Hacktron vs Aikido
Aikido covers code, cloud, and runtime. Hacktron does offensive security, and on the same app it found 27 real vulnerabilities for $350 where Aikido found 17 for $4,000.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|Aikido
|Scope
|Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request.
|Code, cloud, pentesting, and runtime protection, including SAST, dependencies, secrets, containers, and DAST.
|Analysis
|Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines.
|Static checks run on the diff. Deep Review, an agent, pulls in context from outside the changed lines and looks at security and quality.
|Findings
|An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it.
|Inline pull request comments with suggested fixes.
|Learning
|A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed.
|Stores context from developers’ replies in repository memory, and reads accepted risks from files such as AGENTS.md.
|Fixes
|Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request.
|Reply “Can you fix this?” and Aikido opens a pull request, when its fixes are switched on.
|Pentests
|Whitebox checks each candidate finding against your code, and against a running copy when there is one, with one free retest and an attestation letter.
|White-box, grey-box, or black-box. Separate agents try to re-exploit each finding, and the reports include a letter of attestation.
Benchmark
Doyensec pentested the open source project Fider with Aikido, in a comparison Aikido sponsored. Hacktron ran the same version itself, triaged the findings by hand, and published the results.
|Hacktron
|Aikido
|Cost
|$350
|$4,000
|Time
|27 minutes
|About 8 hours 40 minutes
|Reported
|31
|19
|True positives
|27
|17
|False positives
|4
|2
|Severities matching review
|22%
|76%
Price
|Hacktron
|Aikido
|Plan
|Review Pro, from $40 per developer a month, with a 14-day trial.
|Basic $350, Pro $700, or Advanced $1,050 a month for 10 users, with 10% off when billed annually.
|Includes
|50 pull requests per developer, pooled across your organisation, with unlimited scans per pull request.
|Pull request security review and quality checks from Basic. Deep Review costs 1 credit per pull request, with 25, 100, or 200 credits a month included.
|Over the limit
|$1 per additional pull request, off by default.
|One credit is $1 of wallet balance.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|$50 to $30,000+ by scope, or about $4,000 for one application and its primary APIs.
Questions
Should Hacktron replace Aikido?
Not necessarily. Hacktron has nothing like Aikido’s cloud and runtime products, so teams can keep them and add Review for exploitable flaws in each pull request.
What does Review look for?
Business logic flaws, broken access control, injection, prompt injection, memory safety bugs, infrastructure-as-code exposures, supply-chain risk, and leaked secrets.
Which git providers does Review work with?
GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. Findings also go to Slack, Jira, and Linear.