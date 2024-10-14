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Security changelog

Astro Security Changelog

Security-only timeline for Astro. This page excludes general release notes and lists only published vulnerability fixes with security impact, affected components, fixed versions, CVEs, and upstream advisory links where available.

Fixes28High/Critical7

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Enter a Astro version to show only security fixes whose affected-version range includes that version.

Showing all 28 security fixes.

astro-ghsa-mpr7-6m5w-76rw · 2026-10-22

Low

Astro: Arbitrary CSS injection in Astro View Transitions

Summary

Astro’s server-side View Transition CSS generator did not keep string animation properties within their generated CSS declarations. In an application that passes attacker-controlled data into an animation property such as duration, a value containing CSS delimiters could terminate the declaration and rule, then add attacker-selected CSS to the server-rendered page.

The injected content remains inside the generated <style> element. It cannot terminate that element or inject HTML or JavaScript beca…

Affected versions
>= 7.1.0, <= 7.3.2
Fixed in
7.3.3
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-114127

astro-ghsa-98hj-9722-w3j8 · 2026-10-22

Medium

Astro: Reflected/Stored XSS via unescaped <script>/<style> tag content in JSX/MDX rendering

Summary

Astro’s JSX and MDX rendering pipeline treated string children of <script> and <style> elements as trusted HTML. When a dynamic value was passed through a JSX expression, such as <script>{value}</script>, an attacker-controlled value containing </script> or </style> could terminate the element and inject arbitrary HTML and JavaScript.

Other JSX expression contexts escaped dynamic strings automatically. This behavior was limited to <script> and <style> children rendered through Astro’s `a…

Affected versions
< 7.3.2
Fixed in
7.3.2
CVSS
6.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:H/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-114128

astro-ghsa-376h-93r7-7g6f · 2026-09-08

Medium

Astro: Authorization bypass from missing path-segment boundary check when stripping the configured base

Summary

Astro stripped a configured base path from request pathnames using a string-prefix check that did not verify a path-segment boundary. With base: "/app", a request to /appX/admin was treated as being under the base and resolved internally to the /admin route, while middleware still observed the public pathname /appX/admin. Middleware that authorizes routes by inspecting context.url.pathname could therefore be bypassed.

Impact

An unauthenticated remote attacker can bypass pathname-based…

Affected versions
<= 7.2.3
Fixed in
7.2.4
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-187: Partial String Comparison
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-84376

astro-ghsa-26w7-cxv4-gfx2 · 2026-09-08

Critical

Astro: Remote code execution through AVIF image optimization

A vulnerability in libheif, used by the default Sharp image service in Astro, can lead to remote code execution when a malicious AVIF image is optimized.

Projects are affected when an attacker can cause Astro to process an untrusted AVIF image.

The fix was released in Astro 7.2.8, which requires Sharp 0.35.4.

Affected versions
< 7.2.8
Fixed in
7.2.8
CVSS
9.8 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
CWE
CWE-125: Out-of-bounds Read, CWE-787: Out-of-bounds Write
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

View advisory

astro-ghsa-vj59-8hwv-xxmv · 2026-07-20

High

Astro: Authorization Bypass via Decode Iteration Limit and Rewrite Path Canonicalization Mismatch

Summary

Astro 6.4.7 appears to reintroduce a middleware authorization bypass pattern when a request path is encoded more deeply than the newly introduced iterative URL decoder’s maximum decoding depth.

The issue occurs because Astro performs authorization decisions on a partially decoded pathname after reaching a decoding iteration cap, while later route matching logic performs an additional decodeURI()

Affected versions
>= 6.4.7, < 6.4.8
Fixed in
6.4.8
CVSS
8.2 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-647: Use of Non-Canonical URL Paths for Authorization Decisions
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-59731

astro-ghsa-8mv7-9c27-98vc · 2026-07-20

Medium

Astro: composable astro/hono pipeline bypasses security.checkOrigin when middleware() is absent or misordered

Summary

In the composable astro/hono pipeline, the security.checkOrigin protection is only installed by the middleware() primitive. The actions() and pages() primitives each dispatch to user code independently, so a pipeline that mounts either primitive before (or without) middleware() will bypass the origin check for those requests.

