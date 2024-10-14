Astro Security Changelog

2026-10-22 Astro: Arbitrary CSS injection in Astro View Transitions Summary Astro’s server-side View Transition CSS generator did not keep string animation properties within their generated CSS declarations. In an application that passes attacker-controlled data into an animation property such as duration , a value containing CSS delimiters could terminate the declaration and rule, then add attacker-selected CSS to the server-rendered page. The injected content remains inside the generated <style> element. It cannot terminate that element or inject HTML or JavaScript beca… Component: astro Low >= 7.1.0, <= 7.3.2 7.3.3 CVE-2026-114127

2026-10-22 Astro: Reflected/Stored XSS via unescaped <script>/<style> tag content in JSX/MDX rendering Summary Astro’s JSX and MDX rendering pipeline treated string children of <script> and <style> elements as trusted HTML. When a dynamic value was passed through a JSX expression, such as <script>{value}</script> , an attacker-controlled value containing </script> or </style> could terminate the element and inject arbitrary HTML and JavaScript. Other JSX expression contexts escaped dynamic strings automatically. This behavior was limited to <script> and <style> children rendered through Astro’s `a… Component: astro Medium < 7.3.2 7.3.2 CVE-2026-114128

2026-09-08 Astro: Authorization bypass from missing path-segment boundary check when stripping the configured base Summary Astro stripped a configured base path from request pathnames using a string-prefix check that did not verify a path-segment boundary. With base: "/app" , a request to /appX/admin was treated as being under the base and resolved internally to the /admin route, while middleware still observed the public pathname /appX/admin . Middleware that authorizes routes by inspecting context.url.pathname could therefore be bypassed. Impact An unauthenticated remote attacker can bypass pathname-based… Component: astro Medium <= 7.2.3 7.2.4 CVE-2026-84376

2026-09-08 Astro: Remote code execution through AVIF image optimization A vulnerability in libheif , used by the default Sharp image service in Astro, can lead to remote code execution when a malicious AVIF image is optimized. Projects are affected when an attacker can cause Astro to process an untrusted AVIF image. The fix was released in Astro 7.2.8, which requires Sharp 0.35.4. Component: astro Critical < 7.2.8 7.2.8 Advisory

2026-07-20 Astro: Authorization Bypass via Decode Iteration Limit and Rewrite Path Canonicalization Mismatch Summary Astro 6.4.7 appears to reintroduce a middleware authorization bypass pattern when a request path is encoded more deeply than the newly introduced iterative URL decoder’s maximum decoding depth. The issue occurs because Astro performs authorization decisions on a partially decoded pathname after reaching a decoding iteration cap, while later route matching logic performs an additional decodeURI() … Component: astro High >= 6.4.7, < 6.4.8 6.4.8 CVE-2026-59731

2026-07-20 Astro: composable astro/hono pipeline bypasses security.checkOrigin when middleware() is absent or misordered Summary In the composable astro/hono pipeline, the security.checkOrigin protection is only installed by the middleware() primitive. The actions() and pages() primitives each dispatch to user code independently, so a pipeline that mounts either primitive before (or without) middleware() will bypass the origin check for those requests. Details security.checkOrigin (default: true ) is intended to reject cross-site POST / PUT / PATCH / DELETE form submissions. In the classic pipeline (`astro(… Component: astro Medium >= 7.0.0, < 7.0.6 7.0.6 CVE-2026-73423

2026-07-20 Astro: Cross-site scripting via unescaped transition:* directive values on hydrated islands Summary When a transition:persist , transition:scope , or transition:persist-props directive is applied to a client-hydrated ( client:* ) component, Astro copied the directive value onto the rendered <astro-island> element without HTML-escaping it. If a developer reflects attacker-controlled input into one of these directives, an attacker can break out of the attribute and inject arbitrary HTML/JavaScript into the server-rendered output, resulting in reflected cross-site scripting (XSS). Severi… Component: astro Low >= 3.10.0, < 7.0.4 7.0.4 CVE-2026-59727

