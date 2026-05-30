Hacktron vs CodeRabbit
CodeRabbit reviews code quality and charges from $72 a user for pull request security review. Hacktron Review only does security, from $40 a developer, with a proof of concept on the vulnerable line. Hacktron Whitebox also pentests your application. CodeRabbit doesn’t.
Comparison
|Hacktron
|CodeRabbit
|Scope
|Red tests your whole organisation, Whitebox one application, and Review every pull request.
|AI code review of every pull request, for quality as well as security.
|Analysis
|Review reads each change with call graphs of your connected codebases, so it can report a vulnerability outside the changed lines.
|Maps what a change affects with a code graph. On Advanced and Enterprise, security review grades findings by reachability and exploitability.
|Findings
|An inline comment on the vulnerable line, with the attack path, a proof of concept, and a prompt to fix it.
|Pull request comments with severity, reachability, and exploitability. Deep Scan findings add reproduction guides.
|Learning
|A threat model from your code, your rules file, and added documents. Developers reply to mark a finding false positive, accepted risk, valid, or fixed.
|Learns from your usage and adapts to your team’s preferences.
|Fixes
|Every finding carries a prompt that opens the fix in Cursor, Claude, or Codex. Remediation has Hacktron’s agent test the finding, fix it, add tests, and open a pull request.
|Can fix verified issues in a pull request.
|Pentests
|Whitebox checks each candidate finding against your code, and against a running copy when there is one, with one free retest and an attestation letter.
|None listed. Deep Scan, billed per scan, checks committed code beyond the diff and can replay eligible exploits in a sandbox.
Price
|Hacktron
|CodeRabbit
|Plan
|Review Pro, from $40 per developer a month, with a 14-day trial.
|Advanced, $72 per user a month billed annually or $90 monthly. Essentials and Team cost less and leave out pull request security review.
|Includes
|50 pull requests per developer, pooled across your organisation, with unlimited scans per pull request.
|10 reviews per developer an hour, under its fair usage policy.
|Over the limit
|$1 per additional pull request, off by default.
|$0.25 per reviewed file. Deep Scan pricing varies per scan.
|Pentest
|Whitebox, $50 to $25,000, about $500 per 100,000 lines of code.
|None listed.
Questions
Should Hacktron replace CodeRabbit?
Not necessarily. CodeRabbit comments on code quality, which Review doesn’t, so teams can keep it for general review and add Review for security.
What does Review look for?
Business logic flaws, broken access control, injection, prompt injection, memory safety bugs, infrastructure-as-code exposures, supply-chain risk, and leaked secrets.
Which git providers does Review work with?
GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. Findings also go to Slack, Jira, and Linear.