Details

security.checkOrigin (default: true) is intended to reject cross-site POST/PUT/PATCH/DELETE form submissions. In the classic pipeline (`astro(…

Affected versions
>= 7.0.0, < 7.0.6
Fixed in
7.0.6
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-73423

astro-ghsa-7pw4-f3q4-r2p2 · 2026-07-20

Low

Astro: Cross-site scripting via unescaped transition:* directive values on hydrated islands

Summary

When a transition:persist, transition:scope, or transition:persist-props directive is applied to a client-hydrated (client:*) component, Astro copied the directive value onto the rendered <astro-island> element without HTML-escaping it. If a developer reflects attacker-controlled input into one of these directives, an attacker can break out of the attribute and inject arbitrary HTML/JavaScript into the server-rendered output, resulting in reflected cross-site scripting (XSS).

Severi…

Affected versions
>= 3.10.0, < 7.0.4
Fixed in
7.0.4
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting'), CWE-83: Improper Neutralization of Script in Attributes in a Web Page, CWE-116: Improper Encoding or Escaping of Output
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-59727

astro-ghsa-4g3v-8h47-v7g6 · 2026-07-20

Medium

Astro: Reflected XSS via unescaped View Transition animation properties

Summary

Astro’s server-side View Transition CSS generator interpolates animation properties into an inline <style> element without escaping them for the CSS and HTML contexts.

An attacker-controlled value passed to an animation property such as duration can contain a </style> sequence, terminate the generated style element, and inject arbitrary HTML or JavaScript.

This is similar to GHSA-8hv8-536x-4wqp, but exploits a different injection point: unescaped View Transition animation values in a server-gen…

Affected versions
>= 2.9.0, <= 7.0.9
Fixed in
7.1.0
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-73422

astro-ghsa-f48w-9m4c-m7f5 · 2026-07-20

Medium

Astro: XSS via unescaped spread attribute names in renderHTMLElement (incomplete fix for CVE-2026-54298)

Summary

The fix for CVE-2026-54298 (GHSA-jrpj-wcv7-9fh9) added an INVALID_ATTR_NAME_CHAR guard to addAttribute() so that spread-prop attribute names containing "' >/= or whitespace are dropped. A second attribute-rendering path, renderHTMLElement() in packages/astro/src/runtime/server/render/dom.ts, has its own inline attribute loop that does not go through addAttribute() and was not updated. It interpolates the attribute name unescaped and only escapes the value, so untrusted prop keys spread onto…

Affected versions
< 7.0.6
Fixed in
7.0.6
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-59729

astro-ghsa-2pvr-wf23-7pc7 · 2026-06-16

High

Astro: Host header SSRF in prerendered error page fetch

Summary

Astro SSR apps with prerendered error pages (/404 or /500 using export const prerender = true) fetch those pages over HTTP at runtime when an error occurs. The URL for this fetch is derived from request.url, which in turn gets its origin from the incoming Host header. When the Host header is not validated against allowedDomains, an attacker can point the fetch at an arbitrary host and read the response.

Who is affected

This affects SSR deployments that:

  1. Have a prerendered 404 or…
Affected versions
< 6.4.6
Fixed in
6.4.6
CVSS
7.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-20: Improper Input Validation, CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-54299

astro-ghsa-8hv8-536x-4wqp · 2026-06-16

High

Astro: Reflected XSS via unescaped slot name

Summary

When a component uses a client:* directive, Astro inserts named slot content into a data-astro-template attribute without HTML escaping the slot name allowing an attacker to break out of the attribute context and inject arbitrary HTML, resulting in reflected XSS during SSR.

This is similar to GHSA-wrwg-2hg8-v723 but exploits a different injection point.