2026-07-20 Astro: Reflected XSS via unescaped View Transition animation properties Summary Astro’s server-side View Transition CSS generator interpolates animation properties into an inline <style> element without escaping them for the CSS and HTML contexts. An attacker-controlled value passed to an animation property such as duration can contain a </style> sequence, terminate the generated style element, and inject arbitrary HTML or JavaScript. This is similar to GHSA-8hv8-536x-4wqp, but exploits a different injection point: unescaped View Transition animation values in a server-gen… Component: astro Medium >= 2.9.0, <= 7.0.9 7.1.0 CVE-2026-73422

2026-07-20 Astro: XSS via unescaped spread attribute names in renderHTMLElement (incomplete fix for CVE-2026-54298) Summary The fix for CVE-2026-54298 (GHSA-jrpj-wcv7-9fh9) added an INVALID_ATTR_NAME_CHAR guard to addAttribute() so that spread-prop attribute names containing "' >/= or whitespace are dropped. A second attribute-rendering path, renderHTMLElement() in packages/astro/src/runtime/server/render/dom.ts , has its own inline attribute loop that does not go through addAttribute() and was not updated. It interpolates the attribute name unescaped and only escapes the value, so untrusted prop keys spread onto… Component: astro Medium < 7.0.6 7.0.6 CVE-2026-59729

2026-06-16 Astro: Host header SSRF in prerendered error page fetch Summary Astro SSR apps with prerendered error pages ( /404 or /500 using export const prerender = true ) fetch those pages over HTTP at runtime when an error occurs. The URL for this fetch is derived from request.url , which in turn gets its origin from the incoming Host header. When the Host header is not validated against allowedDomains , an attacker can point the fetch at an arbitrary host and read the response. Who is affected This affects SSR deployments that: Have a prerendered 404 or… Component: astro High < 6.4.6 6.4.6 CVE-2026-54299

2026-06-16 Astro: Reflected XSS via unescaped slot name Summary When a component uses a client:* directive, Astro inserts named slot content into a data-astro-template attribute without HTML escaping the slot name allowing an attacker to break out of the attribute context and inject arbitrary HTML, resulting in reflected XSS during SSR. This is similar to GHSA-wrwg-2hg8-v723 but exploits a different injection point. Vulnerable Code packages/astro/src/runtime/server/render/component.ts:371:376 // component.ts:371 `<template data-astro-template${ke… Component: astro High < 6.3.3 6.3.3 CVE-2026-50146

2026-06-16 Astro: XSS via Unescaped Attribute Names in Spread Props Summary The spreadAttributes function in Astro’s server-side rendering pipeline iterates over object keys and passes them directly to addAttribute , which interpolates the key into the HTML output without escaping. When a developer uses the spread syntax {...props} on an HTML element and the object keys come from an untrusted source (API, CMS, URL parameters), an attacker can inject arbitrary HTML attributes including event handlers like onmousemove , onclick , or break out of the attribute context enti… Component: astro Medium < 6.4.6 6.4.6 CVE-2026-54298

2026-05-13 Astro: Server island encrypted parameters vulnerable to cross-component replay Impact Astro versions prior to 6.1.10 used AES-GCM encryption to protect the confidentiality and integrity of server island props and slots parameters, but did not bind the ciphertext to its intended component or parameter type. An attacker could replay one component’s encrypted props ( p ) value as another component’s slots ( s ) value, or vice versa. Since slots contain raw unescaped HTML while props may contain user-controlled values, this could lead to XSS in applications that meet all of the followi… Component: astro Low < 6.1.10 6.1.10 CVE-2026-45028

2026-04-21 Astro: XSS in define:vars via incomplete </script> tag sanitization Summary The defineScriptVars function in Astro’s server-side rendering pipeline uses a case-sensitive regex /<\/script>/g to sanitize values injected into inline <script> tags via the define:vars directive. HTML parsers close <script> elements case-insensitively and also accept whitespace or / before the closing > , allowing an attacker to bypass the sanitization with payloads like </Script> , </script > , or </script/> and inject arbitrary HTML/JavaScript. Details The vulnerable function… Component: astro Medium < 6.1.6 6.1.6 CVE-2026-41067

