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Cambios de seguridad

Vite tiene 29 avisos publicados, 7 de severidad alta o crítica.

Cuando un framework publica un aviso de seguridad, esta página recoge lo que los equipos necesitan para priorizar parches: rangos afectados, versiones corregidas, CVE, soluciones alternativas, severidad y el aviso original. Las versiones de funcionalidades y el ruido habitual del changelog quedan fuera.

  1. server.fs.deny bypassed with queries

    Summary

    The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser. This is the same as https://github.com/vitejs/vite/security/advisories/GHSA-v2wj-q39q-566r.
    • = 6.4.4
    CVE-2026-118662
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.5

  1. Cross origin script execution through Vite custom middleware

    Summary

    When accessing a malicious site while a dev server using Vite is running, that site was able to load scripts in a page served by the dev server.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

    • the dev server passes an unchanged browser request URL to server.transformIndexHtml: this is normally used for server.middlewareMode: true or appType: 'custom'. The internal call for appType: 'spa' and appType: 'mpa' does not match this.
    • >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2
    • >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6
    • <= 6.4.3
    CVE-2026-112945
    Baja

    Corregido en 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3

  2. Files outside server.fs.allow could be served when project paths match system paths on non-Windows machine

    Summary

    The content of files outside server.fs setting can be returned to the browser if the project imports a file path concatenated with the root. For example, if the project references <path-to-project-root>/etc/hosts, the content of /etc/hosts was possible to be returned.

    The content of files outside the server.fs.allow option can be returned to the browser when a project imports a file whose root-relative path matches an absolute path on the host.
    • >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2
    • >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6
    • <= 6.4.3
    CVE-2026-112946
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3

  3. First 4 bytes of files outside of server.fs setting is exposed by ?vite-wasm-instance

    Summary

    The first 4 bytes of files outside of server.fs setting can be returned to the browser by a request containing ?vite-wasm-instance.

    Impact

    Only apps that match one of the following conditions are affected:

    • explicitly expose the Vite dev server to the network using --host or the server.host option
    • there’s a file that has a sensitive information in the first 4 bytes
    • >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2
    • >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
    CVE-2026-112947
    Media

    Corregido en 8.2.4, 8.3.3

  1. launch-editor: fs.existsSync() existence check can be bypassed on Windows

    Summary

    launch-editor checked fs.existsSync(fileName) before passing a supplied path to an editor command. On Windows, an attacker can bypass this check with a crafted path ending in \\..:line:column. This removes the requirement that the attacker be able to place a file with a malicious filename.
    • >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2
    • >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6
    • <= 6.4.3
    CVE-2026-112942
    Alta

    Corregido en 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3

  2. launch-editor: Editor CLI flag misinterpretation causing arbitrary command execution for some editors

    Summary

    launch-editor forwarded file paths directly to editors without sanitization. If a path resembles a CLI flag, editors like Vim may interpret it as a command, potentially causing unintended file overwrites or command execution.

    Impact

    Direct launch-editor users

    Only apps that match all of the following conditions are affected:

    • The attacker is able to create a file system entry (e.g. a file or directory) starting with + or - in the working directory
    • >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2
    • >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6
    • <= 6.4.3
    CVE-2026-112944
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3

  3. launch-editor: escapeCmdArgs() omits % escaping on Windows

    Summary

    launch-editor did not escape % on Windows when passing an argument to cmd. When an environment variable contained a malicious value, it was possible that that content to be executed.

    Impact

    Only apps that match all of the following conditions are affected:

    • The user uses Windows
    • An attacker can place a file with the malicious filename containing & or %
    • Either of
      • An attacker can inject an environment variable with a malicious value
    • >= 8.3.0, <= 8.3.2
    • >= 8.2.0, <= 8.2.3
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.1.5
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.6
    • <= 6.4.3
    CVE-2026-112943
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.4, 7.3.7, 8.1.6, 8.2.4, 8.3.3

