Router Server Function… Component: next High >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.15; >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.2.3 15.5.15, 16.2.3 Advisory

2026-03-17 Next.js: HTTP request smuggling in rewrites Summary When Next.js rewrites proxy traffic to an external backend, a crafted DELETE / OPTIONS request using Transfer-Encoding: chunked could trigger request boundary disagreement between the proxy and backend. This could allow request smuggling through rewritten routes. Impact An attacker could smuggle a second request to unintended backend routes (for example, internal/admin endpoints), bypassing assumptions that only the configured rewrite destination/path is reachable. This does not impact applicati… Component: next Medium >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.1.7; >= 9.5.0, < 15.5.13 15.5.13, 16.1.7 CVE-2026-29057

2026-03-17 Next.js: null origin can bypass dev HMR websocket CSRF checks Summary In next dev , cross-site protections for internal development endpoints could treat Origin: null as a bypass case even when allowedDevOrigins is configured. This could allow privacy-sensitive or opaque browser contexts, such as sandboxed documents, to access privileged internal dev-server functionality unexpectedly. Impact If a developer visits attacker-controlled content while running an affected next dev se… Component: next Low >= 16.0.1, < 16.1.7 16.1.7 CVE-2026-27977

2026-03-17 Next.js: null origin can bypass Server Actions CSRF checks Summary origin: null was treated as a “missing” origin during Server Action CSRF validation. As a result, requests from opaque contexts (such as sandboxed iframes) could bypass origin verification instead of being validated as cross-origin requests. Impact An attacker could induce a victim browser to submit Server Actions from a sandboxed context, potentially executing state-changing actions with victim credentials (CSRF). Patches Fixed by treating 'null' as an explicit origin value and enforcing ho… Component: next Medium >= 16.0.1, < 16.1.7 16.1.7 CVE-2026-27978

2026-03-17 Next.js: Unbounded next/image disk cache growth can exhaust storage Summary The default Next.js image optimization disk cache ( /_next/image ) did not have a configurable upper bound, allowing unbounded cache growth. Impact An attacker could generate many unique image-optimization variants and exhaust disk space, causing denial of service. Note that this does not impact platforms that have their own image optimization capabilities, such as Vercel. Patches Fixed by adding an LRU-backed disk cache with images.maximumDiskCacheSize , including eviction of least-recently-us… Component: next Medium >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.1.7; >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.14 15.5.14, 16.1.7 CVE-2026-27980

2026-03-17 Next.js: Unbounded postponed resume buffering can lead to DoS Summary A request containing the next-resume: 1 header (corresponding with a PPR resume request) would buffer request bodies without consistently enforcing maxPostponedStateSize in certain setups. The previous mitigation protected minimal-mode deployments, but equivalent non-minimal deployments remained vulnerable to the same unbounded postponed resume-body buffering behavior. Impact In applications using the App Router with Partial Prerendering capability enabled (via experimental.ppr or `cacheCompon… Component: next Medium >= 16.0.1, < 16.1.7 16.1.7 CVE-2026-27979

2026-01-28 Next.js has Unbounded Memory Consumption via PPR Resume Endpoint A denial of service vulnerability exists in Next.js versions with Partial Prerendering (PPR) enabled when running in minimal mode. The PPR resume endpoint accepts unauthenticated POST requests with the Next-Resume: 1 header and processes attacker-controlled postponed state data. Two closely related vulnerabilities allow an attacker to crash the server process through memory exhaustion: Unbounded request body buffering: The server buffers the entire POST request body into memory using Buffer.concat() wi… Component: next Medium >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.1.5; >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.61; >= 15.0.0-canary.0, <= 15.0.0-canary.205; >= 15.0.1-canary.0, <= 15.0.1-canary.3; >= 15.0.2-canary.0, <= 15.0.2-canary.11; >= 15.0.3-canary.0, <= 15.0.3-canary.9; >= 15.0.4-canary.0, <= 15.0.4-canary.52; >= 15.1.1-canary.0, <= 15.1.1-canary.27; >= 15.2.0-canary.0, <= 15.2.0-canary.77; >= 15.2.1-canary.0, <= 15.2.1-canary.6; >= 15.2.2-canary.0, <= 15.2.2-canary.7; >= 15.3.0-canary.0, <= 15.3.0-canary.46; >= 15.3.1-canary.0, <= 15.3.1-canary.15; >= 15.4.0-canary.0, <= 15.4.0-canary.130; >= 15.4.2-canary.0, <= 15.4.2-canary.56; >= 15.5.1-canary.0, <= 15.5.1-canary.39 15.6.0-canary.61, 16.1.5 CVE-2025-59472

