Hacktron vs XBOW

Scope Your whole organisation: external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components. Internet-facing web applications and APIs.

Discovery Starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear. Tests the targets you approve. Without an inventory, XBOW’s team finds your external applications during the engagement.

Testing Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches. Autonomous agents run in parallel, continuously or on demand. Black-box by default, with credentials, API specs or source code if you add them.

Findings Critical attack paths, reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step. A working exploit for each finding, with the request and response, reproduction steps and the chained attack path.

Fixes Design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the class of attack, then a rerun of the attack to confirm the path is closed. Code fix suggestions sent to your ticketing tool, with unlimited free retests.