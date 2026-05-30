Hacktron vs Semgrep

Hacktron, the AI-native alternative to Semgrep

Attacks are getting smarter with AI, so your team should be too. Instead of using static, rule-based SAST like Semgrep, Hacktron's AI-native approach reviews every PR with codebase context and exploitability reasoning, outpacing attackers.

Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by other scanners within 24 hours of onboarding.