  1. launch-editor: NTLMv2 hash disclosure via UNC path handling on Windows

    Summary

    The launch-editor NPM package accesses arbitrary paths including Windows UNC paths. When a UNC path is opened, Windows automatically attempts NTLM authentication to the remote host, causing the user’s NTLMv2 password hash to be leaked to an attacker-controlled SMB server. This can result in credential compromise through offline hash cracking.
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.15
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.4
    • <= 6.4.2
    CVE-2026-53632
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.3, 7.3.5, 8.0.16

  2. server.fs.deny bypass on Windows alternate paths

    Summary

    The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser on Windows.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.15
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.4
    • <= 6.4.2
    CVE-2026-53571
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.3, 7.3.5, 8.0.16

  1. launch-editor vulnerable to command injection via the crafted request on Windows

    Summary

    Due to the insufficient sanitization of the file argument in the launchEditor, an attacker can execute arbitrary commands on Windows by supplying a filename that contains special characters.

    Impact

    If the following conditions are met, an attacker can execute arbitrary commands on the computer that is using the launch-editor:

    • An attacker can place a file with the malicious filename
    • An attacker can call the launchEditor method with the file argument controlled
    • <= 5.4.8
    CVE-2024-52011
    Alta

    Corregido en 5.4.9

  1. Vite Vulnerable to Arbitrary File Read via Vite Dev Server WebSocket

    Summary

    server.fs check was not enforced to the fetchModule method that is exposed in Vite dev server’s WebSocket.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

    • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
    • WebSocket is not disabled by server.ws: false
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.1
    • >= 6.0.0, <= 6.4.1
    CVE-2026-39363
    Alta

    Corregido en 6.4.2, 7.3.2, 8.0.5

  2. Vite Vulnerable to Path Traversal in Optimized Deps .map Handling

    Summary

    Any files ending with .map even out side the project can be returned to the browser.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

    • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
    • have a sensitive content in files ending with .map and the path is predictable
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.3.1
    • <= 6.4.1
    CVE-2026-39365
    Media

    Corregido en 6.4.2, 7.3.2, 8.0.5

  3. server.fs.deny bypassed with queries

    Summary

    The contents of files that are specified by server.fs.deny can be returned to the browser.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:
    • >= 8.0.0, <= 8.0.4
    • >= 7.1.0, <= 7.3.1
    CVE-2026-39364
    Alta

    Corregido en 7.3.2, 8.0.5

  1. vite allows server.fs.deny bypass via backslash on Windows

    Summary

    Files denied by server.fs.deny were sent if the URL ended with \ when the dev server is running on Windows.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

    • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
    • running the dev server on Windows
    • >= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.10
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.7
    • >= 6.0.0, <= 6.4.0
    • >= 2.9.18, < 3.0.0
    • >= 3.2.9, < 4.0.0
    • >= 4.5.3, < 5.0.0
    • >= 5.2.6, <= 5.4.20
    CVE-2025-62522
    Media

    Corregido en 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 5.4.21, 6.4.1, 7.0.8, 7.1.11

  1. Vite middleware may serve files starting with the same name with the public directory

    Summary

    Files starting with the same name with the public directory were served bypassing the server.fs settings.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:
    • >= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.4
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.6
    • >= 6.0.0, <= 6.3.5
    • <= 5.4.19
    CVE-2025-58751
    Baja

    Corregido en 5.4.20, 6.3.6, 7.0.7, 7.1.5

  2. Vite’s server.fs settings were not applied to HTML files

    Summary

    Any HTML files on the machine were served regardless of the server.fs settings.

    Impact

    Only apps that match the following conditions are affected:

    • explicitly exposes the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
    • appType: 'spa' (default) or appType: 'mpa' is used

    This vulnerability also affects the preview server.
    • >= 7.1.0, <= 7.1.4
    • >= 7.0.0, <= 7.0.6
    • >= 6.0.0, <= 6.3.5
    • <= 5.4.19
    CVE-2025-58752
    Baja

    Corregido en 5.4.20, 6.3.6, 7.0.7, 7.1.5

  1. Vite’s server.fs.deny bypassed with /. for files under project root

    Summary

    The contents of files in the project root that are denied by a file matching pattern can be returned to the browser.