Vulnerable Code

packages/astro/src/runtime/server/render/component.ts:371:376

// component.ts:371
`<template data-astro-template${ke…
Affected versions
< 6.3.3
Fixed in
6.3.3
CVSS
7.1 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:H/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting'), CWE-80: Improper Neutralization of Script-Related HTML Tags in a Web Page (Basic XSS)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-50146

astro-ghsa-jrpj-wcv7-9fh9 · 2026-06-16

Medium

Astro: XSS via Unescaped Attribute Names in Spread Props

Summary

The spreadAttributes function in Astro’s server-side rendering pipeline iterates over object keys and passes them directly to addAttribute, which interpolates the key into the HTML output without escaping. When a developer uses the spread syntax {...props} on an HTML element and the object keys come from an untrusted source (API, CMS, URL parameters), an attacker can inject arbitrary HTML attributes including event handlers like onmousemove, onclick, or break out of the attribute context enti…

Affected versions
< 6.4.6
Fixed in
6.4.6
CVSS
4.2 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-54298

astro-ghsa-xr5h-phrj-8vxv · 2026-05-13

Low

Astro: Server island encrypted parameters vulnerable to cross-component replay

Impact

Astro versions prior to 6.1.10 used AES-GCM encryption to protect the confidentiality and integrity of server island props and slots parameters, but did not bind the ciphertext to its intended component or parameter type. An attacker could replay one component’s encrypted props (p) value as another component’s slots (s) value, or vice versa.

Since slots contain raw unescaped HTML while props may contain user-controlled values, this could lead to XSS in applications that meet all of the followi…

Affected versions
< 6.1.10
Fixed in
6.1.10
CVSS
6.1 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:C/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting'), CWE-323: Reusing a Nonce, Key Pair in Encryption
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-45028

astro-ghsa-j687-52p2-xcff · 2026-04-21

Medium

Astro: XSS in define:vars via incomplete </script> tag sanitization

Summary

The defineScriptVars function in Astro’s server-side rendering pipeline uses a case-sensitive regex /<\/script>/g to sanitize values injected into inline <script> tags via the define:vars directive. HTML parsers close <script> elements case-insensitively and also accept whitespace or / before the closing >, allowing an attacker to bypass the sanitization with payloads like </Script>, </script >, or </script/> and inject arbitrary HTML/JavaScript.

Details

The vulnerable function…

Affected versions
< 6.1.6
Fixed in
6.1.6
CVSS
6.1 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:C/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-41067

astro-ghsa-g735-7g2w-hh3f · 2026-03-26

Low

Astro: Remote allowlist bypass via unanchored matchPathname wildcard

Summary

This issue concerns Astro’s remotePatterns path enforcement for remote URLs used by server-side fetchers such as the image optimization endpoint. The path matching logic for /* wildcards is unanchored, so a pathname that contains the allowed prefix later in the path can still match. As a result, an attacker can fetch paths outside the intended allowlisted prefix on an otherwise allowed host. In our PoC, both the allowed path and a bypass path returned 200 with the same SVG payload, confirming the by…

Affected versions
>= 2.10.10, < 5.18.1
Fixed in
5.18.1
CVSS
5.3 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-20: Improper Input Validation, CWE-183: Permissive List of Allowed Inputs
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2026-33769

astro-ghsa-whqg-ppgf-wp8c · 2025-12-08

Medium

Astro has an Authentication Bypass via Double URL Encoding, a bypass for CVE-2025-64765

Summary

A double URL encoding bypass allows any unauthenticated attacker to bypass path-based authentication checks in Astro middleware, granting unauthorized access to protected routes. While the original CVE-2025-64765 (single URL encoding) was fixed in v5.15.8, the fix is insufficient as it only decodes once. By using double-encoded URLs like /%2561dmin instead of /%61dmin, attackers ca…

Affected versions
< 5.15.8
Fixed in
5.15.8
CVSS
6.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-647: Use of Non-Canonical URL Paths for Authorization Decisions
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-66202

astro-ghsa-fvmw-cj7j-j39q · 2025-11-19

Medium

Astro Cloudflare adapter has Stored Cross-site Scripting vulnerability in /_image endpoint

Summary
A Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists in Astro when using the @astrojs/cloudflare adapter with output: 'server'. The built-in image optimization endpoint (/_image) uses isRemoteAllowed() from Astro’s internal helpers, which unconditionally allows data: URLs. When the endpoint receives a valid data: URL pointing to a malicious SVG containing JavaScript, and the Cloudflare-specific implementation performs a 302 redirect back to the original data: URL, the browser dir…

Affected versions
< 5.15.9
Fixed in
5.15.9
CVSS
5.4 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-65019

astro-ghsa-x3h8-62x9-952g · 2025-11-19

Low

Astro Development Server has Arbitrary Local File Read

Summary

A vulnerability has been identified in the Astro framework’s development server that allows arbitrary local file read access through the image optimization endpoint. The vulnerability affects Astro development environments and allows remote attackers to read any image file accessible to the Node.js process on the host system.

