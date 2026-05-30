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PROMOTION

No Pwn,
No Pay.

If our pentest does not uncover a validated High or Critical severity issue, we refund you. That is how confident we are in the depth of our testing.

How It Works
Phase 1
Identify

Hacktron generates signals through variant analysis, static analysis, business logic detection, and threat-model-driven agents.

Phase 2
Validate

We verify exploitability through AI taint validation, dynamic testing, and deduplication so only real vulnerabilities remain.

Phase 3
Remediate

Hacktron researchers review findings and deliver actionable reports so only exploitable bugs reach your team.

Process
Step 01
Book a call

Book a call with the Hacktron team to get onboarded to the Hacktron Platform.

Step 02
Run the pentest

Start an automated white-box pentest for the fraction of the price of a traditional pentest.

Step 03
Get refunded if needed

If there is no validated High or Critical severity issue, we refund the pentest.

Terms and Conditions
  • Access to source code is required for a pentest.
  • Offer applies only to commercial pentest engagements booked using the "Book a call" link above.
  • Final severity is determined using CVSS v4 scoring on analyst-validated findings.
  • Refund eligibility applies only when the final report contains no validated High or Critical severity findings within the agreed scope.
  • Hacktron may decline engagements that are not a fit for this offer based on scope, commercial viability, or delivery constraints.