Hacktron vs CodeRabbit

Scope Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request. AI code review of every pull request, for quality as well as security.

Analysis Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines. Maps what a change affects with a code graph. On Advanced and Enterprise, security review grades findings by reachability and exploitability.

Findings An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it. Pull request comments with severity, reachability, and exploitability. Deep Scan findings add reproduction guides.

Learning A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed. Learns from your usage and adapts to your team’s preferences.

Fixes Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request. Can fix verified issues in a pull request.