2026-01-28 Next.js HTTP request deserialization can lead to DoS when using insecure React Server Components A vulnerability affects certain React Server Components packages for versions 19.0.x, 19.1.x, and 19.2.x and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2026-23864. A specially crafted HTTP request can be sent to any App Router Server Function endpoint that, when deserialized, may trigger excessive CPU usage, out-of-memory exceptions, o… Component: next High >= 13.0.0, < 15.0.8; >= 15.1.1-canary.0, < 15.1.12; >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.9; >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.9; >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.11; >= 15.5.1-canary.0, < 15.5.10; >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.61; >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.0.11; >= 16.1.0-canary.0, < 16.1.5 15.0.8, 15.1.12, 15.2.9, 15.3.9, 15.4.11, 15.5.10, 15.6.0-canary.61, 16.0.11, 16.1.5 Advisory

2026-01-27 Next.js self-hosted applications vulnerable to DoS via Image Optimizer remotePatterns configuration A DoS vulnerability exists in self-hosted Next.js applications that have remotePatterns configured for the Image Optimizer. The image optimization endpoint ( /_next/image ) loads external images entirely into memory without enforcing a maximum size limit, allowing an attacker to cause out-of-memory conditions by requesting optimization of arbitrarily large images. This vulnerability requires that remotePatterns is configured to allow image optimization from external domains and that the attacker can serve or c… Component: next Medium >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.10; >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 16.1.5 15.5.10, 16.1.5 CVE-2025-59471

2025-12-12 Next has a Denial of Service with Server Components - Incomplete Fix Follow-Up It was discovered that the fix for CVE-2025-55184 in React Server Components was incomplete and did not fully mitigate denial-of-service conditions across all payload types. As a result, certain crafted inputs could still trigger excessive resource consumption. This vulnerability affects React versions 19.0.2, 19.1.3, and 19.2.2, as well as frameworks that bundle or depend on these versions, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x when using the App Rout… Component: next High >= 13.3.1-canary.0, < 14.2.35; >= 15.0.6, < 15.0.7; >= 15.1.10, < 15.1.11; >= 15.2.7, < 15.2.8; >= 15.3.7, < 15.3.8; >= 15.4.9, < 15.4.10; >= 15.5.8, < 15.5.9; >= 15.6.0-canary.59, < 15.6.0-canary.60; >= 16.0.9, < 16.0.10; >= 16.1.0-canary.17, < 16.1.0-canary.19 14.2.35, 15.0.7, 15.1.11, 15.2.8, 15.3.8, 15.4.10, 15.5.9, 15.6.0-canary.60, 16.0.10, 16.1.0-canary.19 Advisory

2025-12-11 Next Server Actions Source Code Exposure A vulnerability affects certain React packages for versions 19.0.0, 19.0.1, 19.1.0, 19.1.1, 19.1.2, 19.2.0, and 19.2.1 and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 15.x and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2025-55183. A malicious HTTP request can be crafted and sent to any App Router endpoint that can return the compiled source code of Server Functions. This cou… Component: next Medium >= 15.0.0-canary.0, < 15.0.6; >= 15.1.1-canary.0, < 15.1.10; >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.7; >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.7; >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.9; >= 15.5.1-canary.0, < 15.5.8; >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.59; >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.0.9; >= 16.1.0-canary.0, < 16.1.0-canary.17 15.0.6, 15.1.10, 15.2.7, 15.3.7, 15.4.9, 15.5.8, 15.6.0-canary.59, 16.0.9, 16.1.0-canary.17 Advisory

