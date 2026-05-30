Hacktron vs Snyk

Hacktron, the AI-native alternative to Snyk

Snyk started as a deterministic SAST scanner, and bolted on AI to improve rules. Hacktron is AI-native from the start, and catches exploitable PR vulnerabilities and automates deeper code-level validation where other tools leave gaps.

Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by scanner-first workflows within 24 hours of onboarding.