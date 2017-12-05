安全更新日志
Next.js 共有 74 条已发布公告，其中 33 条为高危或严重。
框架发布安全公告后，本页会整理团队分类处理补丁所需的信息：受影响范围、修复版本、CVE、临时缓解方案、严重级别和原始公告。功能更新和日常更新日志不收录。
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next.js cache leak across root param values in nested ‘use cache’ functions
Impact
With Cache Components enabled (
cacheComponents: true), a
'use cache'function that calls another
'use cache'function that reads a root param can be keyed incorrectly when the inner call is served from an existing entry: the enclosing function’s cache key then omits that root param.
- >= 16.3.0, < 16.3.8
中危
修复于 16.3.8
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Denial of Service in App Router using Server Actions
Impact
Crafted requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router with at least one Server Action can lead to excessive CPU usage blocking processing of further requests in the same process.
Workarounds
No workaround exists besides upgrading. Applications using Pages Router or not using Server Actions are not vulnerable.
- >= 13.0.0, <= 15.5.27
- >= 16.0.0, <= 16.4.0
高危
修复于 15.5.28, 16.4.1
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Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution in
use cachefunctions returning typed arrays
Impact
A vulnerability in applications using App router with Cache Component can lead to remote code execution. The application needs to have a
use cachefunction that returns multiple typed arrays.
Workaround
There is no known workaround for affected applications with such
use cachefunctions. You should upgrade immediately even if your application does not have similar functions.
- >= 16.0.0, <= 16.4.0
严重
修复于 16.4.1
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Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution in Image Optimization API when SVG files are used
Impact
A memory-related vulnerability has been discovered in an upstream library used for Image Optimization can lead to possible remote code execution (RCE) when Next.js runs on glibc-based Linux.
Workaround
Ensure the version of
sharpused by Next.js is greater than or equal to
0.35.5. Fresh installs automatically get a fixed version of
sharp. Upgrading Next.js to the patched versions will ensure package managers automatically provide a fixed version of
sharpto Next.js.
- >= 10.0.0, <= 15.5.27
- >= 16.0.0, <= 16.4.0
严重
修复于 15.5.28, 16.4.1
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Next.js has cache poisoning in SSG/ISR rendering that leads to cross-user content substitution and persistent denial of service
Next.js applications that use a root-level catch-all page together with statically generated or Incremental Static Regeneration routes can have their shared response cache poisoned by a single unauthenticated crafted request.
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.5.27
中危
修复于 15.5.27, 16.3.8
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Next.js has cache poisoning of SSG and ISR pages in self-hosted applications
Self-hosted Next.js applications that use the Pages Router with statically generated (SSG) or incrementally regenerated (ISR) pages can have a page’s cache entry replaced with content from a different route, causing the affected page to serve wrong content to every visitor until the entry is revalidated. Applications deployed on Vercel are not affected.
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.5.27
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8
中危
修复于 15.5.27, 16.3.8
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Next.js has information disclosure in App Router metadata image routes via dynamicParams bypass
In Next.js App Router applications built with webpack, metadata image routes such as opengraph-image and twitter-image ignore the
dynamicParamsroute segment option. An attacker can request metadata image URLs for dynamic segments that were deliberately excluded from
generateStaticParams().
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8
中危
修复于 16.3.8
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Next.js has information disclosure in development server’s Model Context Protocol endpoint
The Next.js development server (
next dev) exposes a Model Context Protocol endpoint that does not verify which website a request originates from, allowing a malicious website visited by the developer to read sensitive development data — including the project’s location on disk, source code snippets from error reports, the route inventory, and development logs. Only applications run with
next devare affected. Production deployments do not serve this endpoint.
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8
低危
修复于 16.3.8
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Next.js has Server-Side Request Forgery in Image Optimization
Impact
An attacker-controlled, allow-listed remote URL can lead to server-side request forgery (e.g. to private IPs) during Image Optimization.
Workaround
Audit allow-listed remote URLs in
images.remotePatterns(see https://nextjs.org/docs/app/getting-started/images#remote-images) for hosts that may not be trusted with their DNS entries. If no
images.remotePatternsare configured, your app is not affected.
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.8
高危
修复于 16.3.8
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Pending
use cachefill can leak Draft Mode content into regular responses and persisted pages
Pending
use cachefills are shared across requests for the same key without distinguishing Draft Mode requests from regular requests. When two such requests overlap, the second request receives the first request’s fill:
- A regular request that overlaps an editor’s Draft Mode request receives unpublished content, without any authentication.
- A Draft Mode request that overlaps a regular request receives published content instead of the draft.
