AI SAST vs traditional SAST: what changes in security review

AI SAST vs traditional SAST: what changes in security review

AI SAST vs traditional SAST: what changes in security review

Traditional SAST and AI SAST solve different parts of the code security problem.

Traditional SAST is good at known patterns. AI SAST is useful when the risk depends on what the application is supposed to do. The strongest AppSec programs usually need both: rules for the obvious floor, and security review for the context-heavy ceiling.

Traditional SAST: fast pattern coverage

Traditional SAST scans code without running the application. It looks for known vulnerability patterns such as injection sinks, unsafe APIs, hardcoded secrets, path traversal, and missing validation.

That makes it useful for:

Broad coverage across many repositories.

Repeatable policy checks.

Known vulnerability categories.

CI gates for common unsafe patterns.

Compliance evidence and trend reporting.

The trade-off is noise and context. A scanner can flag a risky sink, but it may not know whether an attacker can reach it, whether existing auth blocks it, or whether the affected path matters in production.

AI SAST: reasoning about intent and exploitability

AI SAST should do more than explain a scanner alert. The useful version reads the code path, understands the surrounding application, and asks whether the logic is safe.

AI SAST is strongest for:

Broken access control and IDOR.

Business logic flaws.

Multi-step authentication bypasses.

Prompt injection and AI agent action paths.

Cross-service trust boundary mistakes.

Attack chains where several low-severity issues combine into real impact.

These issues do not always match a clean syntactic pattern. They require understanding intent.

The comparison that matters

Question Traditional SAST AI SAST What does it catch best? Known vulnerability patterns Context-heavy security flaws Where does it fit? CI, periodic scans, policy checks Pull requests and risky code paths Main risk Noisy or shallow findings Plausible output without enough evidence Best output A precise rule finding A reviewer-style exploitability argument Who owns tuning? Security engineers writing rules Security and engineering triage feedback

The mistake is treating AI SAST as a magic replacement for scanners. It should be evaluated on whether it catches bugs rules cannot describe and whether its findings survive developer scrutiny.

Why pull requests are the best place to start

AI SAST is most useful when it can influence a decision. The pull request is where that decision happens.

At PR time:

The author still remembers the change.

Reviewers are already discussing risk.

Fixes are cheaper.

Security context can be posted inline.

The finding can be resolved when the remediation commit lands.

Hacktron Review is built around that workflow. It reviews pull requests for exploitable vulnerabilities, learns from triage comments, and uses project-specific rules to tune findings to the application.

How to use both

Use traditional SAST for broad coverage and known rules. Use AI SAST for PR-time reasoning on changes that affect auth, billing, integrations, parsers, AI agents, dependencies, and infrastructure.

The goal is not more alerts. The goal is better merge decisions.

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