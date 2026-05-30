Hacktron vs Aikido

Customers routinely find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities missed by scanner-first workflows within 24 hours.
Hacktron, the security code review alternative to Aikido
Every finding from Hacktron is grounded in code and context, so you know exactly how to fix it. Instead of relying on black-box penetration testing, Hacktron brings unparalleled code-level reasoning to every pull request and pentest.
Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by other scanners within 24 hours of onboarding.
How Hacktron compares to Aikido
Hacktron operates at the speed your developers ship: continuous PR security review, automated whitebox workflows, and focused signal without a platform migration.
Top-ranked CTF competitors, DEF CON-published researchers, and leading bug bounty hunters turn new attack patterns into real improvements.
The same methodology has found zero-day vulnerabilities in Next.js, Grafana, OpenAM, GitHub, GitLab, and BeyondTrust.
|Pricing
|HacktronPro — Unlimited Developers$40/developer/mo
|AikidoPro — Up to 50 users$70/user/mo
|AikidoEnterpriseCustom Enterprise pricing.
|Included usage
|50 PRs per developer and unlimited scans per PR, unlimited repos
|200 repos
|Custom
|Overage / add-ons
|$1 per additional PR after included usage
|Upgrade required
|Custom
|Pentest
|Credit-based — from $2,000 for most applications
|Credit-based — from $4,000 to $30,000+
|Credit-based — from $4,000 to $30,000+
Where Hacktron is deliberately sharper than Aikido
Deep PR security review vs broad platform
Hacktron
Turns every pull request into a focused security review, covering logic bugs, supply-chain risks, and IaC misconfigurations.
Aikido
Broad platform coverage across code, cloud, dependencies, containers, runtime, compliance, and security operations.
Code-first analysis
Hacktron
Treats source code as the source of truth, not a secondary input to a broader analysis. Achieves unparalleled precision and depth.
Aikido
Code is optional, and pentests primarily focusing on black-box analysis of common patterns to detect low-hanging fruit.
Focus on code exploitability
Hacktron
Tuned around auth, access control, injection, prompt injection, and business logic flaws.
Aikido
Broad focus on code, dependencies, cloud, containers, runtime, and compliance in one place.
Gets sharper with every review
Hacktron
Hacktron learns from triage decisions, project rules, and repeated review cycles, so the signal gets more tuned to your attack surface over time.
Aikido
Aikido helps centralize security posture, but the operating model still spans dashboards, modules, policies, and governance beyond the PR conversation.
100% PR security focused
Hacktron is not trying to replace every AppSec module. It is built to catch vulnerabilities in the pull request path.
Exploitability over inventory
The review is judged by whether a finding can be exploited and fixed before merge, not by how many categories are scanned.
Developer-native remediation
Findings live in GitHub with the context engineers need to reproduce, patch, and resolve them.
Evaluating Hacktron and Aikido across key areas
|Area
|Hacktron
|Aikido
|Pricing
PR-based security review pricing
Hacktron prices PR security review at $40 per developer per month, with 50 PRs per developer, unlimited scans per PR, and $1 per additional PR.
Platform-tier pricing
Aikido publishes platform tiers across code, cloud, attack, protect, and pentest offerings, so the buying unit is broader than PR review.
|Setup
Install the reviewer where code changes happen
Hacktron is easiest to evaluate on the pull requests developers already review, with feedback posted inline.
Connect a security platform
Aikido connects repositories and assets across the SDLC so teams can centralize security posture and governance.
|Coverage
Deep PR vulnerability reasoning
Hacktron focuses on code paths that can be exploited before they merge, including business logic and access control issues.
Wide code-to-runtime coverage
Aikido covers SAST, SCA, secrets, IaC, containers, cloud posture, DAST, runtime, malware, SBOM, and more.
|Noise
Triage by exploitability
Hacktron is built to avoid turning PR review into another generic alert queue.
Triage across many risk categories
Aikido prioritizes real risk across its platform, including reachability, exploitability, and exposure signals.
|Fix guidance
Security context in the PR
Hacktron gives developers the security explanation, proof-oriented detail, and AI fix prompts inside the review thread.
Autofix across modules
Aikido offers AI AutoFix and remediation guidance across SAST, IaC, SCA, containers, IDE, and PR workflows.
Find exploitable PR vulnerabilities before they ship.
Run Hacktron alongside your current AppSec stack and see which pull request findings your scanners miss.
Frequently asked questions
What is Hacktron Review?
Hacktron Review is an AI security reviewer for pull requests. It reads code changes with repository context, reasons about exploitability, and gives engineers actionable findings directly inside GitHub.
How is Hacktron different from Aikido?
Aikido brings broad AppSec platform coverage across code, cloud, containers, dependencies, runtime, and compliance. Hacktron is focused on the PR review moment: did this change introduce a real vulnerability, and how should the engineer fix it?
Should Hacktron replace Aikido?
Not necessarily. Teams can keep Aikido for broad security posture management and add Hacktron where they need higher-signal pull request security review with proof context and fix prompts.
How does Hacktron improve over time?
Hacktron learns from triage comments, project rules, trusted paths, and repeated review cycles, so findings become more tuned to your application and attack surface over time.
Where do findings appear?
Findings appear as inline pull request comments on the vulnerable lines, with proof context and fix prompts. When a follow-up commit fixes the issue, Hacktron can auto-resolve the finding.
What kinds of issues does it catch?
Hacktron is built for exploitable code-level issues like auth and access control flaws, business logic bugs, injection, SSRF, prompt injection, secrets exposure, supply-chain risk, and IaC exposures.
How fast can a team start?
Install the GitHub App, choose the repositories Hacktron should review, and put it on the next pull request. Teams often find and fix real vulnerabilities within 24 hours of onboarding.
Does Hacktron also do pentesting?
Yes. Hacktron can escalate from continuous PR review into deeper code-aware whitebox assessment, with validated findings and report-ready output for higher-risk applications and compliance needs.