No Pwn,
No Pay.
Hacktron generates signals through variant analysis, static analysis, business logic detection, and threat-model-driven agents.
We verify exploitability through AI taint validation, dynamic testing, and deduplication so only real vulnerabilities remain.
Hacktron researchers review findings and deliver actionable reports so only exploitable bugs reach your team.
Book a call with the Hacktron team to get onboarded to the Hacktron Platform.
Start an automated white-box pentest for the fraction of the price of a traditional pentest.
If there is no validated High or Critical severity issue, we refund the pentest.
- Access to source code is required for a pentest.
- Offer applies only to commercial pentest engagements booked using the "Book a call" link above.
- Final severity is determined using CVSS v4 scoring on analyst-validated findings.
- Refund eligibility applies only when the final report contains no validated High or Critical severity findings within the agreed scope.
- Hacktron may decline engagements that are not a fit for this offer based on scope, commercial viability, or delivery constraints.