Hacktron vs Semgrep

Scope Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request. Semgrep Code for your own code, Supply Chain for dependencies and malware, and Secrets for credentials.

Analysis Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines. Deterministic static analysis for classic issues, and AI analysis for complex flaws such as business logic.

Findings An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it. Pull and merge request comments with step-by-step remediation instructions.

Learning A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed. Learns from triage decisions. Memories tailor remediation guidance by project and rule.

Fixes Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request. Generates code changes for Code and Supply Chain findings and opens a pull or merge request.