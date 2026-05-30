Hacktron vs Greptile

Customers routinely find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities missed by scanner-first workflows within 24 hours.
Hacktron, the security-first companion to Greptile
General AI review can help code move faster, but security needs proof, context, and follow-through. Complement code quality reviewers like Greptile with Hacktron to review every PR for exploitable vulnerabilities and tricky attack paths.
Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by other scanners within 24 hours of onboarding.
How Hacktron compares to Greptile
Hacktron operates at the speed your developers ship: continuous PR security review, automated whitebox workflows, and context aimed at exploitability.
Top-ranked CTF competitors, DEF CON-published researchers, and leading bug bounty hunters turn new attack patterns into real improvements.
The same methodology has found zero-day vulnerabilities in Next.js, Grafana, OpenAM, GitHub, GitLab, and BeyondTrust.
|Pricing
|HacktronPro — Unlimited Developers$40/developer/mo
|GreptileCode Review$30/developer/mo
|Included usage
|50 PRs per developer and unlimited scans per PR, unlimited repos
|50 total scans (not PRs) per seat
|Overage / add-ons
|$1 per additional PR after included usage
|$1 per additional completed review
|Pentest
|Credit-based — from $2,000 for most applications
|No first-party pentest product
Where Hacktron is deliberately sharper than Greptile
Security reviewer vs code reviewer
Hacktron
Turns every pull request into a focused security review, surfacing exploitable risk with the context engineers need to fix it before merge.
Greptile
Brings broad AI code review assistance across quality, maintainability, summaries, docs, tests, and developer workflow.
Findings have exploit context
Hacktron
Findings are written for developers and security teams who need to reproduce and fix risk.
Greptile
Security findings sit beside style, bug, refactor, documentation, and planning feedback.
Gets sharper with every review
Hacktron
Learns from triage decisions, project rules, and repeated review cycles, so the signal gets more tuned to your attack surface over time.
Greptile
Learns review preferences for a wider engineering workflow, where security can still compete with general review feedback.
Whitebox option
Hacktron
Can extend from PR review into code-aware whitebox pentesting.
Greptile
Remains a code review assistant rather than a pentest platform.
Security-only signal
Hacktron is not optimizing for generic review comments. It is optimizing for vulnerabilities.
Exploit path reasoning
Repository context is used to decide whether the changed code creates an attack path.
Pentest adjacency
Hacktron can extend from recurring PR review into deeper whitebox assessment.
Evaluating Hacktron and Greptile across key areas
|Area
|Hacktron
|Greptile
|Context
Security context for exploitability
Combines organization context with call graphs to decide whether a code path can be abused and how the PR should be fixed.
Codebase graph for review
Builds a repository graph so it can review PRs with more codebase awareness than a diff-only bot.
|Security
Core product promise
Hacktron specializes in security, avoiding becoming a general style reviewer so security signal stays visible.
One review dimension
Greptile is designed for broad feedback on quality, maintainability, summaries, docs, tests, and developer workflow.
|Learning
Security triage feedback
Hacktron learns threat models and which security findings matter through triage comments and project rules.
Team review preference feedback
Greptile learns from reactions and replies about what the team cares about.
|Evaluation
Run on security-sensitive PRs
Hacktron is best tested on auth, payments, data access, AI, and integration-heavy changes.
Run on representative product PRs
Greptile is best tested across normal engineering review volume.
Put full-codebase context to work on security.
Use Hacktron when the code review question is not just "is this good code?" but "can this be exploited?"
Frequently asked questions
What is Hacktron Review?
Hacktron Review is an AI security reviewer for pull requests. It reads code changes with repository context, reasons about exploitability, and gives engineers actionable findings directly inside GitHub.
How is Hacktron different from Greptile?
Greptile is a broad AI code review tool with codebase context. Hacktron applies codebase context to one security outcome: did this PR introduce an exploitable vulnerability, and how should the engineer fix it?
Should Hacktron replace Greptile?
Not necessarily. Teams can use Greptile for general code review coverage and add Hacktron where security findings need exploitability context, proof-oriented detail, and remediation guidance.
Why does security specialization matter?
General review context is not enough when the question is whether a changed code path creates an attack path. Hacktron is tuned for vulnerabilities, exploitability, and developer fixability.
How does Hacktron improve over time?
Hacktron learns from triage comments, project rules, trusted paths, and repeated review cycles, so findings become more tuned to your application and attack surface over time.
Where do findings appear?
Findings appear as inline pull request comments on the vulnerable lines, with proof context and fix prompts. When a follow-up commit fixes the issue, Hacktron can auto-resolve the finding.
What kinds of issues does it catch?
Hacktron is built for exploitable code-level issues like auth and access control flaws, business logic bugs, injection, SSRF, prompt injection, secrets exposure, supply-chain risk, and IaC exposures.
Does Hacktron also do pentesting?
Yes. Hacktron can escalate from continuous PR review into deeper code-aware whitebox assessment, with validated findings and report-ready output for higher-risk applications and compliance needs.