- >= 16.3.0, < 16.3.8
中危
修复于 16.3.8
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Remote Code Execution in next/og ImageResponse
Impact
The Node.js
ImageResponseimplementation from
next/ogis affected by an upstream vulnerability. This can lead to remote code execution.
- >= 16.2.0, < 16.3.6
严重
修复于 16.3.6
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Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution in Image Optimization API when AVIF files are used
A vulnerability in the underlying
libheiflibrary used by
sharpwhich Next.js uses for image optimization can lead to remote code execution when AVIF files are optimized.
Until a fix has propagated, optimization of AVIF files is disabled.
- >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.24
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.3
严重
修复于 15.5.24, 16.3.3
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Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on windows-hosted servers
Impact
A vulnerability in applications using Pages and App router without Cache Component can lead to remote code execution when the server is hosted on machines using a Windows filesystem.
Workaround
There is no known workaround for affected windows-hosted applications. You should upgrade immediately if your server is hosted on Windows.
- >= 13.4.0, < 15.5.24
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.3.3
严重
修复于 15.5.24, 16.3.3
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Cache confusion of response bodies for requests with bodies
Impact
A server-side
fetchwith a request body may return a cached response body from a different request to the same URL but different body. Confidential data in the
POST’s response body would then leak to unauthorized requests. Though the request itself will not be deduped.
This only applies to
fetchcalls with a request that has a different init than the one passed to
fetch. Safe:
fetch(new Request(init), init)Unsafe:
fetch(new Request(init), aDifferentInit)
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
中危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Cache confusion of response bodies for requests with bodies containing invalid UTF-8 byte sequences
Impact
A server-side
fetchwith a request body may return a cached response body from a different request to the same URL but different body. Confidential data in the
POST’s response body would then leak to unauthorized requests. Though the request itself will not be deduped.
This is only an issue when receiving request bodies with a content type charset other than UTF-8. For example, the UTF-16 byte sequences for
삃삃and
섄섄in the request body would share the same cache.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
中危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Denial of Service in App Router using Server Actions
Impact
Crafted requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router with at least one Server Action can lead to excessive CPU usage blocking processing of further requests in the same process.
Workarounds
No workaround exists besides upgrading. Applications using Pages Router or not using Server Actions are not vulnerable.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
高危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Denial of Service in the Image Optimization API using SVGs
Impact
When self-hosting Next.js with the default image loader, the Image Optimization API can optimize remotely hosted images if configured (not enabled by default). If those images contain malicious content, they can cause CPU exhaustion in
/_next/imageendpoints.
- If you are using
config.images.remotePatterns, only the patterns in that array are impacted.
- If you are using
config.images.unoptimized: true, you are NOT impacted.
- >= 15.5.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
中危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
- If you are using
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Middleware / Proxy bypass in App Router applications using Turbopack and single locale
Impact
Crafted requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router built with Turbopack and a single entry in
config.i18n.localescan bypass middleware/proxy based authentication.
Workarounds
If you cannot upgrade immediately, enforce authorization in the page’s server-side data path instead of relying solely on middleware.
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
高危
修复于 16.2.11
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Server-Side Request Forgery in rewrites via attacker-controlled destination hostname
Impact
A
rewrites()or
redirects()rule that builds its external destination hostname from request-controlled input can be pointed at an arbitrary hostname, regardless of the rule’s hostname suffix. For a rewrite, Next.js proxies the request to that arbitrary host and serves the response from the application’s origin, leading to Server-Side Request forgery. A
redirects()rule configured this way is vulnerable to an Open Redirect.
- >= 12.0.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
高危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Server-Side Request Forgery in Server Actions on custom servers
Impact
When a Server Action forwards or redirects a request, an attacker can cause the server to send that outbound request to a malicious host (Server-Side Request Forgery). This requires the attacker’s request to control Host-associated headers. In some configurations, it’s also possible to obtain internal values that weaken middleware/proxy authorization.
Applications that use Server Actions are affected when the incoming host header is not fixed to a trusted value.
- >= 14.1.1, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
高危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Unauthenticated disclosure of internal Server Function endpoints
Impact
In Next.js applications using App Router, Server Actions (
use server) or
use cacheendpoints can be disclosed bypassing any authentication on the pages where these endpoints are usually used.
Server Action IDs can be disclosed to unauthenticated users via publicly served client artifacts (for example, static chunks containing action references).