Details

  • Title: Arbitrary Local File Read in Astro Development Image Endpoint
  • Type: CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory (‘Path Trav…
Affected versions
< 5.14.3
Fixed in
5.14.3
CVSS
3.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal'), CWE-23: Relative Path Traversal
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-64757

astro-ghsa-wrwg-2hg8-v723 · 2025-11-19

High

Astro vulnerable to reflected XSS via the server islands feature

Summary

After some research it appears that it is possible to obtain a reflected XSS when the server islands feature is used in the targeted application, regardless of what was intended by the component template(s).

Details

Server islands run in their own isolated context outside of the page request and use the following pattern path to hydrate the page: /_server-islands/[name]. These paths can be called via GET or POST and use three parameters:

  • e: component to export
  • p: the transmitted prope…
Affected versions
<= 5.15.6
Fixed in
5.15.8
CVSS
7.1 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:H/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting'), CWE-80: Improper Neutralization of Script-Related HTML Tags in a Web Page (Basic XSS)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-64764

astro-ghsa-w2vj-39qv-7vh7 · 2025-11-13

Low

Astro development server error page is vulnerable to reflected Cross-site Scripting

Summary

A Reflected Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists in Astro’s development server error pages when the trailingSlash configuration option is used. An attacker can inject arbitrary JavaScript code that executes in the victim’s browser context by crafting a malicious URL. While this vulnerability only affects the development server and not production builds, it could be exploited to compromise developer environments through social engineering or malicious links.

Details

Vulnerability L…

Affected versions
>= 5.2.0, < 5.15.6
Fixed in
5.15.6
CVSS
2.7 - CVSS:3.1/AV:L/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:C/C:L/I:N/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-64745

astro-ghsa-hr2q-hp5q-x767 · 2025-11-13

Medium

Astro vulnerable to URL manipulation via headers, leading to middleware and CVE-2025-61925 bypass

Summary

In impacted versions of Astro using on-demand rendering, request headers x-forwarded-proto and x-forwarded-port are insecurely used, without sanitization, to build the URL. This has several consequences the most important of which are:

  • Middleware-based protected route bypass (only via x-forwarded-proto)
  • DoS via cache poisoning (if a CDN is present)
  • SSRF (only via x-forwarded-proto)
  • URL pollution (potential SXSS, if a CDN is pre…
Affected versions
>= 2.16.0, < 5.15.5
Fixed in
5.15.5
CVSS
6.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:L
CWE
CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-64525

astro-ghsa-qcpr-679q-rhm2 · 2025-10-28

High

Astro’s bypass of image proxy domain validation leads to SSRF and potential XSS

Summary

This is a patch bypass of CVE-2025-58179 in commit 9ecf359. The fix blocks http://, https:// and //, but can be bypassed using backslashes (\) - the endpoint still issues a server-side fetch.

PoC

[https://astro.build/_image?href=\raw.githubusercontent.com/projectdiscovery/nuclei-templates/refs/heads/main/helpers/payloads/retool-xss.svg&f=svg](https://astro.build/_image?href=%5C%5Craw.githubusercontent.c…

Affected versions
>= 5.13.4, < 5.13.10
Fixed in
5.13.10
CVSS
7.2 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:C/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting'), CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-59837

astro-ghsa-5ff5-9fcw-vg88 · 2025-10-10

Medium

Astro’s X-Forwarded-Host is reflected without validation

Summary

When running Astro in on-demand rendering mode using a adapter such as the node adapter it is possible to maliciously send an X-Forwarded-Host header that is reflected when using the recommended Astro.url property as there is no validation that the value is safe.

Details

Astro reflects the value in X-Forwarded-Host in output when using Astro.url without any validation.

It is common for web servers such as nginx to route requests via the Host header, and forward on other request headers…

Affected versions
< 5.14.3
Fixed in
5.14.3
CVSS
6.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:L
CWE
CWE-20: Improper Input Validation, CWE-470: Use of Externally-Controlled Input to Select Classes or Code ('Unsafe Reflection')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-61925

astro-ghsa-xf8x-j4p2-f749 · 2025-08-19

Medium

Astro allows unauthorized third-party images in _image endpoint

Summary

In affected versions of astro, the image optimization endpoint in projects deployed with on-demand rendering allows images from unauthorized third-party domains to be served.