2025-12-11 Next Vulnerable to Denial of Service with Server Components A vulnerability affects certain React packages for versions 19.0.0, 19.0.1, 19.1.0, 19.1.1, 19.1.2, 19.2.0, and 19.2.1 and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 15.x and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2025-55184. A malicious HTTP request can be crafted and sent to any App Router endpoint that, when deserialized, can cause the server process to hang and consume CPU. This can result in denial of service in unp… Component: next High >= 13.3.0, < 14.2.34; >= 15.0.0-canary.0, < 15.0.6; >= 15.1.1-canary.0, < 15.1.10; >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.7; >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.7; >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.9; >= 15.5.1-canary.0, < 15.5.8; >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.59; >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.0.9; >= 16.1.0-canary.0, < 16.1.0-canary.17 14.2.34, 15.0.6, 15.1.10, 15.2.7, 15.3.7, 15.4.9, 15.5.8, 15.6.0-canary.59, 16.0.9, 16.1.0-canary.17 Advisory

2025-12-03 Next.js is vulnerable to RCE in React flight protocol A vulnerability affects certain React packages1 for versions 19.0.0, 19.1.0, 19.1.1, and 19.2.0 and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 15.x and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2025-55182. Fixed in: React: 19.0.1, 19.1.2, 19.2.1 Next.js: 15.0.5, 15.1.9, 15.2.6, 15.3.6, 15.4.8, 15.5.7, 16.0.7, 15.6.0-canary.58, 16.1.0-canary.12+ The vulnerability also affects experimental canary releases startin… Component: next Critical >= 14.3.0-canary.77, < 15.0.5; >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.6; >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.6; >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.8; >= 16.0.0-canary.0, < 16.0.7; >= 15.1.0-canary.0, < 15.1.9; >= 15.5.0-canary.0, < 15.5.7 15.0.5, 15.1.9, 15.2.6, 15.3.6, 15.4.8, 15.5.7, 16.0.7 Advisory

2025-08-29 Next.js Affected by Cache Key Confusion for Image Optimization API Routes A vulnerability in Next.js Image Optimization has been fixed in v15.4.5 and v14.2.31. When images returned from API routes vary based on request headers (such as Cookie or Authorization ), these responses could be incorrectly cached and served to unauthorized users due to a cache key confusion bug. All users are encouraged to upgrade if they use API routes to serve images that depend on request headers and have image optimization enabled. More details at [Vercel Changelog](https://vercel.com/changelog/cve-202… Component: next Medium >= 15.0.0, <= 15.4.4; >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.31 14.2.31, 15.4.5 CVE-2025-57752

2025-08-29 Next.js Content Injection Vulnerability for Image Optimization A vulnerability in Next.js Image Optimization has been fixed in v15.4.5 and v14.2.31. The issue allowed attacker-controlled external image sources to trigger file downloads with arbitrary content and filenames under specific configurations. This behavior could be abused for phishing or malicious file delivery. All users relying on images.domains or images.remotePatterns are encouraged to upgrade and verify that external image sources are strictly validated. More details at [Vercel Changelog](http… Component: next Medium >= 15.0.0, <= 15.4.4; >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.31 14.2.31, 15.4.5 CVE-2025-55173

2025-08-29 Next.js Improper Middleware Redirect Handling Leads to SSRF A vulnerability in Next.js Middleware has been fixed in v14.2.32 and v15.4.7. The issue occurred when request headers were directly passed into NextResponse.next() . In self-hosted applications, this could allow Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) if certain sensitive headers from the incoming request were reflected back into the response. All users implementing custom middleware logic in self-hosted environments are strongly encouraged to upgrade and verify correct usage of the next() function. Mo… Component: next Medium >= 15.0.0-canary.0, < 15.4.7; >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.32 14.2.32, 15.4.7 CVE-2025-57822

2025-07-03 Next.js has a Cache poisoning vulnerability due to omission of the Vary header Summary A cache poisoning issue in Next.js App Router >=15.3.0 and < 15.3.3 may have allowed RSC payloads to be cached and served in place of HTML, under specific conditions involving middleware and redirects. This issue has been fixed in Next.js 15.3.3. Users on affected versions should upgrade immediately and redeploy to ensure proper caching behavior. More details: CVE-2025-49005 Component: next Low >= 15.3.0, < 15.3.3 15.3.3 CVE-2025-49005