Affected users are applications using App Router + Server Actions.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
中危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Unbounded Server Action payload in Edge runtime
Impact
Requests targeting Next.js applications using App Router with at least one Server Action can lead to excessive memory consumption if that Server Actions uses the Edge runtime
Workarounds
If you cannot upgrade, ensure your hosting provider limits the request’s body size. 5 MiB should be allowed at max by your hosting provider.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.21
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.11
中危
修复于 15.5.21, 16.2.11
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Next.js has a Denial of Service in the Image Optimization API
Impact
When self-hosting Next.js with the default image loader, the Image Optimization API fetches local images entirely into memory without enforcing a maximum size limit. An attacker could cause out-of-memory conditions by requesting large local assets from the
/_next/imageendpoint that match the
images.localPatternsconfiguration (by default, all patterns are allowed).
- If you are using
images.localPatterns, only the patterns in that array are impacted.
- >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
中危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
- If you are using
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Next.js has a Middleware / Proxy bypass in App Router applications via segment-prefetch routes
Impact
App Router applications that rely on middleware or proxy-based checks for authorization can allow unauthorized access through transport-specific route variants used for segment prefetching. In affected configurations, specially crafted
.rscand segment-prefetch URLs can resolve to the same page without being matched by the intended middleware rule, which can allow protected content to be reached without the expected authorization check.
- >= 15.2.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
高危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js has a Middleware / Proxy bypass in App Router applications via segment-prefetch routes - Incomplete Fix Follow-Up
Impact
It was found that the fix addressing CVE-2026-44575 did not apply to
middleware.tswith Turbopack. Refer to CVE-2026-44575 for further details.
References
- >= 15.2.0, < 15.5.18
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.6
高危
修复于 15.5.18, 16.2.6
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Next.js has a Middleware / Proxy bypass in Pages Router applications using i18n
Impact
Applications using the Pages Router with
i18nconfigured and middleware/proxy-based authorization can allow unauthorized access to protected page data through locale-less
/_next/data/<buildId>/<page>.jsonrequests. In affected configurations, middleware does not run for the unprefixed data route, allowing an attacker to retrieve SSR JSON for protected pages without passing the intended authorization checks.
- >= 12.2.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
高危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js has cross-site scripting in beforeInteractive scripts with untrusted input
Impact
Applications that use
beforeInteractivescripts together with untrusted content can be vulnerable to cross-site scripting. In affected versions, serialized script content was not escaped safely before being embedded into the document, which could allow attacker-controlled input to break out of the intended script context and execute arbitrary JavaScript in a visitor’s browser.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
中危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js vulnerable to cache poisoning in React Server Component responses
Impact
Applications using React Server Components can be vulnerable to cache poisoning when shared caches do not correctly partition response variants. Under affected conditions, an attacker can cause an RSC response to be served from the original URL and poison shared cache entries so later visitors receive component payloads instead of the expected HTML.
- >= 14.2.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
中危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js vulnerable to cache poisoning via collisions in React Server Component cache-busting
Impact
React Server Component responses can be vulnerable to cache poisoning in deployments that rely on shared caches with insufficient response partitioning. In affected conditions, collisions in the
_rsccache-busting value can allow an attacker to poison cache entries so users receive the wrong response variant for a given URL.
- >= 13.4.6, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
低危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js vulnerable to Denial of Service via connection exhaustion in applications using Cache Components
Impact
Applications using Partial Prerendering through the Cache Components feature can be vulnerable to connection exhaustion through crafted POST requests to a server action. In affected configurations, a malicious request can trigger a request-body handling deadlock that leaves connections open for an extended period, consuming file descriptors and server capacity until legitimate users are denied service.
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
高危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js Vulnerable to Denial of Service with Server Components
A vulnerability affects certain React Server Components packages for versions 19.x and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2026-23870.
A specially crafted HTTP request can be sent to any App Router Server Function endpoint that, when deserialized, may trigger excessive CPU usage.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
高危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js’s Middleware / Proxy redirects can be cache-poisoned
Impact
Next.js uses the
x-nextjs-datarequest header for internal data requests. On affected versions, an external client could send this header on a normal request to a path handled by middleware that returns a redirect.
When that happened, the middleware/proxy could treat the request as a data request and replace the standard
Locationredirect header with the internal
x-nextjs-redirectheader.
- >= 12.2.0, < 15.5.16
- >= 16.0.0, < 16.2.5
低危
修复于 15.5.16, 16.2.5
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Next.js has a Denial of Service with Server Components
A vulnerability affects certain React Server Components packages for versions 19.x and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2026-23869. You can read more about this advisory our this changelog.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.5.15
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.2.3
高危
修复于 15.5.15, 16.2.3
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HTTP request smuggling in rewrites
Summary
When Next.js rewrites proxy traffic to an external backend, a crafted
DELETE/
OPTIONSrequest using
Transfer-Encoding: chunkedcould trigger request boundary disagreement between the proxy and backend. This could allow request smuggling through rewritten routes.