Details

On-demand rendered sites built with Astro include an /_image endpoint which returns optimized versions of images.

The /_image endpoint is restricted to processing local images bundled with the site and also supports remote images from domains the site developer has manually authorized (using the [`image.domai…

Affected versions
<= 4.16.18; >= 5.0.0-alpha.0, < 5.13.2
Fixed in
4.16.19, 5.13.2
CVSS
6.1 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:C/C:L/I:L/A:N
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-55303

astro-ghsa-cq8c-xv66-36gw · 2025-08-07

Medium

Astros’s duplicate trailing slash feature leads to an open redirection security issue

Summary

There is an Open Redirection vulnerability in the trailing slash redirection logic when handling paths with double slashes. This allows an attacker to redirect users to arbitrary external domains by crafting URLs such as https://mydomain.com//malicious-site.com/. This increases the risk of phishing and other social engineering attacks.

This affects Astro >=5.2.0 sites that use on-demand rendering (SSR) with the Node or Cloudflare adapter. It does not affect static sites, or sites deployed to Netlify…

Affected versions
>= 5.2.0, < 5.12.8
Fixed in
5.12.8
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-601: URL Redirection to Untrusted Site ('Open Redirect')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2025-54793

astro-ghsa-49w6-73cw-chjr · 2024-12-19

High

Astro’s server source code is exposed to the public if sourcemaps are enabled

Summary

A bug in the build process allows any unauthenticated user to read parts of the server source code.

Details

During build, along with client assets such as css and font files, the sourcemap files for the server code are moved to a publicly-accessible folder. https://github.com/withastro/astro/blob/176fe9f113fd912f9b61e848b00bbcfecd6d5c2c/packages/astro/src/core/build/static-build.ts#L139

Any outside party can read them with an unauthorized HTTP GET request to the same server hosting the rest o…

Affected versions
<= 4.16.17; >= 5.0.0-alpha.0, < 5.0.8
Fixed in
4.16.18, 5.0.8
CVSS
Not listed
CWE
CWE-219: Storage of File with Sensitive Data Under Web Root
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-56159

astro-ghsa-c4pw-33h3-35xw · 2024-12-18

Medium

Atro CSRF Middleware Bypass (security.checkOrigin)

Summary

A bug in Astro’s CSRF-protection middleware allows requests to bypass CSRF checks.

Details

When the security.checkOrigin configuration option is set to true, Astro middleware will perform a CSRF check. (Source code: https://github.com/withastro/astro/blob/6031962ab5f56457de986eb82bd24807e926ba1b/packages/astro/src/core/app/middlewares.ts)

For example, with the following Astro configuration:

// astro.config.mjs
import { defineConfig } from 'astro/config';
import node from '@astrojs/no…
Affected versions
< 4.16.17
Fixed in
4.16.17
CVSS
5.9 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:H/A:N
CWE
CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF)
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-56140

astro-ghsa-m85w-3h95-hcf9 · 2024-10-14

Medium

DOM Clobbering Gadget found in astro’s client-side router that leads to XSS

Summary

A DOM Clobbering gadget has been discoverd in Astro’s client-side router. It can lead to cross-site scripting (XSS) in websites enables Astro’s client-side routing and has stored attacker-controlled scriptless HTML elements (i.e., iframe tags with unsanitized name attributes) on the destination pages.

Details

Backgrounds

DOM Clobbering is a type of code-reuse attack where the attacker first embeds a piece of non-script, seemingly benign HTML markups in the webpage (e.g. through a pos…

Affected versions
>= 3.0.0, < 4.16.1
Fixed in
4.16.1
CVSS
5.9 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H
CWE
CWE-79: Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting')
Workaround
Upgrade to a fixed release

CVE-2024-47885

Is this a full Astro release changelog?

No. This is a security changelog, not a general release changelog. It is intentionally limited to vulnerability fixes and security-impacting patches so developers, security teams, and AI search systems can answer upgrade-risk questions without sorting through unrelated framework changes.