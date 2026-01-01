Hacktron vs XBOW
XBOW attacks the web applications and APIs you approve from the internet. Hacktron Red covers your whole organisation, from external services and authentication to SaaS providers and supply chain, and tests new assets as they appear. Hacktron Whitebox pentests one application from its source code, from $50.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|XBOW
|Scope
|Your whole organisation: external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components.
|Internet-facing web applications and APIs.
|Discovery
|Starts from the few assets you share and keeps finding the ones nobody listed, as they appear.
|Tests the targets you approve. Without an inventory, XBOW’s team finds your external applications during the engagement.
|Testing
|Every technique our researchers prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches.
|Autonomous agents run in parallel, continuously or on demand. Black-box by default, with credentials, API specs or source code if you add them.
|Findings
|Critical attack paths, reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step.
|A working exploit for each finding, with the request and response, reproduction steps and the chained attack path.
|Fixes
|Design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the class of attack, then a rerun of the attack to confirm the path is closed.
|Code fix suggestions sent to your ticketing tool, with unlimited free retests.
|Oversight
|Researchers monitor the agents and destructive actions are off limits. If a test could affect availability, we stop and contact you.
|No human drives the attack. XBOW’s team manages the engagement.
Price
|Hacktron
|XBOW
|Plan
|Custom, scoped to your organisation.
|Custom, usage-based and scoped to your environment. Sold directly or through the AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle and Microsoft marketplaces.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|Included in the platform.
Questions
What do you get with Hacktron?
Red tests your whole organisation, from external services and authentication to SaaS providers and supply chain. Each proven path comes with evidence for every step and a recommended design change that closes it, then Hacktron reruns the attack to confirm. Whitebox adds pentests from source code, from $50.
What does a Whitebox pentest include?
A pentest of one application from its source code, with optional dynamic testing against your deployed app. You get technical and executive reports, remediation guidance, an attestation letter and a free retest, which serve as pentest evidence for SOC 2, ISO 27001 and customer security reviews. It costs $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
Is the testing safe?
Yes. Destructive actions are off limits, our researchers monitor the agents, and we stop and contact you if a test could affect availability.
How is it different from a pentest?
A pentest tests a fixed scope once. Red teaming runs all the time, so new assets and newly disclosed vulnerabilities are tested as they appear.