Securing Internet-Critical Software: How We Could Have Backdoored Bash

A shell injection hidden in an email address gave us code execution on GNU Savannah, then root, then the ability to push to the upstream Bash repository. We reported it, kept auditing, and helped the FSF fix 26 vulnerabilities in the forge that hosts GNU.

H Harsh Jaiswal R Rahul Maini H Hacktron Team ・ October 30, 2026