Hacktron vs CodeRabbit

Customers routinely find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities missed by scanner-first workflows within 24 hours.
Hacktron, the security-first companion to CodeRabbit
General AI review can help code move faster, but security needs proof, context, and follow-through. Complement code quality reviewers like CodeRabbit with Hacktron to review every PR for exploitable vulnerabilities and tricky attack paths.
Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by other scanners within 24 hours of onboarding.
How Hacktron compares to CodeRabbit
Hacktron operates at the speed your developers ship: continuous PR security review, automated whitebox workflows, and findings that do not get buried in general AI review.
Top-ranked CTF competitors, DEF CON-published researchers, and leading bug bounty hunters turn new attack patterns into real improvements.
The same methodology has found zero-day vulnerabilities in Next.js, Grafana, OpenAM, GitHub, GitLab, and BeyondTrust.
|Pricing
|HacktronPro — Unlimited Developers$40/developer/mo
|CodeRabbitPro+$60/developer/mo
|CodeRabbitEnterpriseCustom pricing
|Included usage
|50 PRs per developer and unlimited scans per PR, unlimited repos
|10 scans per hour per developer
|Custom
|Overage / add-ons
|$1 per additional PR after included usage
|$0.25 per file reviewed
|Custom
|Pentest
|Credit-based — from $2,000 for most applications
|No first-party pentest product
|No first-party pentest product
Where Hacktron is deliberately sharper than CodeRabbit
Security reviewer vs code reviewer
Hacktron
Hacktron turns every pull request into a focused security review, surfacing exploitable risk with the context engineers need to fix it before merge.
CodeRabbit
CodeRabbit brings broad AI code review assistance across quality, maintainability, summaries, docs, tests, and developer workflow.
Findings have exploit context
Hacktron
Hacktron findings are written for developers and security teams who need to reproduce and fix risk.
CodeRabbit
CodeRabbit security findings sit beside style, bug, refactor, documentation, and planning feedback.
Gets sharper with every review
Hacktron
Hacktron learns from triage decisions, project rules, and repeated review cycles, so the signal gets more tuned to your attack surface over time.
CodeRabbit
CodeRabbit learns review preferences for a wider engineering workflow, where security can still compete with general review feedback.
Whitebox option
Hacktron
Hacktron can extend from PR review into code-aware whitebox pentesting.
CodeRabbit
CodeRabbit remains a code review assistant rather than a pentest platform.
Security signal first
Hacktron does not bury vulnerabilities in a stream of general review feedback.
Exploitability context
Findings explain the risk path, not just that a line looks suspicious.
Whitebox escalation
When PR review is not enough, Hacktron can support code-aware whitebox assessment.
Evaluating Hacktron and CodeRabbit across key areas
|Area
|Hacktron
|CodeRabbit
|Security
Security-first reviewer
Hacktron prioritizes vulnerabilities that can matter in production and explains why.
Security as one analyzer category
CodeRabbit can surface security issues, but it is not a security-only product.
|Code quality
Only when it affects security
Hacktron avoids becoming a general style reviewer so security signal stays visible.
Core product surface
CodeRabbit is designed for broad feedback on quality, maintainability, docs, tests, and refactors.
|Developer workflow
PR-native security remediation
Hacktron comments where the vulnerable change happens and learns from security triage.
AI review workflow assistant
CodeRabbit provides summaries, chat, walkthroughs, reports, and integrations for the wider review process.
|Evaluation
Run on risky PRs
Hacktron should be evaluated on whether it catches exploitable issues your current checks miss.
Run on daily engineering review
CodeRabbit should be evaluated on whether it reduces general review load.
|Buyer
Security-conscious engineering teams
Hacktron usually enters through AppSec, security engineering, or founders worried about shipped vulnerabilities.
Engineering productivity teams
CodeRabbit often enters through teams trying to make code review faster and more consistent.
Use a security reviewer for security-critical PRs.
Hacktron can sit beside a general AI reviewer when the finding needs security depth.
Frequently asked questions
What is Hacktron Review?
Hacktron Review is an AI security reviewer for pull requests. It reads code changes with repository context, reasons about exploitability, and gives engineers actionable findings directly inside GitHub.
How is Hacktron different from CodeRabbit?
CodeRabbit is a broad AI code review assistant for summaries, quality, maintainability, docs, tests, and developer workflow. Hacktron is focused on one outcome: did this PR introduce an exploitable vulnerability, and how should the engineer fix it?
Should Hacktron replace CodeRabbit?
Not necessarily. Teams can use CodeRabbit for general review productivity and add Hacktron where security findings need exploit context, proof-oriented detail, and reviewer-style remediation inside the PR.
Why not rely on general AI code review for security?
General review tools can mix security into a stream of style, quality, and productivity comments. Hacktron keeps security signal separate, tuned to exploitability, and visible to the engineer fixing the change.
How does Hacktron improve over time?
Hacktron learns from triage comments, project rules, trusted paths, and repeated review cycles, so findings become more tuned to your application and attack surface over time.
Where do findings appear?
Findings appear as inline pull request comments on the vulnerable lines, with proof context and fix prompts. When a follow-up commit fixes the issue, Hacktron can auto-resolve the finding.
What kinds of issues does it catch?
Hacktron is built for exploitable code-level issues like auth and access control flaws, business logic bugs, injection, SSRF, prompt injection, secrets exposure, supply-chain risk, and IaC exposures.
Does Hacktron also do pentesting?
Yes. Hacktron can escalate from continuous PR review into deeper code-aware whitebox assessment, with validated findings and report-ready output for higher-risk applications and compliance needs.