Impact
An attacker could smuggle a second request to unintended backend routes (for example, internal/admin endpoints), bypassing assumptions that only the configured rewrite destination/path is reachable.
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.1.7
- >= 9.5.0, < 15.5.13
中危
修复于 15.5.13, 16.1.7
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null origin can bypass dev HMR websocket CSRF checks
Summary
In
next dev, cross-site protections for internal development endpoints could treat
Origin: nullas a bypass case even when
allowedDevOriginsis configured. This could allow privacy-sensitive or opaque browser contexts, such as sandboxed documents, to access privileged internal dev-server functionality unexpectedly.
- >= 16.0.1, < 16.1.7
低危
修复于 16.1.7
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null origin can bypass Server Actions CSRF checks
Summary
origin: nullwas treated as a “missing” origin during Server Action CSRF validation. As a result, requests from opaque contexts (such as sandboxed iframes) could bypass origin verification instead of being validated as cross-origin requests.
Impact
An attacker could induce a victim browser to submit Server Actions from a sandboxed context, potentially executing state-changing actions with victim credentials (CSRF).
- >= 16.0.1, < 16.1.7
中危
修复于 16.1.7
-
Unbounded next/image disk cache growth can exhaust storage
Summary
The default Next.js image optimization disk cache (
/_next/image) did not have a configurable upper bound, allowing unbounded cache growth.
Impact
An attacker could generate many unique image-optimization variants and exhaust disk space, causing denial of service. Note that this does not impact platforms that have their own image optimization capabilities, such as Vercel.
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.1.7
- >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.14
中危
修复于 15.5.14, 16.1.7
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Unbounded postponed resume buffering can lead to DoS
Summary
A request containing the
next-resume: 1header (corresponding with a PPR resume request) would buffer request bodies without consistently enforcing
maxPostponedStateSizein certain setups. The previous mitigation protected minimal-mode deployments, but equivalent non-minimal deployments remained vulnerable to the same unbounded postponed resume-body buffering behavior.
- >= 16.0.1, < 16.1.7
中危
修复于 16.1.7
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Next.js has Unbounded Memory Consumption via PPR Resume Endpoint
A denial of service vulnerability exists in Next.js versions with Partial Prerendering (PPR) enabled when running in minimal mode. The PPR resume endpoint accepts unauthenticated POST requests with the
Next-Resume: 1header and processes attacker-controlled postponed state data. Two closely related vulnerabilities allow an attacker to crash the server process through memory exhaustion:
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.1.5
- >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.61
- >= 15.0.0-canary.0, <= 15.0.0-canary.205
- >= 15.0.1-canary.0, <= 15.0.1-canary.3
- >= 15.0.2-canary.0, <= 15.0.2-canary.11
- >= 15.0.3-canary.0, <= 15.0.3-canary.9
- >= 15.0.4-canary.0, <= 15.0.4-canary.52
- >= 15.1.1-canary.0, <= 15.1.1-canary.27
- >= 15.2.0-canary.0, <= 15.2.0-canary.77
- >= 15.2.1-canary.0, <= 15.2.1-canary.6
- >= 15.2.2-canary.0, <= 15.2.2-canary.7
- >= 15.3.0-canary.0, <= 15.3.0-canary.46
- >= 15.3.1-canary.0, <= 15.3.1-canary.15
- >= 15.4.0-canary.0, <= 15.4.0-canary.130
- >= 15.4.2-canary.0, <= 15.4.2-canary.56
- >= 15.5.1-canary.0, <= 15.5.1-canary.39
中危
修复于 15.6.0-canary.61, 16.1.5
-
Next.js HTTP request deserialization can lead to DoS when using insecure React Server Components
A vulnerability affects certain React Server Components packages for versions 19.0.x, 19.1.x, and 19.2.x and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 13.x, 14.x, 15.x, and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2026-23864.
- >= 13.0.0, < 15.0.8
- >= 15.1.1-canary.0, < 15.1.12
- >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.9
- >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.9
- >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.11
- >= 15.5.1-canary.0, < 15.5.10
- >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.61
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.0.11
- >= 16.1.0-canary.0, < 16.1.5
高危
修复于 15.0.8, 15.1.12, 15.2.9, 15.3.9, 15.4.11, 15.5.10, 15.6.0-canary.61, 16.0.11, 16.1.5
-
Next.js self-hosted applications vulnerable to DoS via Image Optimizer remotePatterns configuration
A DoS vulnerability exists in self-hosted Next.js applications that have
remotePatternsconfigured for the Image Optimizer. The image optimization endpoint (
/_next/image) loads external images entirely into memory without enforcing a maximum size limit, allowing an attacker to cause out-of-memory conditions by requesting optimization of arbitrarily large images.