2025-07-03 Next.JS vulnerability can lead to DoS via cache poisoning Summary A vulnerability affecting Next.js has been addressed. It impacted versions 15.0.4 through 15.1.8 and involved a cache poisoning bug leading to a Denial of Service (DoS) condition. Under certain conditions, this issue may allow a HTTP 204 response to be cached for static pages, leading to the 204 response being served to all users attempting to access the page More details: CVE-2025-49826 Credits Allam Rachid [zhero;](https://zhero-web-sec.github.io… Component: next High >= 15.0.4-canary.51, < 15.1.8 15.1.8 CVE-2025-49826

2025-05-28 Information exposure in Next.js dev server due to lack of origin verification Summary A low-severity vulnerability in Next.js has been fixed in version 15.2.2. This issue may have allowed limited source code exposure when the dev server was running with the App Router enabled. The vulnerability only affects local development environments and requires the user to visit a malicious webpage while npm run dev is active. Because the mitigation is potentially a breaking change for some development setups, to opt-in to the fix, you must configure allowedDevOrigins in your next con… Component: next Low >= 15.0.0, < 15.2.2; >= 13.0, < 14.2.30 14.2.30, 15.2.2 CVE-2025-48068

2025-05-15 Next.js Race Condition to Cache Poisoning Summary

We received a responsible disclosure from Allam Rachid (zhero) for a low-severity race-condition vulnerability in Next.js. This issue only affects the Pages Router under certain misconfigurations, causing normal endpoints to serve pageProps data instead of standard HTML. Learn more here Credit

Thank you to Allam Rachid (zhero) for the responsible disclosure. This research was rewarded as part of our bug bounty program. Component: next Low >= 15.0.0, < 15.1.6; >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.24 14.2.24, 15.1.6 CVE-2025-32421

2025-04-02 Next.js may leak x-middleware-subrequest-id to external hosts Summary In the process of remediating CVE-2025-29927, we looked at other possible exploits of Middleware. We independently verified this low severity vulnerability in parallel with two reports from independent researchers. Learn more here. Credit Thank you to Jinseo Kim kjsman and RyotaK (GMO Flatt Sec… Component: next Low = 12.3.5; = 13.5.9; = 14.2.25; = 15.2.3 12.3.6, 13.5.10, 14.2.26, 15.2.4 CVE-2025-30218

2025-03-21 Authorization Bypass in Next.js Middleware Impact It is possible to bypass authorization checks within a Next.js application, if the authorization check occurs in middleware. Patches For Next.js 15.x, this issue is fixed in 15.2.3

For Next.js 14.x, this issue is fixed in 14.2.25

For Next.js 13.x, this issue is fixed in 13.5.9

For Next.js 12.x, this issue is fixed in 12.3.5

For Next.js 11.x, consult the below workaround. Note: Next.js deployments hosted on Vercel are automatically protected against this vulnerability. Workaround If… Component: next Critical >= 13.0.0, < 13.5.9; >= 14.0.0, < 14.2.25; >= 15.0.0, < 15.2.3; >= 12.0.0, < 12.3.5 12.3.5, 13.5.9, 14.2.25, 15.2.3 CVE-2025-29927

2025-01-03 Next.js Allows a Denial of Service (DoS) with Server Actions Impact A Denial of Service (DoS) attack allows attackers to construct requests that leaves requests to Server Actions hanging until the hosting provider cancels the function execution. Note: Next.js server is idle during that time and only keeps the connection open. CPU and memory footprint are low during that time. Deployments without any protection against long running Server Action invocations are especially vulnerable. Hosting providers like Vercel or Netlify set a default maximum duration on function… Component: next Medium >= 13.0.0, < 13.5.8; >= 14.0.0, < 14.2.21; >= 15.0.0, < 15.1.2 13.5.8, 14.2.21, 15.1.2 CVE-2024-56332

2024-12-17 Next.js authorization bypass vulnerability Impact If a Next.js application is performing authorization in middleware based on pathname, it was possible for this authorization to be bypassed. Patches This issue was patched in Next.js 14.2.15 and later. If your Next.js application is hosted on Vercel, this vulnerability has been automatically mitigated, regardless of Next.js version. Workarounds There are no official workarounds for this vulnerability. Credits We’d like to thank tyage (GMO CyberSecurity by IE… Component: next High >= 9.5.5, < 14.2.15 14.2.15 CVE-2024-51479