    Impact

    Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.
    • >= 6.3.0, <= 6.3.3
    • >= 6.2.0, <= 6.2.6
    • >= 6.0.0, <= 6.1.5
    • >= 5.0.0, <= 5.4.18
    • <= 4.5.13
    CVE-2025-46565
    Media

    Corregido en 4.5.14, 5.4.19, 6.1.6, 6.2.7, 6.3.4

  1. Vite has an server.fs.deny bypass with an invalid request-target

    Summary

    The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser if the dev server is running on Node or Bun.

    Impact

    Only apps with the following conditions are affected.

    • explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option)
    • running the Vite dev server on runtimes that are not Deno (e.g. Node, Bun)
    • >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.6
    • >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.5
    • >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.15
    • >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.18
    • < 4.5.13
    CVE-2025-32395
    Media

    Corregido en 4.5.13, 5.4.18, 6.0.15, 6.1.5, 6.2.6

  1. Vite allows server.fs.deny to be bypassed with .svg or relative paths

    Summary

    The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

    Impact

    Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.

    Details

    .svg

    Requests ending with .svg are loaded at this line. https://github.com/vitejs/vite/blob/037f801075ec35bb6e52145d659f71a23813c48f/packages/vite/src/node/plugins/asset.ts#L285-L290
    • >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.5
    • >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.4
    • >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.14
    • >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.17
    • < 4.5.12
    CVE-2025-31486
    Media

    Corregido en 4.5.12, 5.4.17, 6.0.14, 6.1.4, 6.2.5

  1. Vite has a server.fs.deny bypassed for inline and raw with ?import query

    Summary

    The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

    Impact

    Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.

    Details

    • base64 encoded content of non-allowed files is exposed using ?inline&import (originally reported as ?import&?inline=1.wasm?init)
    • content of non-allowed files is exposed using ?raw?import
    • >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.4
    • >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.3
    • >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.13
    • >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.16
    • < 4.5.11
    CVE-2025-31125
    Media

    Corregido en 4.5.11, 5.4.16, 6.0.13, 6.1.3, 6.2.4

  1. Vite bypasses server.fs.deny when using ?raw??

    Summary

    The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

    Impact

    Only apps explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.

    Details

    @fs denies access to files outside of Vite serving allow list. Adding ?raw?? or ?import&raw?? to the URL bypasses this limitation and returns the file content if it exists.
    • >= 6.2.0, < 6.2.3
    • >= 6.1.0, < 6.1.2
    • >= 6.0.0, < 6.0.12
    • >= 5.0.0, < 5.4.15
    • < 4.5.10
    CVE-2025-30208
    Media

    Corregido en 4.5.10, 5.4.15, 6.0.12, 6.1.2, 6.2.3

  1. Websites were able to send any requests to the development server and read the response in vite

    Summary

    Vite allowed any websites to send any requests to the development server and read the response due to default CORS settings and lack of validation on the Origin header for WebSocket connections.

    [!WARNING] This vulnerability even applies to users that only run the Vite dev server on the local machine and does not expose the dev server to the network.
    • >= 6.0.0, <= 6.0.8
    • >= 5.0.0, <= 5.4.11
    • <= 4.5.5
    CVE-2025-24010
    Media

    Corregido en 4.5.6, 5.4.12, 6.0.9

  1. Vite DOM Clobbering gadget found in vite bundled scripts that leads to XSS

    Summary

    We discovered a DOM Clobbering vulnerability in Vite when building scripts to cjs/iife/umd output format. The DOM Clobbering gadget in the module can lead to cross-site scripting (XSS) in web pages where scriptless attacker-controlled HTML elements (e.g., an img tag with an unsanitized name attribute) are present.

    Note that, we have identified similar security issues in Webpack: https://github.com/webpack/webpack/security/advisories/GHSA-4vvj-4cpr-p986

    Details

    Backgrounds
    • >= 4.0.0, < 4.5.4
    • >= 5.4.0, < 5.4.6
    • >= 5.3.0, < 5.3.6
    • >= 5.2.0, < 5.2.14
    • < 3.2.11
    • >= 5.0.0, < 5.1.8
    CVE-2024-45812
    Media

    Corregido en 3.2.11, 4.5.4, 5.1.8, 5.2.14, 5.3.6, 5.4.6

  2. Vite’s server.fs.deny is bypassed when using ?import&raw

    Summary

    The contents of arbitrary files can be returned to the browser.