- >= 10.0.0, < 15.5.10
- >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 16.1.5
中危
修复于 15.5.10, 16.1.5
-
Next has a Denial of Service with Server Components - Incomplete Fix Follow-Up
It was discovered that the fix for CVE-2025-55184 in React Server Components was incomplete and did not fully mitigate denial-of-service conditions across all payload types. As a result, certain crafted inputs could still trigger excessive resource consumption.
- >= 13.3.1-canary.0, < 14.2.35
- >= 15.0.6, < 15.0.7
- >= 15.1.10, < 15.1.11
- >= 15.2.7, < 15.2.8
- >= 15.3.7, < 15.3.8
- >= 15.4.9, < 15.4.10
- >= 15.5.8, < 15.5.9
- >= 15.6.0-canary.59, < 15.6.0-canary.60
- >= 16.0.9, < 16.0.10
- >= 16.1.0-canary.17, < 16.1.0-canary.19
高危
修复于 14.2.35, 15.0.7, 15.1.11, 15.2.8, 15.3.8, 15.4.10, 15.5.9, 15.6.0-canary.60, 16.0.10, 16.1.0-canary.19
-
Next Server Actions Source Code Exposure
A vulnerability affects certain React packages for versions 19.0.0, 19.0.1, 19.1.0, 19.1.1, 19.1.2, 19.2.0, and 19.2.1 and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 15.x and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2025-55183.
A malicious HTTP request can be crafted and sent to any App Router endpoint that can return the compiled source code of Server Functions.
- >= 15.0.0-canary.0, < 15.0.6
- >= 15.1.1-canary.0, < 15.1.10
- >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.7
- >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.7
- >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.9
- >= 15.5.1-canary.0, < 15.5.8
- >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.59
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.0.9
- >= 16.1.0-canary.0, < 16.1.0-canary.17
中危
修复于 15.0.6, 15.1.10, 15.2.7, 15.3.7, 15.4.9, 15.5.8, 15.6.0-canary.59, 16.0.9, 16.1.0-canary.17
-
Next Vulnerable to Denial of Service with Server Components
A vulnerability affects certain React packages for versions 19.0.0, 19.0.1, 19.1.0, 19.1.1, 19.1.2, 19.2.0, and 19.2.1 and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 15.x and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2025-55184.
A malicious HTTP request can be crafted and sent to any App Router endpoint that, when deserialized, can cause the server process to hang and consume CPU.
- >= 13.3.0, < 14.2.34
- >= 15.0.0-canary.0, < 15.0.6
- >= 15.1.1-canary.0, < 15.1.10
- >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.7
- >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.7
- >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.9
- >= 15.5.1-canary.0, < 15.5.8
- >= 15.6.0-canary.0, < 15.6.0-canary.59
- >= 16.0.0-beta.0, < 16.0.9
- >= 16.1.0-canary.0, < 16.1.0-canary.17
高危
修复于 14.2.34, 15.0.6, 15.1.10, 15.2.7, 15.3.7, 15.4.9, 15.5.8, 15.6.0-canary.59, 16.0.9, 16.1.0-canary.17
-
Next.js is vulnerable to RCE in React flight protocol
A vulnerability affects certain React packages<sup>1</sup> for versions 19.0.0, 19.1.0, 19.1.1, and 19.2.0 and frameworks that use the affected packages, including Next.js 15.x and 16.x using the App Router. The issue is tracked upstream as CVE-2025-55182.
Fixed in: React: 19.0.1, 19.1.2, 19.2.1 Next.js: 15.0.5, 15.1.9, 15.2.6, 15.3.6, 15.4.8, 15.5.7, 16.0.7, 15.6.0-canary.58, 16.1.0-canary.12+
- >= 14.3.0-canary.77, < 15.0.5
- >= 15.2.0-canary.0, < 15.2.6
- >= 15.3.0-canary.0, < 15.3.6
- >= 15.4.0-canary.0, < 15.4.8
- >= 16.0.0-canary.0, < 16.0.7
- >= 15.1.0-canary.0, < 15.1.9
- >= 15.5.0-canary.0, < 15.5.7
严重
修复于 15.0.5, 15.1.9, 15.2.6, 15.3.6, 15.4.8, 15.5.7, 16.0.7
-
Next.js Affected by Cache Key Confusion for Image Optimization API Routes
A vulnerability in Next.js Image Optimization has been fixed in v15.4.5 and v14.2.31. When images returned from API routes vary based on request headers (such as
Cookieor
Authorization), these responses could be incorrectly cached and served to unauthorized users due to a cache key confusion bug.