2024-10-14 Denial of Service condition in Next.js image optimization Impact The image optimization feature of Next.js contained a vulnerability which allowed for a potential Denial of Service (DoS) condition which could lead to excessive CPU consumption. Not affected: The next.config.js file is configured with images.unoptimized set to true or images.loader set to a non-default value.

file is configured with set to or set to a non-default value. The Next.js application is hosted on Vercel. Patches This issue was fully patched in Next.js 14.2.7 . We recommend that users upgrade to at least this version. Workaro… Component: next Medium >= 10.0.0, < 14.2.7 14.2.7 CVE-2024-47831

2024-09-17 Next.js Cache Poisoning Impact By sending a crafted HTTP request, it is possible to poison the cache of a non-dynamic server-side rendered route in the pages router (this does not affect the app router). When this crafted request is sent it could coerce Next.js to cache a route that is meant to not be cached and send a Cache-Control: s-maxage=1, stale-while-revalidate header which some upstream CDNs may cache as well. To be potentially affected all of the following must apply: Next.js between 13.5.1 and 14.2.9

Using pages… Component: next High >= 13.5.1, < 13.5.7; >= 14.0.0, < 14.2.10 13.5.7, 14.2.10 CVE-2024-46982

2024-07-10 Next.js Denial of Service (DoS) condition Impact A Denial of Service (DoS) condition was identified in Next.js. Exploitation of the bug can trigger a crash, affecting the availability of the server. This vulnerability can affect all Next.js deployments on the affected versions. Patches This vulnerability was resolved in Next.js 13.5 and later. We recommend that users upgrade to a safe version. Workarounds There are no official workarounds for this vulnerability. Credit Thai Vu of flyseccorp.com

Aonan… Component: next High >= 13.3.1, < 13.5.0 13.5.0 CVE-2024-39693

2024-05-09 Next.js Server-Side Request Forgery in Server Actions Impact A Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability was identified in Next.js Server Actions by security researchers at Assetnote. If the Host header is modified, and the below conditions are also met, an attacker may be able to make requests that appear to be originating from the Next.js application server itself. Prerequisites Next.js ( <14.1.1 ) is running in a self-hosted* manner.

) is running in a self-hosted* manner. The Next.js application makes use of Server Actions.

The Server Action performs a redirect to a relative pa… Component: next High >= 13.4.0, < 14.1.1 14.1.1 CVE-2024-34351

2024-05-09 Next.js Vulnerable to HTTP Request Smuggling Impact Inconsistent interpretation of a crafted HTTP request meant that requests are treated as both a single request, and two separate requests by Next.js, leading to desynchronized responses. This led to a response queue poisoning vulnerability in the affected Next.js versions. For a request to be exploitable, the affected route also had to be making use of the rewrites feature in Next.js. Patches The vulnerability is resolved in Next… Component: next High >= 13.4.0, < 13.5.1 13.5.1 CVE-2024-34350

2023-10-22 Next.js missing cache-control header may lead to CDN caching empty reply Next.js before 13.4.20-canary.13 lacks a cache-control header and thus empty prefetch responses may sometimes be cached by a CDN, causing a denial of service to all users requesting the same URL via that CDN. Cloudflare considers these requests cacheable assets. Component: next Low >= 0.9.9, < 13.4.20-canary.13 13.4.20-canary.13 CVE-2023-46298

2022-08-30 Unexpected server crash in Next.js Impact When specific requests are made to the Next.js server it can cause an unhandledRejection in the server which can crash the process to exit in specific Node.js versions with strict unhandledRejection handling. Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE Node.js version above v15.0.0 being used with strict unhandledRejection exiting Next.js version v12.2.3 Using next start or a custom server

No… Component: next Medium = 12.2.3 12.2.4 CVE-2022-36046

2022-02-17 Improper CSP in Image Optimization API for Next.js versions between 10.0.0 and 12.1.0 Next.js is a React framework. Starting with version 10.0.0 and prior to version 12.1.0, Next.js is vulnerable to User Interface (UI) Misrepresentation of Critical Information. In order to be affected, the next.config.js file must have an images.domains array assigned and the image host assigned in images.domains must allow user-provided SVG. If the next.config.js file has images.loader assigned to something other than default, the instance is not affected. Version 12.1.0 contains a patch for this issue.… Component: next Medium >= 10.0.0, < 12.1.0 12.1.0 CVE-2022-23646

