Securing Internet-Critical Software: How We Could Have Backdoored Bash
A shell injection hidden in an email address gave us code execution on GNU Savannah, then root, then the ability to push to the upstream Bash repository. We reported it, kept auditing, and helped the FSF fix 26 vulnerabilities in the forge that hosts GNU.
HHarsh Jaiswal RRahul Maini・October 30, 2026 HHacktron Teamresearch
GLM and DeepSeek Are Catching Frontier Models at Finding Vulnerabilities
We benchmarked GLM, DeepSeek, Kimi, and MiniMax against GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Opus on 15 real vulnerabilities patched in Fider, an open-source Go and React app. Frontier models still lead, but open-weight models are closing the gap fast.
MMohan Pedhapati HHarsh Jaiswal・July 8, 2026 RRahul Mainiresearchopen-source