All users are encouraged to upgrade if they use API routes to serve images that depend on request headers and have image optimization enabled.
- >= 15.0.0, <= 15.4.4
- >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.31
中危
修复于 14.2.31, 15.4.5
-
Next.js Content Injection Vulnerability for Image Optimization
A vulnerability in Next.js Image Optimization has been fixed in v15.4.5 and v14.2.31. The issue allowed attacker-controlled external image sources to trigger file downloads with arbitrary content and filenames under specific configurations. This behavior could be abused for phishing or malicious file delivery.
All users relying on
images.domainsor
images.remotePatternsare encouraged to upgrade and verify that external image sources are strictly validated.
- >= 15.0.0, <= 15.4.4
- >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.31
中危
修复于 14.2.31, 15.4.5
-
Next.js Improper Middleware Redirect Handling Leads to SSRF
A vulnerability in Next.js Middleware has been fixed in v14.2.32 and v15.4.7. The issue occurred when request headers were directly passed into
NextResponse.next(). In self-hosted applications, this could allow Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) if certain sensitive headers from the incoming request were reflected back into the response.
All users implementing custom middleware logic in self-hosted environments are strongly encouraged to upgrade and verify correct usage of the
next()function.
- >= 15.0.0-canary.0, < 15.4.7
- >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.32
中危
修复于 14.2.32, 15.4.7
-
Next.js has a Cache poisoning vulnerability due to omission of the Vary header
Summary
A cache poisoning issue in Next.js App Router >=15.3.0 and < 15.3.3 may have allowed RSC payloads to be cached and served in place of HTML, under specific conditions involving middleware and redirects. This issue has been fixed in Next.js 15.3.3.
Users on affected versions should upgrade immediately and redeploy to ensure proper caching behavior.
More details: CVE-2025-49005
- >= 15.3.0, < 15.3.3
低危
修复于 15.3.3
-
Next.JS vulnerability can lead to DoS via cache poisoning
Summary
A vulnerability affecting Next.js has been addressed. It impacted versions 15.0.4 through 15.1.8 and involved a cache poisoning bug leading to a Denial of Service (DoS) condition.
Under certain conditions, this issue may allow a HTTP 204 response to be cached for static pages, leading to the 204 response being served to all users attempting to access the page
More details: CVE-2025-49826
- >= 15.0.4-canary.51, < 15.1.8
高危
修复于 15.1.8
-
Information exposure in Next.js dev server due to lack of origin verification
Summary
A low-severity vulnerability in Next.js has been fixed in version 15.2.2. This issue may have allowed limited source code exposure when the dev server was running with the App Router enabled. The vulnerability only affects local development environments and requires the user to visit a malicious webpage while
npm run devis active.
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.2.2
- >= 13.0, < 14.2.30
低危
修复于 14.2.30, 15.2.2
-
Next.js Race Condition to Cache Poisoning
Summary
We received a responsible disclosure from Allam Rachid (zhero) for a low-severity race-condition vulnerability in Next.js. This issue only affects the Pages Router under certain misconfigurations, causing normal endpoints to serve
pagePropsdata instead of standard HTML.
Learn more here
Credit
Thank you to Allam Rachid (zhero) for the responsible disclosure. This research was rewarded as part of our bug bounty program.
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.1.6
- >= 0.9.9, < 14.2.24
低危
修复于 14.2.24, 15.1.6
-
Next.js may leak x-middleware-subrequest-id to external hosts
Summary
In the process of remediating CVE-2025-29927, we looked at other possible exploits of Middleware. We independently verified this low severity vulnerability in parallel with two reports from independent researchers.
Learn more here.
- = 12.3.5
- = 13.5.9
- = 14.2.25
- = 15.2.3
低危
修复于 12.3.6, 13.5.10, 14.2.26, 15.2.4
-
Authorization Bypass in Next.js Middleware
Impact
It is possible to bypass authorization checks within a Next.js application, if the authorization check occurs in middleware.
Patches
- For Next.js 15.x, this issue is fixed in
15.2.3
- For Next.js 14.x, this issue is fixed in
14.2.25
- For Next.js 13.x, this issue is fixed in 13.5.9
- For Next.js 12.x, this issue is fixed in 12.3.5
- For Next.js 11.x, consult the below workaround.
Note: Next.js deployments hosted on Vercel are automatically protected against this vulnerability.