2022-01-28 Denial of Service Vulnerability in next.js Impact Vulnerable code could allow a bad actor to trigger a denial of service attack for anyone running a Next.js app at version >= 12.0.0, and using i18n functionality. Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE Next.js versions above v12.0.0 Using next start or a custom server Using the built-in i18n support

All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE Not affected: Deployments on Vercel (vercel.com) are not affected along with similar environments where invalid requests are filtered before reac…

Component: next Medium >= 12.0.0, < 12.0.9 12.0.9 CVE-2022-21721

2021-12-07 Unexpected server crash in Next.js. Next.js is a React framework. In versions of Next.js prior to 12.0.5 or 11.1.3, invalid or malformed URLs could lead to a server crash. In order to be affected by this issue, the deployment must use Next.js versions above 11.1.0 and below 12.0.5, Node.js above 15.0.0, and next start or a custom server. Deployments on Vercel are not affected, along with similar environments where invalid requests are filtered before reaching Next.js. Versions 12.0.5 and 11.1.3 contain patches for this issue. Note that prior version… Component: next High >= 12.0.0, < 12.0.5; >= 0.9.9, < 11.1.3 11.1.3, 12.0.5 CVE-2021-43803

2021-09-01 XSS in Image Optimization API for Next.js Impact Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected Next.js between version 10.0.0 and 11.1.0 The next.config.js file has images.domains array assigned The image host assigned in images.domains allows user-provided SVG

All of the following must be true to be affected Not affected: The next.config.js file has [ images.loader ](https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/image-o… Component: next High >= 10.0.0, < 11.1.1 11.1.1 CVE-2021-39178

2021-08-12 Open Redirect in Next.js Impact Affected: Users of Next.js between 10.0.5 and 10.2.0

Users of Next.js between and Affected: Users of Nex… Component: next Medium >= 0.9.9, < 11.1.0 11.1.0 CVE-2021-37699

2020-10-08 Open Redirect in Next.js versions Impact Affected : Users of Next.js between 9.5.0 and 9.5.3

: Users of Next.js between 9.5.0 and 9.5.3 Not affected : Deployments on Vercel (https://vercel.com) are not affected

: Deployments on Vercel (https://vercel.com) are not affected Not affected: Deployments using next export We recommend everyone to upgrade regardless of whether you can reproduce the issue or not. Patches https://github.com/vercel/next.js/releases/tag/v9.5.4 References https://github.com/vercel/next.js/releases/tag/v9.5.4 Component: next Medium >= 9.5.0, < 9.5.4 9.5.4 CVE-2020-15242

2020-09-04 Remote Code Execution in next Recommendation Upgrade to version 5.1.0. Component: next High >= 0.9.9, < 5.1.0 5.1.0 Advisory

2020-03-30 Directory Traversal in Next.js Impact Not affected : Deployments on ZEIT Now v2 (https://zeit.co) are not affected

: Deployments on ZEIT Now v2 (https://zeit.co) are not affected Not affected : Deployments using the serverless target

: Deployments using the target Not affected : Deployments using next export

: Deployments using Affected: Users of Next.js below 9.3.2 We recommend everyone to upgrade regardless of whether you can reproduce the issue or not. Patches https://github.com/zeit/next.js/releases/tag/v9.3.2 References https://github.com/zeit/next.js/releases/tag/v9.3.2 Component: next Medium >= 0.9.9, < 9.3.2 9.3.2 CVE-2020-5284

2018-10-15 Next.js has cross site scripting (XSS) vulnerability via the 404 or 500 /_error page Next.js 7.0.0 and 7.0.1 has XSS via the 404 or 500 /_error page. Component: next Medium >= 7.0.0, < 7.0.2 7.0.2 CVE-2018-18282

2018-01-24 Directory traversal vulnerability in Next.js Next.js 4 before 4.2.3 has Directory Traversal under the /_next request namespace. Component: next High >= 1.0.0, < 4.2.3 4.2.3 CVE-2018-6184