2026-03-26 Astro: Remote allowlist bypass via unanchored matchPathname wildcard Summary This issue concerns Astro’s remotePatterns path enforcement for remote URLs used by server-side fetchers such as the image optimization endpoint. The path matching logic for /* wildcards is unanchored, so a pathname that contains the allowed prefix later in the path can still match. As a result, an attacker can fetch paths outside the intended allowlisted prefix on an otherwise allowed host. In our PoC, both the allowed path and a bypass path returned 200 with the same SVG payload, confirming the by… Component: astro Low >= 2.10.10, < 5.18.1 5.18.1 CVE-2026-33769

2025-12-08 Astro has an Authentication Bypass via Double URL Encoding, a bypass for CVE-2025-64765 Summary A double URL encoding bypass allows any unauthenticated attacker to bypass path-based authentication checks in Astro middleware, granting unauthorized access to protected routes. While the original CVE-2025-64765 (single URL encoding) was fixed in v5.15.8, the fix is insufficient as it only decodes once. By using double-encoded URLs like /%2561dmin instead of /%61dmin , attackers ca… Component: astro Medium < 5.15.8 5.15.8 CVE-2025-66202

2025-11-19 Astro Cloudflare adapter has Stored Cross-site Scripting vulnerability in /_image endpoint Summary

A Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists in Astro when using the @astrojs/cloudflare adapter with output: 'server' . The built-in image optimization endpoint ( /_image ) uses isRemoteAllowed() from Astro’s internal helpers, which unconditionally allows data: URLs. When the endpoint receives a valid data: URL pointing to a malicious SVG containing JavaScript, and the Cloudflare-specific implementation performs a 302 redirect back to the original data: URL, the browser dir… Component: astro Medium < 5.15.9 5.15.9 CVE-2025-65019

2025-11-19 Astro Development Server has Arbitrary Local File Read Summary A vulnerability has been identified in the Astro framework’s development server that allows arbitrary local file read access through the image optimization endpoint. The vulnerability affects Astro development environments and allows remote attackers to read any image file accessible to the Node.js process on the host system. Details Title : Arbitrary Local File Read in Astro Development Image Endpoint

: Arbitrary Local File Read in Astro Development Image Endpoint Type: CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory (‘Path Trav… Component: astro Low < 5.14.3 5.14.3 CVE-2025-64757

2025-11-19 Astro vulnerable to reflected XSS via the server islands feature Summary After some research it appears that it is possible to obtain a reflected XSS when the server islands feature is used in the targeted application, regardless of what was intended by the component template(s). Details Server islands run in their own isolated context outside of the page request and use the following pattern path to hydrate the page: /_server-islands/[name] . These paths can be called via GET or POST and use three parameters: e : component to export

: component to export p : the transmitted prope… Component: astro High <= 5.15.6 5.15.8 CVE-2025-64764

2025-11-13 Astro development server error page is vulnerable to reflected Cross-site Scripting Summary A Reflected Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists in Astro’s development server error pages when the trailingSlash configuration option is used. An attacker can inject arbitrary JavaScript code that executes in the victim’s browser context by crafting a malicious URL. While this vulnerability only affects the development server and not production builds, it could be exploited to compromise developer environments through social engineering or malicious links. Details Vulnerability L… Component: astro Low >= 5.2.0, < 5.15.6 5.15.6 CVE-2025-64745

2025-11-13 Astro vulnerable to URL manipulation via headers, leading to middleware and CVE-2025-61925 bypass Summary In impacted versions of Astro using on-demand rendering, request headers x-forwarded-proto and x-forwarded-port are insecurely used, without sanitization, to build the URL. This has several consequences the most important of which are: Middleware-based protected route bypass (only via x-forwarded-proto )