- >= 13.0.0, < 13.5.9
- >= 14.0.0, < 14.2.25
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.2.3
- >= 12.0.0, < 12.3.5
严重
修复于 12.3.5, 13.5.9, 14.2.25, 15.2.3
- For Next.js 15.x, this issue is fixed in
-
Next.js Allows a Denial of Service (DoS) with Server Actions
Impact
A Denial of Service (DoS) attack allows attackers to construct requests that leaves requests to Server Actions hanging until the hosting provider cancels the function execution.
Note: Next.js server is idle during that time and only keeps the connection open. CPU and memory footprint are low during that time.
Deployments without any protection against long running Server Action invocations are especially vulnerable.
- >= 13.0.0, < 13.5.8
- >= 14.0.0, < 14.2.21
- >= 15.0.0, < 15.1.2
中危
修复于 13.5.8, 14.2.21, 15.1.2
-
Next.js authorization bypass vulnerability
Impact
If a Next.js application is performing authorization in middleware based on pathname, it was possible for this authorization to be bypassed.
Patches
This issue was patched in Next.js
14.2.15and later.
If your Next.js application is hosted on Vercel, this vulnerability has been automatically mitigated, regardless of Next.js version.
Workarounds
There are no official workarounds for this vulnerability.
- >= 9.5.5, < 14.2.15
高危
修复于 14.2.15
-
Denial of Service condition in Next.js image optimization
Impact
The image optimization feature of Next.js contained a vulnerability which allowed for a potential Denial of Service (DoS) condition which could lead to excessive CPU consumption.
Not affected:
- The
next.config.jsfile is configured with
images.unoptimizedset to
trueor
images.loaderset to a non-default value.
- The Next.js application is hosted on Vercel.
Patches
This issue was fully patched in Next.js
14.2.7. We recommend that users upgrade to at least this version.
- >= 10.0.0, < 14.2.7
中危
修复于 14.2.7
- The
-
Next.js Cache Poisoning
Impact
By sending a crafted HTTP request, it is possible to poison the cache of a non-dynamic server-side rendered route in the pages router (this does not affect the app router). When this crafted request is sent it could coerce Next.js to cache a route that is meant to not be cached and send a
Cache-Control: s-maxage=1, stale-while-revalidateheader which some upstream CDNs may cache as well.
To be potentially affected all of the following must apply:
- Next.js between 13.5.1 and 14.2.9
- >= 13.5.1, < 13.5.7
- >= 14.0.0, < 14.2.10
高危
修复于 13.5.7, 14.2.10
-
Next.js Denial of Service (DoS) condition
Impact
A Denial of Service (DoS) condition was identified in Next.js. Exploitation of the bug can trigger a crash, affecting the availability of the server.
This vulnerability can affect all Next.js deployments on the affected versions.
Patches
This vulnerability was resolved in Next.js 13.5 and later. We recommend that users upgrade to a safe version.
Workarounds
There are no official workarounds for this vulnerability.
Credit
- Thai Vu of flyseccorp.com
- >= 13.3.1, < 13.5.0
高危
修复于 13.5.0
-
Next.js Server-Side Request Forgery in Server Actions
Impact
A Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability was identified in Next.js Server Actions by security researchers at Assetnote. If the
Hostheader is modified, and the below conditions are also met, an attacker may be able to make requests that appear to be originating from the Next.js application server itself.
Prerequisites
- Next.js (
<14.1.1) is running in a self-hosted* manner.
- The Next.js application makes use of Server Actions.
- >= 13.4.0, < 14.1.1
高危
修复于 14.1.1
- Next.js (
-
Next.js Vulnerable to HTTP Request Smuggling
Impact
Inconsistent interpretation of a crafted HTTP request meant that requests are treated as both a single request, and two separate requests by Next.js, leading to desynchronized responses. This led to a response queue poisoning vulnerability in the affected Next.js versions.
For a request to be exploitable, the affected route also had to be making use of the rewrites feature in Next.js.
- >= 13.4.0, < 13.5.1
高危
修复于 13.5.1
-
Next.js missing cache-control header may lead to CDN caching empty reply
Next.js before 13.4.20-canary.13 lacks a cache-control header and thus empty prefetch responses may sometimes be cached by a CDN, causing a denial of service to all users requesting the same URL via that CDN. Cloudflare considers these requests cacheable assets.
- >= 0.9.9, < 13.4.20-canary.13
低危
修复于 13.4.20-canary.13
-
Unexpected server crash in Next.js
Impact
When specific requests are made to the Next.js server it can cause an
unhandledRejectionin the server which can crash the process to exit in specific Node.js versions with strict
unhandledRejectionhandling.
- Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE
- Node.js version above v15.0.0 being used with strict
unhandledRejectionexiting
- Next.js version v12.2.3
- Using next start or a custom server
- Node.js version above v15.0.0 being used with strict
- = 12.2.3
中危
修复于 12.2.4
- Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE
-
Improper CSP in Image Optimization API for Next.js versions between 10.0.0 and 12.1.0
Next.js is a React framework. Starting with version 10.0.0 and prior to version 12.1.0, Next.js is vulnerable to User Interface (UI) Misrepresentation of Critical Information. In order to be affected, the
next.config.jsfile must have an
images.domainsarray assigned and the image host assigned in
images.domainsmust allow user-provided SVG. If the
next.config.jsfile has
images.loaderassigned to something other than default, the instance is not affected.
- >= 10.0.0, < 12.1.0
中危
修复于 12.1.0
-
Denial of Service Vulnerability in next.js
Impact
Vulnerable code could allow a bad actor to trigger a denial of service attack for anyone running a Next.js app at version >= 12.0.0, and using i18n functionality.
- Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE
- Next.js versions above v12.0.0
- Using next start or a custom server
- Using the built-in i18n support
- Not affected:
- >= 12.0.0, < 12.0.9
中危
修复于 12.0.9
- Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected by this CVE
-
Unexpected server crash in Next.js.
Next.js is a React framework. In versions of Next.js prior to 12.0.5 or 11.1.3, invalid or malformed URLs could lead to a server crash. In order to be affected by this issue, the deployment must use Next.js versions above 11.1.0 and below 12.0.5, Node.js above 15.0.0, and next start or a custom server. Deployments on Vercel are not affected, along with similar environments where invalid requests are filtered before reaching Next.js. Versions 12.0.5 and 11.1.3 contain patches for this issue.
- >= 12.0.0, < 12.0.5
- >= 0.9.9, < 11.1.3
高危
修复于 11.1.3, 12.0.5
-
XSS in Image Optimization API for Next.js
Impact
- Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected
- Next.js between version 10.0.0 and 11.1.0
- The
next.config.jsfile has
images.domainsarray assigned
- The image host assigned in
images.domainsallows user-provided SVG
- >= 10.0.0, < 11.1.1
高危
修复于 11.1.1
- Affected: All of the following must be true to be affected
-
Open Redirect in Next.js
Impact
- Affected: Users of Next.js between
10.0.5and
10.2.0
- >= 0.9.9, < 11.1.0
中危
修复于 11.1.0
- Affected: Users of Next.js between
-
Open Redirect in Next.js versions
Impact
- Affected: Users of Next.js between 9.5.0 and 9.5.3
- Not affected: Deployments on Vercel (https://vercel.com) are not affected
- Not affected: Deployments using
next export
We recommend everyone to upgrade regardless of whether you can reproduce the issue or not.
Patches
https://github.com/vercel/next.js/releases/tag/v9.5.4
References
https://github.com/vercel/next.js/releases/tag/v9.5.4
- >= 9.5.0, < 9.5.4
中危
修复于 9.5.4
-
Remote Code Execution in next
Recommendation
Upgrade to version 5.1.0.
- >= 0.9.9, < 5.1.0
高危
修复于 5.1.0
-
Directory Traversal in Next.js
Impact
- Not affected: Deployments on ZEIT Now v2 (https://zeit.co) are not affected
- Not affected: Deployments using the
serverlesstarget
- Not affected: Deployments using
next export
- Affected: Users of Next.js below 9.3.2
We recommend everyone to upgrade regardless of whether you can reproduce the issue or not.
Patches
https://github.com/zeit/next.js/releases/tag/v9.3.2
References
https://github.com/zeit/next.js/releases/tag/v9.3.2
- >= 0.9.9, < 9.3.2
中危
修复于 9.3.2
-
Next.js has cross site scripting (XSS) vulnerability via the 404 or 500 /_error page
Next.js 7.0.0 and 7.0.1 has XSS via the 404 or 500 /_error page.
- >= 7.0.0, < 7.0.2
中危
修复于 7.0.2
-
Directory traversal vulnerability in Next.js
Next.js 4 before 4.2.3 has Directory Traversal under the
/_nextrequest namespace.
- >= 1.0.0, < 4.2.3
高危
修复于 4.2.3
-
Next.js Directory Traversal Vulnerability
Next.js before 2.4.1 has directory traversal under the
/_nextand
/staticrequest namespace, allowing attackers to obtain sensitive information.
- >= 1.0.0, < 2.4.1
高危
修复于 2.4.1