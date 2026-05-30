Hacktron vs CodeRabbit

Hacktron, the security-first companion to CodeRabbit

General AI review can help code move faster, but security needs proof, context, and follow-through. Complement code quality reviewers like CodeRabbit with Hacktron to review every PR for exploitable vulnerabilities and tricky attack paths.

Most Hacktron customers find and fix real vulnerabilities missed by other scanners within 24 hours of onboarding.