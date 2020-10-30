OpenAI가 Hacktron과 협력해 자사 시스템의 취약점을 찾습니다. 발표 읽기.
사이트 트래픽 측정을 위해 선택적 쿠키를 사용합니다.
쿠키 안내
미디어
- Flaw in GNU’s code forge could have let attackers backdoor Bash 2026-10-30 언론 보도
- 35:06 How We Hacked OpenAI with Claude Security Mondays with Eva Benn 2026-10-19 팟캐스트
- 54:12 Fabian Fäßler, aka LiveOverflow of Hacktron, on their hack of OpenAI Model Behavior 2026-10-13 팟캐스트
- Vulnerability Discovery and Exploitation Trends in the AI Era 2026-09-30 언급
- How 3 Indian Researchers Used Claude To Find OpenAI Security Flaws 2026-09-28 언론 보도
- 4:09 Explained: How 3 Indian Researchers Hack OpenAI, Won $6,500 Bounty India Today 2026-09-26 언론 보도
- 3 guys hacked OpenAI using a rival Anthropic model. Here’s what it shows about frontier labs’ vulnerabilities. 2026-09-22 언론 보도
- Researchers used Claude to hack OpenAI 2026-09-22 언론 보도
- How 3 Indian-origin researchers used Claude to breach OpenAI systems 2026-09-22 언론 보도
- Hacktron says Claude helped three researchers breach OpenAI 2026-09-22 언론 보도
- Hacktron Used Claude Opus 5 to Reach OpenAI Internal Repository 2026-09-21 언론 보도
- Experts used AI to break into OpenAI. They say it was cheap and a red alarm for the industry 2026-09-21 언론 보도
- How 3 Indian Researchers Used Claude To Breach OpenAI & Win $6,500 Bug Bounty Firstpost 2026-09-21 언론 보도
- Les chercheurs de Hacktron AI ont utilisé Claude pour pirater OpenAI 2026-09-21 언론 보도
- OpenAI Hacked Using Rival AI Claude: 3 Indian-Origin Researchers Reveal How Mint 2026-09-21 언론 보도
- Did Hacktron’s OpenAI probe go too far? 2026-09-21 언론 보도
- OpenAI ethisch gehackt: Wie Claude eingesetzt wurde 2026-09-20 언론 보도
- Hackers who broke into OpenAI warn the AI industry has a security problem 2026-09-20 언론 보도
- How OpenAI’s CISO handled the disclosure Fabian Fäßler 2026-09-19 공지
- Claude Opus 5 Helped Researchers Take Over OpenAI Staff Accounts via Chained Flaws 2026-09-19 언론 보도
- 3:54 Researchers report using Anthropic’s Claude to hack OpenAI’s ChatGPT CBS News 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Researchers use AI to find widespread software decoder flaw 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Researchers used Claude to hack OpenAI 2026-09-18 언론 보도 출처: Ars Technica
- Three guys using Anthropic’s Claude hacked into OpenAI and accessed its source code for $6,500 reward 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Hackers used Anthropic’s Claude to infiltrate OpenAI 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Three Hackers Used Claude to Break Into OpenAI In Less Than 72 Hours 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- A heap overflow and SSO misconfiguration to compromise OpenAI internal repos 2026-09-18 언급
- Announcing HEIF Heist Harsh Jaiswal 2026-09-18 공지
- Investigadores afirman haber hackeado OpenAI usando la IA Claude de Anthropic 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- On July 25, we hacked OpenAI Mohan Pedhapati 2026-09-18 공지
- Hackers breached OpenAI, adding to fever pitch of security and safety concerns 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- AI-Built Exploit and Sign-In Flaw Opened Path to Internal OpenAI Code 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Researchers used Anthropic’s Claude to hack into OpenAI 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Researchers used Claude to hack OpenAI employees’ ChatGPT accounts 2026-09-18 언론 보도
- Reproducing, disclosing, and fixing the libheif vulnerability with Hacktron and the maintainers 2026-09-18 언급
- Security researchers used Claude to hack into OpenAI and got paid for it 2026-09-17 언론 보도
- 18:27 How OpenAI got hacked with an image LiveOverflow 2026-09-17 발표
