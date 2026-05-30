Hacktron vs Aikido

Scope Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request. Code, cloud, pentesting, and runtime protection, including SAST, dependencies, secrets, containers, and DAST.

Analysis Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines. Static checks run on the diff. Deep Review, an agent, pulls in context from outside the changed lines and looks at security and quality.

Findings An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it. Inline pull request comments with suggested fixes.

Learning A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed. Stores context from developers’ replies in repository memory, and reads accepted risks from files such as AGENTS.md.

Fixes Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request. Reply “Can you fix this?” and Aikido opens a pull request, when its fixes are switched on.