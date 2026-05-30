Hacktron vs Aikido

Hacktron, the security code review alternative to Aikido

Every finding from Hacktron is grounded in code and context, so you know exactly how to fix it. Instead of relying on black-box penetration testing, Hacktron brings unparalleled code-level reasoning to every pull request and pentest.

Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by other scanners within 24 hours of onboarding.