- Hackers Used Anthropic’s Claude to Break Into OpenAI 2026-09-17 언론 보도
- OpenAI hacked by small team of white hat security researchers using Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5 2026-09-17 언론 보도
- Active Exploitation Attempts Target WSO2 API Manager JWT Bypass 2026-09-16 언론 보도
- 1:17 Introducing Hacktron Automations Hacktron AI 2026-08-24 공지
- FSF publishes incident report on GNU Savannah vulnerabilities 2026-08-07 언급
- How a Penetration Tester Built an AI Cybersecurity Startup Osome 2026-08-07 인터뷰
- Attackers pummel critical WordPress vuln to create all sorts of mischief 2026-07-20 언론 보도
- Two new high severity WordPress vulnerabilities, patch immediately! 2026-07-18 언론 보도
- GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra Builds Full Chrome Exploit Chain From Security Patches 2026-07-15 언론 보도
- Statement regarding GNU Savannah security reports 2026-06-19 언급
- 5:20 Introducing Hacktron Whitebox Pentests Hacktron AI 2026-06-01 공지
- Major GNU software repository Savannah fixes two-year flaw 2026-06-01 언론 보도
- $2.9m boost for Cambridge cybersecurity start-up founded by elite competitive hackers 2026-05-25 언론 보도
- Detecting CVE-2026-0265 at Scale: PAN-OS CAS Authentication Bypass 2026-05-22 언급
- Hacktron raises $2.9M pre-seed to bring AI-powered security testing to every code change 2026-05-15 공지
- CVE-2026-0265: Authentication Bypass in Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 2026-05-14 언급
- Hacktron Plans to Build AI Platform to Test Code for Vulnerabilities 2026-05-13 언론 보도
- 2:06 Why we built Hacktron Hacktron AI 2026-05-13 공지
- 3:35 Introducing Hacktron Review Hacktron AI 2026-04-28 공지
- 2026 Vercel AI Accelerator recap Vercel 2026-04-28 언급
- Hacktron: Your AI security engineer. Ship fast while staying secure. 2026-04-17 공지
- Claude Opus wrote a Chrome exploit for $2,283 2026-04-17 언론 보도
- Demo at Vercel’s AI Accelerator Demo Day Zayne Zhang 2026-04-16 발표
- 17:52 SQL Injection in 2026: Why Static Analysis Fails and How LLMs Fix It Mastra 2026-04-07 발표
- Cloudflare’s Next.js alternative faces critical security flaws 2026-03-01 언론 보도
- Critical BeyondTrust RCE flaw now exploited in attacks, patch now 2026-02-12 언론 보도
- BeyondTrust fixes critical RCE flaw in remote access tools 2026-02-10 언론 보도
- BeyondTrust warns of critical RCE flaw in remote support software 2026-02-09 언론 보도
- BeyondTrust fixes easy-to-exploit pre-auth RCE vulnerability in remote access tools (CVE-2026-1731) 2026-02-09 언론 보도
- BeyondTrust Fixes Critical Pre-Auth RCE Vulnerability in Remote Support and PRA 2026-02-09 언론 보도
- Our $1 million hacker challenge for React2Shell 2025-12-19 언급
- 2:11 SupaPwn: Hacking Our Way into Lovable’s Office and Helping Secure Supabase Hacktron AI 2025-11-18 공지
- 1:56 Hacking Cluely: Caught the Cheater in 4K with a Shell Hacktron AI 2025-11-15 공지
- 49:32 Friday Hacks #284: Hacking AI and Hacking with AI NUS Hackers 2025-10-31 발표
- 28:57 Hacking With AI and Hacking AI: Two Sides of the Same Problem HackAICon, Lisbon 2025-09-25 발표
- 2:44 Introducing Hacktron AI Hacktron AI 2025-08-14 공지
- 3:04 Hacktron AI Joins Project Europe’s First Cohort Hacktron AI 2025-07-30 공지
- The first company backed by Project Europe Hacktron AI 2025-07-30 공지
- Leaving Cambridge and co-founding Hacktron AI Zayne Zhang 2025-05-16 공지
- 33:48 Exploiting an RCE Vulnerability in the Solana validator Hexacon 2024-11-08 발표
- 36:45 ElectroVolt Pwning Desktop Apps Built On Electron Nullcon Goa 2022-10-10 발표
- 59:25 rootxharsh Talks About Recon, Finding A $50,000 Remote Command Execution in Apple, and more! NahamSec 2022-03-23 인터뷰
- 1:36:05 Education and CTFs with Fabian aka LiveOverflow CTF Radiooo 2020-11-11 팟캐스트
- 1:54:55 Demystifying the Server Side Ekoparty 2020-10-30 발표