    Details

    @fs denies access to files outside of Vite serving allow list. Adding ?import&raw to the URL bypasses this limitation and returns the file content if it exists.
    • >= 5.4.0, <= 5.4.5
    • >= 5.3.0, <= 5.3.5
    • >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.3
    • <= 3.2.10
    • >= 5.2.0, < 5.2.14
    • >= 5.0.0, <= 5.1.7
    CVE-2024-45811
    Media

    Corregido en 3.2.11, 4.5.4, 5.1.8, 5.2.14, 5.3.6, 5.4.6

  1. Vite’s server.fs.deny did not deny requests for patterns with directories.

    Summary

    Vite dev server option server.fs.deny did not deny requests for patterns with directories. An example of such a pattern is /foo/**/*.

    Impact

    Only apps setting a custom server.fs.deny that includes a pattern with directories, and explicitly exposing the Vite dev server to the network (using --host or server.host config option) are affected.
    • >= 2.7.0, <= 2.9.17
    • >= 3.0.0, <= 3.2.8
    • >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.2
    • >= 5.0.0, <= 5.0.12
    • >= 5.1.0, <= 5.1.6
    • >= 5.2.0, <= 5.2.5
    CVE-2024-31207
    Media

    Corregido en 2.9.18, 3.2.10, 4.5.3, 5.0.13, 5.1.7, 5.2.6

  1. Vite dev server option server.fs.deny can be bypassed when hosted on case-insensitive filesystem

    Summary

    Vite dev server option server.fs.deny can be bypassed on case-insensitive file systems using case-augmented versions of filenames. Notably this affects servers hosted on Windows.

    This bypass is similar to https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-34092 -- with surface area reduced to hosts having case-insensitive filesystems.

    Patches

    Fixed in vite@5.0.12, vite@4.5.2, vite@3.2.8, vite@2.9.17
    • >= 2.7.0, <= 2.9.16
    • >= 3.0.0, <= 3.2.7
    • >= 4.0.0, <= 4.5.1
    • >= 5.0.0, <= 5.0.11
    CVE-2024-23331
    Alta

    Corregido en 2.9.17, 3.2.8, 4.5.2, 5.0.12

  1. Vite XSS vulnerability in server.transformIndexHtml via URL payload

    Summary

    When Vite’s HTML transformation is invoked manually via server.transformIndexHtml, the original request URL is passed in unmodified, and the html being transformed contains inline module scripts (<script type="module">...</script>), it is possible to inject arbitrary HTML into the transformed output by supplying a malicious URL query string to server.transformIndexHtml.

    Impact

    Only apps using appType: 'custom' and using the default Vite HTML middleware are affected.
    • >= 4.4.0, < 4.4.12
    • = 4.5.0
    • >= 5.0.0, < 5.0.5
    CVE-2023-49293
    Media

    Corregido en 4.4.12, 4.5.1, 5.0.5

  1. Vite Server Options (server.fs.deny) can be bypassed using double forward-slash (//)

    The issue involves a security vulnerability in Vite where the server options can be bypassed using a double forward slash (//). This vulnerability poses a potential security risk as it can allow unauthorized access to sensitive directories and files.
    • < 2.9.16
    • >= 3.0.2, < 3.2.7
    • >= 4.0.0, < 4.0.5
    • >= 4.1.0, < 4.1.5
    • >= 4.2.0, < 4.2.3
    • >= 4.3.0, < 4.3.9
    CVE-2023-34092
    Alta

    Corregido en 2.9.16, 3.2.7, 4.0.5, 4.1.5, 4.2.3, 4.3.9

  1. Vite before v2.9.13 vulnerable to directory traversal via crafted URL to victim’s service

    Vite before v2.9.13 was discovered to allow attackers to perform a directory traversal via a crafted URL to the victim’s service.
    • < 2.9.13
    • >= 3.0.0-alpha.0, < 3.0.0-beta.4
    CVE-2022-35204
    Alta

    Corregido en 2.9.13, 3.0.0-beta.4

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