) DoS via cache poisoning (if a CDN is present)

SSRF (only via x-forwarded-proto )

) URL pollution (potential SXSS, if a CDN is pre… Component: astro Medium >= 2.16.0, < 5.15.5 5.15.5 CVE-2025-64525

2025-10-28 Astro’s bypass of image proxy domain validation leads to SSRF and potential XSS Summary This is a patch bypass of CVE-2025-58179 in commit 9ecf359. The fix blocks http:// , https:// and // , but can be bypassed using backslashes ( \ ) - the endpoint still issues a server-side fetch. PoC [https://astro.build/_image?href=\raw.githubusercontent.com/projectdiscovery/nuclei-templates/refs/heads/main/helpers/payloads/retool-xss.svg&f=svg](https://astro.build/_image?href=%5C%5Craw.githubusercontent.c… Component: astro High >= 5.13.4, < 5.13.10 5.13.10 CVE-2025-59837

2025-10-10 Astro’s X-Forwarded-Host is reflected without validation Summary When running Astro in on-demand rendering mode using a adapter such as the node adapter it is possible to maliciously send an X-Forwarded-Host header that is reflected when using the recommended Astro.url property as there is no validation that the value is safe. Details Astro reflects the value in X-Forwarded-Host in output when using Astro.url without any validation. It is common for web servers such as nginx to route requests via the Host header, and forward on other request headers… Component: astro Medium < 5.14.3 5.14.3 CVE-2025-61925

2025-08-19 Astro allows unauthorized third-party images in _image endpoint Summary In affected versions of astro , the image optimization endpoint in projects deployed with on-demand rendering allows images from unauthorized third-party domains to be served. Details On-demand rendered sites built with Astro include an /_image endpoint which returns optimized versions of images. The /_image endpoint is restricted to processing local images bundled with the site and also supports remote images from domains the site developer has manually authorized (using the [`image.domai… Component: astro Medium <= 4.16.18; >= 5.0.0-alpha.0, < 5.13.2 4.16.19, 5.13.2 CVE-2025-55303

2025-08-07 Astros’s duplicate trailing slash feature leads to an open redirection security issue Summary There is an Open Redirection vulnerability in the trailing slash redirection logic when handling paths with double slashes. This allows an attacker to redirect users to arbitrary external domains by crafting URLs such as https://mydomain.com//malicious-site.com/ . This increases the risk of phishing and other social engineering attacks. This affects Astro >=5.2.0 sites that use on-demand rendering (SSR) with the Node or Cloudflare adapter. It does not affect static sites, or sites deployed to Netlify… Component: astro Medium >= 5.2.0, < 5.12.8 5.12.8 CVE-2025-54793

2024-12-19 Astro’s server source code is exposed to the public if sourcemaps are enabled Summary A bug in the build process allows any unauthenticated user to read parts of the server source code. Details During build, along with client assets such as css and font files, the sourcemap files for the server code are moved to a publicly-accessible folder. https://github.com/withastro/astro/blob/176fe9f113fd912f9b61e848b00bbcfecd6d5c2c/packages/astro/src/core/build/static-build.ts#L139 Any outside party can read them with an unauthorized HTTP GET request to the same server hosting the rest o… Component: astro High <= 4.16.17; >= 5.0.0-alpha.0, < 5.0.8 4.16.18, 5.0.8 CVE-2024-56159

2024-12-18 Atro CSRF Middleware Bypass (security.checkOrigin) Summary A bug in Astro’s CSRF-protection middleware allows requests to bypass CSRF checks. Details When the security.checkOrigin configuration option is set to true , Astro middleware will perform a CSRF check. (Source code: https://github.com/withastro/astro/blob/6031962ab5f56457de986eb82bd24807e926ba1b/packages/astro/src/core/app/middlewares.ts) For example, with the following Astro configuration: // astro.config.mjs import { defineConfig } from 'astro/config'; import node from '@astrojs/no… Component: astro Medium < 4.16.17 4.16.17 CVE-2024-56140